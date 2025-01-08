Starmer attacks Badenoch over call for new inquiry into sexual abuse gangs

Peter Walker Senior political correspondent
·3 min read

Keir Starmer has accused Kemi Badenoch of “bandwagon jumping” in calling for a new inquiry into sexual abuse gangs, as he condemned the Conservative leader for her plan to try to vote down a bill on children’s wellbeing.

In sometimes bitter exchanges at prime minister’s questions, as the topic of grooming gangs continued to dominate the political agenda, Starmer accused Badenoch of only taking an interest in the subject after Elon Musk repeatedly tweeted about it.

“She met her recently acquired view that it’s a scandal, having spent a lot of time on social media over Christmas,” the prime minister told the Conservative leader. “Not once in eight years did she stand here and say what she just said.”

Starmer accused Badenoch, who had said resisting a new inquiry would spark speculation about a “cover-up” in government, of being more interested in “tweeting and talking” than taking action on behalf of victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Why is Elon Musk attacking Keir Starmer over the grooming scandal?

Noting that Badenoch had been children’s minister among other roles in the last government, Starmer said he was not aware of the Tory leader having previously raised in the Commons the subject of sexual abuse gangs.

“It’s only in recent days she’s jumped on the bandwagon,” he said. “If I’m wrong about that, and she has raised it, then I invite her to say that now, and I will happily withdraw the remark.”

Badenoch responded by saying she had “raised it in speeches”, and that as she was not a Home Office minister, she would not have addressed it in the Commons.

Badenoch’s call for a new inquiry at PMQs comes before a vote in the Commons in which the Conservatives will try to force an inquiry using an amendment to the children’s wellbeing and schools bill, which will be given its second reading on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Badenoch rejected Starmer’s argument that another national inquiry, after the report by Prof Alexis Jay, published in 2022, would merely delay the implementation of Jay’s recommendations.

“It is very possible to have actions, take on more, and still have a national inquiry,” she said. “So why won’t he listen to victims and launch a national inquiry which would have the power to summon witnesses and make them give evidence under oath?”

Starmer replied by saying that he had met some survivors of grooming gangs earlier on Wednesday, and that they had told him they would rather have swift action rather than another inquiry.

While saying he accepted that other survivors of the abuse took different views, Starmer angrily condemned the planned amendment, which would stop the progress of the entire children’s wellbeing and schools bill.

Related: Tories’ push for new grooming inquiry would ‘kill’ child safety bill, says Phillipson

ADVERTISEMENT

While some of the bill is concerned with areas such as academy chains and school uniforms, it also seeks to tighten up some areas of child welfare, such as no longer automatically allowing parents to home-school a child if the child is subject to a child protection plan.

Starmer said this provision could help prevent cases like that of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who had been taken out of formal schooling before she was murdered by her father and stepmother.

Starmer said he could not understand why Tory MPs would try to vote down a bill that would “protect children who are vulnerable”, adding: “I implore them, vote for the bill.”

Badenoch hit back, saying Starmer was ordering Labour MPs in towns and cities affected by grooming gangs to vote against an inquiry into “one of the worst scandals in British history”.

She added: “How are they going to explain to their constituents that obeying his whip is more important than doing the right thing?”

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Van Jones on Trump pitching Canada as 51st state: ‘That would be a huge blue state’

    CNN political commentator Van Jones weighed in on President-elect Trump’s idea of pitching Canada to become the 51st state, claiming that if it happens, America’s northern neighbor would be a “huge blue state.” “I don’t understand why anybody is mad at Trump about this,” the pundit said Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight.” “I’m serious — if…

  • Is Donald Trump kidding? Americans in Canada react to tariff, annexation threats

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • Not a 'snowball's chance in hell' of Canada becoming 51st state: Trudeau

    WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clapped back Tuesday at Donald Trump's escalating claims that Canada would be better off if it became the 51st state, and has called for an in-person meeting with premiers in Ottawa next week to address this country's relationship with the United States.

  • Team Trump Admits Jack Smith Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    Special counsel Jack Smith‘s final report into the criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump has been blocked from release after the president’s lawyers launched a last-ditch effort to prevent its publication. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is re

  • Maggie Haberman Boils Down Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Troll’ To 1 Thing

    The New York Times journalist also differentiated between the various foreign policy comments being made by the president-elect.

  • Mike Johnson Roasted Over What Could Be His Most Ironic Boast Yet

    The Republican House speaker seemingly ignored or forgot one chaotic thing.

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Two death row inmates reject Biden's commutation of their sentences

    Shannon Wayne Agofsky and Len Davis both filed emergency petitions prevent their death sentences from being commuted to life in prison without parole.

  • Prison officer jailed for 15 months after sex with inmate in cell

    Linda De Sousa Abreu was charged after a video of the activity was shared on social media.

  • Missing Teenager Found Alive on Boat by Dad, Man Arrested: '26 Days of Hell'

    Emmarae Gervasi disappeared from Suffolk County, N.Y., on Dec. 8

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Who might replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader?

    Cabinet ministers, a former central banker and a one-time provincial premier are all reportedly eyeing the top job.

  • Trump announces $20B US investment by Emirati businessman

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a $20 billion investment for data centers in the United States by an Emirati company led by billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a close business partner of the Trump family.

  • Prorogation upends capital gains proposal but CRA yet to offer guidance

    Justin Trudeau's decision to step down and prorogue Parliament will keep his government from implementing its proposed changes to capital gains for now, but Canadians might not be off the hook with tax collectors just yet.

  • Trump Privately Complains About Clingy Elon Musk: NYT Reporter

    Publicly, Donald Trump is thrilled to have his mega-donor and “First Buddy” Elon Musk camping out just a few hundred feet from his house. Privately, he seems to be tiring of Musk dropping in whenever he feels like it. “Trump does complain a bit to people about how Musk is around a lot,” New York Times journalist and “Trump whisperer” Maggie Haberman told tech reporter Kara Swisher during the latest episode of Swisher’s podcast, On.