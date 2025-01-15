Starbucks reverses open-door policy: Buy something or leave

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
Updated ·3 min read

Planning to pop into Starbucks to meet a friend, use the restroom, or use the internet? You better order a latte or cold brew before you do.

Nearly seven years ago, the world's biggest coffee chain began allowing nonpaying guests to use its facilities.

In a 180-move Monday, Starbucks announced the company is reversing its open-door policy in all its company-owned North American stores. According to the policy posted online, people who enter the coffee magnet's front doors must now order something from the menu to hang out or use the bathroom.

The new code of conduct, which will be posted at U.S. locations, will also ban discrimination or harassment, consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, vaping, drug use, and panhandling, the Seattle-based coffee chain announced.

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said the policy reversal is designed to help prioritize paying customers.

"We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores," Anderson told USA TODAY Tuesday. "Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers already have... This means our cafes, patios, and restrooms are for customers and partners. By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone."

According to Anderson, the company knows customers may need to use the restroom or log on to the Wi-Fi before they approach the counter to make a purchase.

"Of course that is OK – our code of conduct is simply about prioritizing our spaces for our customers during their visits and being clear about what is expected of individuals in our stores," Anderson said.

New leadership, new rule

The new rule reversal comes under the new leadership of Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who in a Jan. 9 statement, vowed to lure back customers, lift sales, and more.

"Our stores have always been more than a place to get a drink. ...A visit to Starbucks is about connection and joy, and of course, great coffee," said Niccol, hired from Chipotle in 2024. "Many of our customers still experience this magic every day, but in some places − especially in the U.S. − we aren’t always delivering. It can feel transactional, menus can feel overwhelming, product is inconsistent, the wait too long or the handoff too hectic. These moments are opportunities for us to do better. "

A pumpkin spice latte is be prepared on Aug. 23, 2024, as it returned to Starbucks for its fall menu. On Jan. 9, 2025 Starbucks announced the chain is reversing their open-door policy. People who enter the coffee magnet's front doors must now order something from the menu.

"Today, I’m making a commitment: We’re getting back to Starbucks. We’re refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart − a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas. This is our enduring identity."

When did the Starbucks open door policy began?

The move reverses a rule change the coffee chain made in 2018 after a store manager called the police on two Black men when they didn't order food or drinks at one of the chain's Philadelphia stores.

In 2018, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson were arrested for trespassing in a racially charged incident at the Starbucks in an upscale downtown neighborhood on April 12. They were waiting to meet a third person for a business meeting.

The encounter, caught on video, sparked outrage over racial profiling, led to a discrimination lawsuit, and an apology from the company's former CEO Kevin Johnson among other actions.Starbucks later reached a financial settlement with the men in May 2018. The company declined to release the terms of the settlement.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

