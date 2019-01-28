‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ On Sidelines For Big Game, But ‘Hobbs And Shaw’ Will Touch Down – Super Bowl Trailer Preview

Despite buzz that Disney will drop a Star Wars: Episode IX trailer on Super Bowl Sunday, we’re hearing that’s not the case.

Last year, the studio broke Star Wars promo-form and dropped a teaser during the NFL championship game for Solo: A Star Wars Story, but this year the thinking is that Episode IX can feasibly create its own weather whenever Disney decides to launch the trailer; it doesn’t need a big 103 mllion-viewed event to prop the December 20 release.

Related stories

Donald Trump Agrees To Rare Non-Fox Pre-Super Bowl Interview With CBS

'Black Panther' Returning To Theaters, For Free, After Oscar Noms And SAG Win

'Skittles' Broadway Musical Trailer: Michael C. Hall Repents Commercialism, Sings For Candy Anyway

On the other hand, bet on Universal dropping a spot for Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which opens August 2. Uni has traditionally had a presence at the Super Bowl with its big franchises like Fate of the Furious, and its Jurassic World pics.

And while Disney will not confirm, they have traditionally taken full advantage of the Big Game for its Marvel and Disney Studio fare. This year that includes Captain Marvel (March 8), Avengers: Endgame (April 26), Dumbo (March 29), Aladdin (May 24) and Toy Story 4 (June 21).

In terms of the social media halo the day after last year’s Super Bowl, Uni’s Jurassic World 2 and Disney’s Avengers: Infinity War essentially tied with 30.9M views per each pic’s trailer according to RelishMix.

Paramount plans to have a pregame spot for its Nickelodeon Movies animated feature Wonder Park, which comes out March 15. The pic tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Sony and Warner Bros are reportedly sitting out of Super Bowl this year. There’s been speculation Warners would drop trailers for New Line’s Shazam!, but the studio promoted the pic during the AFC and NFC playoffs. Traditionally, they just don’t do Super Bowl.

20th Century Fox is mum on its presence. In the past they’ve had trailers like Logan, and if they do decide to shell out the going rate of $5.1M-$5.3M for 30-second spots to CBS, then it will likely be for their February 14 release Alita: Battle Angel or June 7 X-Men title Dark Phoenix.