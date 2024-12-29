Stark County Humane Society searching for dog given to wrong owner
The Stark County Humane Society is looking for a dog that it believed belonged to a young man but later found out was not.
The Stark County Humane Society is looking for a dog that it believed belonged to a young man but later found out was not.
Armando, a Labrador retriever mix, was left "tied up" in a parking lot earlier this month
Certain breeds relish being around people more than others, including English Setters, Cocker Spaniels and Smooth Collies.
"How do I get the dog in the mirror to stop harassing my dog"
One Mega Millions player has plenty of dough to ring in the New Year after drawing the winning number. After three months without anyone winning the top prize, a winning ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion was sold in the drawing Friday night.
2025 will be full of new beginnings, change, and lots of astrological transits. Ahead, an astrologer shares her month-by-month breakdown of major zodiac events.
Athena disappeared from her Florida home on Dec. 15 and had her family worried they would spend the holidays without their beloved pet
Coin collectors, or numismatists, know the value of many coins and understand that the better shape a coin is in, the higher resale value it will have. But you may also find coins in your family piggy...
Save up to 75 per cent on an Apple iPad, a Fire TV Stick, a robot vacuum cleaner and so much more.
One Mega Millions ticket sold in California has just won Friday’s estimated $1.15 billion jackpot – believed to be the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game, the lottery says.
Reina has been missing since 26 December, when she was hit by a car outside her home.
Hovland's Instragram post was an X-ray image and five words.
Nonstick and easy to clean, more than 4,400 shoppers rave about how these doodads make dinnertime even easier.
The singer said her dog Pearl is "very near the end" during a recent trip home for the holidays
Rabbits are the seventh most popular pet in the U.S. Whether you own a bunny or want to, you may wonder how long it'll live. Here's a timeline.
Did Santa forget to put something under your tree? Scoop up savings on Apple, Dyson, Kate Spade, KitchenAid and more.
Whether you've got a gift card to spend or Santa forgot something on your list, you can save big in every department this weekend.
"It was a Tuesday evening and my mom and I were in the middle of one of our daily chats on the phone. I don’t remember what we were talking about ― it was something totally inconsequential ― and suddenly, I just went for it and blurted out, 'You know mom, I hire sex workers.'"
Harry who? King Charles has been criticized for not acknowledging his son Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, or their two children in a Christmas address, which focused on how the holiday was “a chance for family and friends to come together.” The closest Charles came to acknowledging his family in California was when he spoke about the need to protect and safeguard the environment “for the sake of our children’s children,” however, no direct reference was made to Prince Archie and Princess L
In a Dec. 24 lawsuit, the founder of a publicity firm that represented actor Justin Baldoni effectively outed herself as the source of texts. She disavows involvement.
Julia Fox has shared a series of photos on Instagram of her wearing a tiny nude bikini top and blue hotpants, and fans have gone wild.