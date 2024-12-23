Starbucks Workers Strike in Boston

Starbucks workers marched in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday, December 23, as part of a five-day strike calling for better working conditions and increased wages.

Footage filmed by X user @DSAWorkingMass shows Starbucks workers picketing in the Boston neighborhood of Brighton on Monday.

According to news reports, the five-day strike began on Friday in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle, and then spread to New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Colorado, and Ohio.

On Monday, Starbucks workers in Portland, Oregon, and Dallas-Fort Worth also joined picket lines. Credit: @DSAWorkingMass via Storyful

