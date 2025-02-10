Starmer backs deportation of ‘chicken nugget’ migrant

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour is “making sure that we are returning people who shouldn’t be here, not wasting our time on things like the Rwanda scheme” - Leon Neal/REUTERS

Sir Keir Starmer has backed the Home Office in its efforts to deport an Albanian criminal allowed to stay in the UK partly because his son will not eat foreign chicken nuggets.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Sir Keir “absolutely supports” an appeal by Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, against a ruling by an immigration tribunal that it would be “unduly harsh” for the 10-year-old boy to move to Albania with his father owing to his sensitivity around food.

The sole example provided to the tribunal was the boy’s distaste for the “type of chicken nuggets that are available abroad”, leading to an upper court rejecting the verdict and demanding the case should be reconsidered.

Asked on Monday about the case, which was first revealed by The Telegraph, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I think the upper-tier tribunal has already sent this case back to be considered again. It’s hard to comment on specific cases beyond that.

“But the Home Secretary rightly appealed this case through the courts, and the PM absolutely supports that process.”

The case, revealed in court documents, is among a record 34,169 outstanding asylum appeals. It represents a five-fold increase in two years from the 6,386 appeals outstanding at the same point in 2022.

The legal challenges largely on human rights grounds threaten to hold up Labour’s efforts to fast-track the removal of thousands of migrants with no right to remain in the UK. The combined backlog of appeals and asylum claims inherited from the Tories is down 2.4 per cent but still stands at 131,339.

Albanian Klevis Disha, 39, came to the UK illegally, lied about his nationality but gained citizenship after being granted indefinite leave to remain. He was threatened with deportation after being caught with £250,000, the illegal proceeds of crime, and jailed for two years.

The lower court ruled that it would be “unduly harsh” for his 10-year-old son – known only as C – to remain in the UK and be separated from his father, or to be forced to go with him to Albania.

The case centred on the boy’s “additional needs”. These included not only educational support but also “sensory difficulties” with certain types of food, which meant he seized up and refused to do anything. The only example was that he would “not eat the type of chicken nuggets that are available abroad”.

Asked about the case on LBC, Dame Angela Eagle, the border security minister, admitted she was “fairly astonished” by it. However, she said: “We certainly hope that we can get deportation action going in that particular case, but that will be for the courts to decide.”

She pointed to the Government’s deportation of nearly 19,000 foreign criminals and people with no right to remain in the UK since the general election in July last year.

“What we have to do is say that we’re serious about this. We’ve deported a lot of people, regardless of whether they like chicken nuggets or not, we’re arresting more people,” she said.

Asked on LBC if the chicken nugget case was more like a plot line from the satirical show The Thick of It, Dame Angela replied: “This is why we’ve appealed it, and the court processes aren’t over yet. When we appeal things, they often get overturned in higher court.

“Let’s not anticipate what the courts are going to do. We said when we came into Government that we would abide by the rule of law. I wouldn’t have thought in a democracy that’s a terrible thing to say, and so it’s not for me to second guess a judgment that we’ve appealed.”