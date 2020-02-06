‘Star Trek: Picard’ Adds ‘How To Get Away With Murder’s Amirah Vann To CBS All Access Series

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Amirah Vann was revealed as the mysterious and devious string puller Parker Campbell at the end of Queen Sugar’s fourth season last year, and now the NAACP Image Awards nominee is pulling some other intergalactic strings too.

As fans of Star Trek: Picard will find out when the latest episode drops tomorrow, Vann is beaming aboard the Patrick Stewart-led series. Actually, to be specific, the actor will appear in a sneak peek of next week’s Picard.

Starting in the February 13 debuting “Absolute Candor” episode, The How to Get Away with Murder regular will play Zani in the CBS All Access revival of the classic Next Generation captain. With more to be unveiled over the 10-episode first season of the already renewed Picard, Vann’s character is a member of the Qowat Milat, a fierce all-female Romulan religious order who live on the colony planet of Vashti.

Stepping in where Picard himself was absent, Zani was instrumental in the life of the Evan Evagora-portrayed Elnor – and to piece that puzzle and much more together you’ll have to watch the CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment produced show that launched on January 23.

Having secured a breakthrough in 2016 as head house slave Ernestine on WGN’s sadly short lived Underground, Vann is represented CESD and PR firm ID.

