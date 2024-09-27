Starmer arrives at Trump Tower to meet former president
Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at Trump Tower in New York to meet US presidential candidate Donald Trump.
CTV has dropped two members of its news team after an altered clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went to air in a recent national news report, according to a statement from the network posted to social media.The network said it "conducted an investigation to determine whether a breach of our editorial policies and practices had occurred in this case." It said the probe found "two members of the CTV News team are responsible for altering a video clip, manipulating it for a particular st
Truth Social is about to be lit.
The former president made an admission that stunned the late night host.
Former President Donald Trump recently reissued his loyalty test to religious Americans, declaring that he can best protect their freedoms while preemptively blaming members of certain faiths should he lose the presidential election in November.
The former president suddenly has nothing to say about the scandal-plagued candidate he once praised as "Martin Luther King on steroids."
He's sold Bibles, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrency during his third campaign for president. Now, Donald Trump is launching a new business venture: diamond-encrusted watches.
Despite Trump’s criminal record and other controversies, his supporters still see him as someone who is tough on immigration and good for the economy, an anthropologist who studies polarization finds.
The Democratic nominee worked in a message on the economy as Trump continued to get cheesed off over her Golden Arches gig.
Desi Lydic spots a wild claim from the former president.
Vice President Kamala Harris has seen a dramatic reversal in her favorability ratings, with voters now viewing her as net favorable by 3 points in the NBC poll and 1 point net favorable in poll averages aggregated by 538.
I'm surprised he didn't add the price of guac to secure that millennial vote.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States notably darkened the mood in Russia.In the run-up to the high-profile journey that clearly irked the Kremlin, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that America is just like the Third Reich. Other commentators apparently received the same set of talking points and started to describe the U.S. as a Nazi nation.In anticipation of the visit, most state TV pundits and experts warned viewers that a decision to allow Uk
The "Shark Tank" billionaire criticized the former president's disinterest in trying to "learn anything."
In 2016 Trump found plenty of voters willing to buy into his message of “American carnage.” That’s not proving so easy this time around.
The "Tonight Show" host hit an old sore spot in zinging the former president's latest merchandising effort.
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
Fox News anchor Bret Baier said former President Trump, not Vice President Harris, is keeping his network from hosting a second debate between the two candidates before Election Day. “The latest is, I actually believe — this is me talking — that the Harris campaign would do a Fox debate, if the former president has…
MOSCOW (AP) — In a strong, new warning to the West, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that any nation’s conventional attack on Russia that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.
Mitt Romney’s biographer claims the senator is preparing for what a Trump win means for him and his family
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The mayor of a central Wisconsin city who ran for office on his opposition to absentee ballot drop boxes said Wednesday he did nothing wrong when he put on work gloves, donned a hard hat and used a dolly to cart away a drop box outside City Hall.