Starlings Soar Simultaneously Near Somerset Seaside

A stunning starling murmuration flitted and flew over fields in Somerset, England, video captured by Burnham-On-Sea.com on March 1 shows.

While starlings are still common in the United Kingdom, the species has been flagged with a Red Conservation Status due to recent population decline, according to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Burnham-On-Sea.com said large groups of starlings are often seen at Brean. Credit: Burnham-On-Sea.com via Storyful