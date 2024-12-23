Starbucks workers in California join nationwide strike
On December 20, Starbucks baristas in Burbank, California joined a five-day nationwide strike, demanding labor contracts after allegedly unfulfilled promises by the company.
New York police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a female subway passenger by setting her on fire Sunday morning, according to police.
British citizen Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing a one-year prison sentence for his summer romance with a London teenager, 17, who he met while on holiday in the United Arab Emirates.
In one of the country's most "embarrassing" cases, German police spent years tracking down a killer only to turn the investigation back on themselves
In rural Georgia, a 10-year-old boy left home and walked a mile down the road to another town, where a concerned citizen called law enforcement. Deputies then arrested the boy’s mother, igniting a debate about parental rights and potential government overreach.
King Charles attends church solo in Sandringham on a wintery day as Queen Camilla rests, though her recent recovery from illness is not the reason.
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Robert Mailman has a problem he never thought he'd have. He has to buy Christmas presents this year.
A 33-year-old man faces five counts of assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police say he used bear spray on a group of people following a collision on Saturday.The man had collided with another vehicle while driving on Ellice Avenue, which resulted in a minor collision that led to an argument, police said in a Sunday news release.The man followed the vehicle that was hit into a nearby parking lot on Kennedy Street and Qu'Appelle Avenue and later spit in the direction of the 31-year-old driver w
The man explained in a Reddit post that his brother's new girlfriend does not allow her kids to be "around people who drink"
Maria Ridulph's 1957 kidnapping and murder shook the town of Sycamore, Ill.
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote about how he is keeping to Windsor family holiday traditions in one key way.
Sisters Kathie Rottler and Sheri Rottler Trick and their Friend Kandice Smith appear on a new episode of 'People Magazine Investigates'
Donald Lucas Sr. allegedly stole more than $1,000 in gifts from his son Donald Lucas Jr.’s four kids
Buzz Off Lest we forget that going insane about suspicious unmanned aircraft was an American tradition before this current spate of drone hysteria, a Florida man has been ordered to pay $5,000 to Walmart after shooting one of the retail giant's drones that he thought was spying on him, First Coast News reports. Spoiler alert: it wasn't. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the saga played out like this: on June 26, police responded to a call made at a Walmart. Two employees with a dron
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of beheading his 1-year-old son, Northern California authorities said.
A central Alberta man behind an elaborate fraud — spanning five years and tricking dozens of people out of almost $3 million in total — has been sentenced to eight years in prison.Dane Skinner, 60, was convicted of fraud over $5,000 and money laundering earlier this year for a fraudulent investment scheme he ran from 2007 to 2013. Skinner was arrested in 2018, with RCMP saying the offences took place in the central Alberta town of Lacombe, just north of Red Deer.The Red Deer Court of King's Benc
The woman, 20, explained that she just started a job at Target three weeks ago and has already called out sick
Its glühwein mulled wine stalls, festooned with Christmas lights and tinsel, stand emptied and shuttered.
Deputies were responding to a family disturbance call when they made the gruesome discovery. The 28-year-old was booked into a Sacramento jail.
MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — German authorities said they received tipoffs last year about the suspect in a car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg as more details emerged on Sunday about the five people killed.
"I said I was feeling down because I had too many Christmases in prison. He said, 'I hear that,' and then added, 'This is my 25th year.'"