Star Wars: Skeleton Crew lands first trailer

Star Wars' latest Disney+ streaming series Skeleton Crew has released its first trailer.

The show, which stars Jude Law, will be premiering on the House of Mouse's streaming service on Tuesday, December 3.

Meanwhile, the trailer not only sets out the show's premise, but lays out its tone. Clearly inspired by 80s and 90s films like The Goonies and the original Jumanji, Skeleton Crew sees a group of children discover something long lost and forgotten — in this case, an old Jedi temple — and thrust into a world of adventure and danger. Or rather, a galaxy.

Through the eyes of the kids, the world of Star Wars is presented as full of awe and wonder in a way the franchise doesn't usually do. What kind of Jedi Jude Law will play, however, isn't really showcased here.

Episodes of the show will be helmed by a variety of directors, including Everything Everywhere All at Once's Daniels, MCU Spider-Man's Jon Watts, The Green Knight's David Lowery, Beef's Jake Schreier, and Lee Isaac Chung and Bryce Dallas Howard, both returning from The Mandalorian (which is set in the same timeframe as Skeleton Crew).

Last year, Jude Law said about the series: "I was six years old when this galaxy, this world gripped me, blew my mind.

"And I feel like I've been in preparation ever since. It was a total pleasure, I think one of the highlights was working with the incredible, talented people working behind the scenes. It was a true dream come true."

Star Wars movies and TV shows are streaming on Disney+ for subscribers. Skeleton Crew will premiere on December 3.

