New Star Wars movie replaced by Ice Age 6 in release date change

One of Disney's new Star Wars movies has been replaced by Ice Age 6 in a release date shake-up.

An untitled movie in the science-fiction franchise, believed to be the next adventure for Daisy Ridley's Rey, was scheduled for December 18, 2026.

But now, the newest Ice Age film, which was announced during D23 Brazil last week, has taken the slot, with no new date announced for the Star Wars film (via Deadline).

Disney

This follows on from the recent news that X-Men franchise producer turned director Simon Kinberg has signed up for a brand-new Star Wars trilogy. It is not yet certain where these three films will fit in the Star Wars universe

The Rey movie still looks like it's a single film, directed by Ms Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and supposedly focusing on her trying to build a new Jedi order from scratch (it has lost Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight as writer, though).

A Star Wars movie is still dated for December 17, 2027, but we can only guess as to which one it is currently.

Lucasfilm Ltd

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian & Grogu, a big-screen continuation of the Disney+ TV series, is still set for a release on May 22, 2026. It will be directed by original Mandalorian show creator Jon Favreau.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," he said. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the entire Skywalker Saga are streaming on Disney+ and also available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K.

