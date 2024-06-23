‘Star Wars’ Actress Daisy Ridley Comes Face-To-Face With Rey Character Performer At Disneyland: “Surrealist!”

Daisey Ridley lived an uncanny moment while visiting the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens star came face-to-face with the theme park performer who portrays Rey from the film.

The actress behind Rey posted photos of herself at Disneyland in Anaheim, chatting with the cast member playing her Force Awakens character at the park. “

“Surrealist!” she shared on her Instagram story, along with a picture of the performer as Rey.

Ridley also praised the tour guide, adding, “Philander, the best Disneyland tour guide there ever was.”

The photo shows Ridley talking to Rey in the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area of the Disney theme park.

In a separate story, Ridley also shared waiting in the queue for the Rise of the Resistance attraction. Ridley reacted to seeing herself as a hologram portraying Rey, adding, “Being IN the (top rated!) ride at Disneyland is MAD!”

Ridley is returning to the Star Wars universe to reprise her role of Rey in a film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. She recently reflected on the fan backlash over the final installment of the sequel trilogy with 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

“It’s still upsetting,” Ridley said during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “You don’t want people to feel like you’ve not served the thing they’re a fan of. But [The Last Jedi] was so divisive… it felt like the first one everyone was responsive in the same way. The second, super divisive. The last one, super divisive. It didn’t change how I felt about it.”

