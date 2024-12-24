Starbucks workers' strike expands to additional cities

A strike by Starbucks workers expanded to additional cities on Monday and Tuesday before workers were expected to return on Christmas. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The union representing Starbucks workers said its five-day strike will conclude on Tuesday with the strike spreading to more than 300 stores, adding more establishments in metro areas.

The strike by Workers United started at Starbucks locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle and spread to more than 50 stores in Boston, Dallas, Denver, New York, and Philadelphia on Monday. Workers said more stores in additional cities will be added on Tuesday before returning to work on Christmas.

The unionsaid Starbucks administrators had not negotiated in good faith in negotiating better pay and working conditions.

Starbucks said it offered in the latest bargaining session guaranteed wage increases of at least 1.5% per year with experienced baristas getting higher amounts in some cases.

"After all Starbucks has said about how they value partners throughout the system, we refuse to accept zero immediate investment in baristas' wages," Lynne Fox, president of Workers United said, according to The New York Times. "Union baristas know their value, and they're not going to accept a proposal that doesn't treat them as true partners."

Starbucks spokesperson Jay Go-Guasch said the company's offer includes "best-in-class benefits" like healthcare, free college tuition, and paid family leave for those working at least 20 hours.

"No other retailer offers this kind of comprehensive pay and benefits package," Go-Guasch said, according to The Washington Post.