Starbucks strike expands to locations in 12 states: Here's what to know
Correction: This story has been updated fix the spelling of the Starbucks spokesperson's last name.
The ongoing Starbucks union workers' strike has now expanded to a dozen states, union representatives confirmed to USA TODAY on Monday.
The five-day strike began Friday and initially shut down Starbucks locations in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle before spreading to cafes in New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Denver, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, according to Starbucks Workers United.
Labor representatives told USA TODAY on Monday morning that union members in Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Portland, Oregon also joined picket lines.
Starbucks spokesperson Phil Gee said the "few disruptions" have not had a significant effect on the business' operations because only a small handful of locations have been impacted.
"We respect our partners' right to engage in lawful strike activity, and we appreciate the thousands of partners across the country who are continuing to support each other and deliver the Starbucks experience for our customers," Gee released in a statement obtained by USA TODAY Monday.
Union had previously warned strike could reach 'hundreds of stores' by Christmas Eve
Union reps said 98% of union partners recently voted to protest low wages, staffing issues and benefits.
The business operates more than 11,000 stores across the nation, according to Reuters, and employs close to 200,000 people.
Late last week, Starbucks Workers United cautioned the strike could reach "hundreds of stores" by Christmas Eve.
According the union, its representatives said they are ready to return to the bargaining table to discuss their complaints.
Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Starbucks locations in 12 states impacted by labor strike: See where