‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal, Adds Tatiana Maslany As Recurring

With season 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy still in production, the latest installment in the Star Trek franchise has been renewed for a second season by Paramount+. The early pickup was announced by Star Trek universe steward Alex Kurtzman, executive producer, co-showrunner and director of Starfleet Academy, on a livestream from the series’ Toronto set during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic-Con on Saturday.

Also revealed during the panel was that Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) has been tapped as a recurring special guest star in Season 1. No description of her character was provided.

More from Deadline

On the livestream, Kurtzman was joined by Starfleet cast members Sandro Rosta, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner. The series’ ensemble also includes Paul Giamatti, Holly Hunter and Oded Fehr.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy follows the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series’ premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.