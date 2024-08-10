Star Wars will return to big screen alongside The Incredibles

Jon Favreau has teased a new Star Wars film titled The Mandalorian And Grogu starring Pedro Pascal and his sidekick.

The US actor appeared on stage alongside The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni in front of an estimated 12,000 fans at the Honda Centre in Anaheim for the first day of Disney’s fan convention, D23.

Favreau said the new film is in production, having started filming “a few weeks ago” ahead of its May 2026 debut.

This is the Way. Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni have arrived to the #D23 stage. pic.twitter.com/MF7TAPKHy8 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 10, 2024

“We are putting Star Wars back on the big screen,” Mr Filoni said, while Favreau described it as “an all new adventure following these two characters”.

A teaser clip shown to the audience saw masked bounty hunter (Pascal) and baby Yoda touch fingers, while Babu Frik also makes an appearance flying a ship with Grogu.

The announcement came after Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter announced The Incredibles 3 was in the works.

He confirmed Brad Bird, the writer and director behind the first two films, has returned for the next adventure from the beloved undercover super-family.

Meanwhile, Frozen director Jennifer Lee appeared to confirm there will be two more films added to the Frozen franchise.

“Coming out of Frozen 2, we still have some questions. A lot of questions actually… Now you see why it will take two films to answer them,” she teased.

Lee shared a first look at concept art for Frozen 3, which is slated for 2027.

“If you look closely, it captures the seeds of the next epic adventure for Anna and Elsa, and some things might spark, we hope, a few questions for all of you,” she added.

Experiment 626 has entered the chat! The live-action #LiloAndStitch is coming only to theaters in Summer 2025!pic.twitter.com/2fhRGW7GC5 — Disney (@Disney) August 10, 2024

Other reveals included a live-action Lilo And Stitch, set for release in summer 2025, and an original animated film starring Mad Men actor Jon Hamm titled Hoppers – set to debut in spring 2026.

It was also announced that Avatar star Zoe Saldana has joined the cast of Elio, slated for release on June 13 2025.

Saldana, who plays the aunt of Elio star Yonas Kibreab, said on stage: “I felt a real connection to the character and I wanted to see a representation of a how a real family works on screen.”

Other Hollywood stars that made surprise appearances included Ginnifer Goodwin, who appeared announce a sequel to 2016 comedy Zootopia – starring Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan.

Quan will play a “slivering highly venomous viper” named Gary, alongside Goodwin’s rabbit character Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman’s fox Nick Wilde in the film, set for November 2025.