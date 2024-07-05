Starmer assembles cabinet after election win

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed his cabinet after Labour's landslide election win, making Rachel Reeves the UK's first female chancellor.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is one of a record 11 women in the 25-strong team.

In a largely unchanged Labour frontbench line-up, David Lammy has become the foreign secretary.

Yvette Cooper, one of three members of the last Labour cabinet under Gordon Brown, is the home secretary.

The new cabinet will meet for the first time on Saturday morning, with Sir Keir vowing to start Labour's "urgent" work immediately.

Earlier, after becoming the UK's first Labour prime minister since 2010, he pledged to build a "government of service".

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after his party's landslide election win, he promised to restore trust in politics.

"My government will serve you, politics can be a force for good" he said.

"The work of change begins immediately, but have no doubt, we will rebuild Britain."

Before polling day, Sir Keir repeatedly refused to confirm the details of his top team for fear of appearing complacent.

But within hours of becoming prime minister on Friday afternoon, his appointments came thick and fast - suggesting plans had been in place for a long time.

Sir Keir Starmer is the first Labour prime minister in 14 years, having taken charge of the party after its worst election result since 1935 [Reuters]

Alongside her role as Sir Keir's deputy, Ms Rayner will also take control of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

A significant majority of the cabinet were state educated - with only three attending private schools.

The other two veterans of the last Labour government are Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn.

Mr Lammy also served as a minister in the last Labour government alongside Pat McFadden, who takes over the Cabinet Office, and Defence Secretary John Healey.

All cabinet members supported Remain in the 2016 EU referendum. Ahead of the election, Sir Keir ruled out the UK rejoining the EU single market in his lifetime.

While forming his cabinet, Sir Keir also spent his first few hours as PM receiving customary calls of congratulations from world leaders.

US President Joe Biden told Sir Keir he looked forward to "further strengthening the special relationship" with the UK, according to statements from both the White House and Downing Street

Both leaders "reaffirmed the special relationship between our nations and the importance of working together in support of freedom and democracy around the world", the statements said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Sir Keir on his election victory.

In a social media post, Mr Zelensky said: "I am grateful to Prime Minister Starmer for reaffirming the UK's principled and unwavering support for Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Sir Keir and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris committed themselves "to reset and strengthen" Anglo-Irish relations "with urgency and ambition", the Irish government said.

Rachel Reeves said she felt a "historic responsibility" being the first female chancellor [PA Media]

Though mostly a continuation of Sir Keir's opposition team, the new cabinet includes some unexpected appointments.

The PM has chosen relative unknown Richard Hermer as attorney general, rather than Emily Thornberry who had shadowed the role.

Mr Hermer, a friend of Sir Keir's from his days working as a barrister, will receive a life peerage to allow him to sit in the House of Lords and attend cabinet.

Some members of Sir Keir's shadow cabinet have not yet been given new positions - including Ms Thornberry, shadow women and equalities secretary and party chair Anneliese Dodds, and shadow minister without portfolio Nick Thomas-Symonds.

A peerage has been given to former government chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance to become a science minister in the new government.

James Timpson, the brother of ex-Tory MP Edward Timpson, has also received a peerage and has been appointed prisons minister.

Mr Timpson is currently CEO of the Timpson Group, which has a policy of employing ex-offenders across its UK watch and shoe repair chain.

Neither Lord Vallance nor Lord Timpson will attend cabinet, the BBC understands.

Ms Reeves is the first woman to hold the second most important role in government in the office's 708-year history.

Posting on social media, Ms Reeves said being the first female chancellor came with a "historic responsibility".

"To every young girl and woman reading this, let today show that there should be no limits on your ambitions."

Ms Reeves told her new team of Treasury officials she was "under no illusions of the scale of challenges we face".

In a speech she said she could not promise it would be easy and "it's a long road ahead".

"We're a new team, it's a new start so let's get to work," she added.

David Lammy promised to "reset" the UK's relationship with overseas allies after being appointed foreign secretary [Reuters]

Mr Lammy posted on social media that being appointed foreign secretary was "the honour of my life".

The world "faces huge challenges", but Mr Lammy said he would "navigate them with the UK's enormous strengths".

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Lammy said his first priorities were "a reset on Europe, a reset on our relationships with the global south and a reset on climate".

Asked if previous comments describing ex-US President Donald Trump as "a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath" would hurt Labour's relationship with a potential future Trump presidency, Mr Lammy said: "I will work closely with whoever is in the White House."

Despite a winning a 174-seat majority, Sir Keir has been forced to fill unexpected holes in his team after key allies lost their seats, defying the night's trend.

In one of the biggest shocks, shadow minister Jonathan Ashworth lost his Leicester South seat, which had a majority of more than 22,000, to independent candidate Shockat Adam, who campaigned against Mr Ashworth's stance on the war in Gaza. .

Former shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire lost to Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer in Bristol Central

After surviving a challenge from a pro-Gaza independent in Birmingham Ladywood, Shabana Mahmood, a key ally of Sir Keir, has been appointed justice secretary.

The Cabinet team announced are:

Sir Keir Starmer - Prime Minister

Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Rachel Reeves - Chancellor of the Exchequer

Pat McFadden - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

David Lammy - Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Yvette Cooper - Secretary of State for the Home Department

John Healey - Secretary of State for Defence

Shabana Mahmood - Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

Wes Streeting - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Bridget Phillipson - Secretary of State for Education

Ed Miliband - Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

Liz Kendall - Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Jonathan Reynolds - Secretary of State for Business and Trade

Peter Kyle - Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

Louise Haigh - Secretary of State for Transport

Steve Reed - Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Lisa Nandy - Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Hilary Benn - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Ian Murray - Secretary of State for Scotland

Jo Stevens - Secretary of State for Wales

Lucy Powell - Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons

Baroness Smith - Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords

Alan Campbell - Chief Whip in the House of Commons

Darren Jones - Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Richard Hermer - Attorney General

Rishi Sunak promised to stay on as leader of the Conservatives until his successor is chosen by the party. [Reuters]

One of the big questions arising from the election result is what type of Conservative Party will emerge from the worst result in its modern history.

In a farewell speech outside No 10, Mr Sunak apologised to unsuccessful Tory candidates and told the public: “I have heard your anger, your disappointment."

He pledged to remain party leader until formal arrangements for selecting his successor were in place.

Several potential leadership candidates were felled during the worst Conservative result in history in terms of seats, with the party on 121.

Penny Mordaunt - the former leader of the Commons and twice a candidate to be prime minister - lost her Portsmouth North seat, as did ex-cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

One key reason for the Conservatives grim results was the increased support for Reform UK - who won 14.3% of the vote, propelling party leader Nigel Farage into Parliament for the first time, alongside four other Reform MPs.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey's decision to bungee jump, log flume and paddleboard his way through the campaign appeared to have paid of as the party won a record 71 seats, becoming the third largest party in the Commons.

The Greens recorded their best general election performance yet with 7% of the vote across Great Britain, increasing their seats from one to four.

The SNP suffered a severe defeat, losing 38 seats and leaving the party with only nine MPs with one result still to be declared.