‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Renewed for Season 2, Tatiana Maslany to Guest Star in Season 1

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+ before Season 1 even has a premiere date.

The announcement was made as part of the “Star Trek” Universe panel at New York Comic-Con on Saturday. It was also announced at the panel that “Orphan Black” alum Tatiana Maslany is set to appear in Season 1 of the Paramount+ series in a guest star role. The exact details of the character she will be playing are being kept under wraps.

“Star Trek” mainstay Robert Picardo made a surprise appearance at the panel to introduce a livestream from the set of Season 1 of “Starfleet Academy.” In the livestream, co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman announced to the cast that the show had been renewed.

The official logline for the series states that it “will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. The series will introduce viewers to this young group of cadets as they come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

The cast of the series includes Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner. It was previously announced that Holly Hunter will star as the captain and chancellor of the academy, with Paul Giamatti set to play the season’s villain.

In addition, Tig Notaro, Picardo, Oded Fehr, and Mary Wiseman will reprise their roles from previous “Star Trek” shows in the series. Gina Yashere will appear as recurring guest star.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on “Starfleet Academy,” with Kurtzman also directing. Gaia Violo write the premiere episode and executive produces. Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber also executive produce. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

