Starmer backs plans to explore Italian-style migration deals to limit crossings

Keir Starmer is supporting plans to look at Italian-style migration deals with other nations to reduce the number of small boat crossings, saying that the UK has “got to do everything we can” on the issue.

Refusing to rule out seeking arrangements with Vietnam, Turkey and others to provide financial incentives to stop would-be asylum seekers setting out for the UK, Starmer stressed the need for as many approaches as possible.

“I don’t think this is an area where we should just do one thing,” the prime minister told reporters on his way to the G20 summit of world leaders in Rio de Janeiro.

“We have got to do everything that we can. I am absolutely clear in my mind that taking down the gangs is the single most effective way of stopping the boats going across the Channel.”

According to the Sunday Times, the UK is in talks with Vietnam and Turkey, as well as in Kurdistan, over a possible deal potentially similar to those struck the EU with Tunisia and Italy with Libya. These are based mainly around support to stop migrant boats leaving, which would be less relevant here.

While government sources disputed some elements of the Sunday Times account, Starmer did not reject the idea of the talks, saying he was “not going to go into the details of any arrangements”.

Speaking earlier to Sky News, Louise Haigh, the transport secretary, was also asked about the reports, replying: “The prime minister and the home secretary have made no secret that this is an international problem that needs international solutions.

“That’s why both of them have been working with our counterparts across Europe and across the world to make sure that we have deals and agreements in place that can tackle this issue.”

Starmer again talked up the importance of directly tackling gangs who arrange for asylum seekers to reach northern France and then cross the Channel, saying: “People are making a huge amount of money for the journeys people are making across obviously several countries to the north coast of France.

“Intercepting and taking those gangs down is hugely important and it will be one of the biggest disincentives if we can break the gangs that are running these. I have never accepted that these gangs can’t be taken down.”

He added: “I know I have said this many times but I have worked for five years as chief prosecutor when we took down terrorist gangs, we took down people who were moving guns and drugs and people across borders. “I have seen it for myself. I have never accepted the argument that somehow there is this one gang or gangs that can’t be taken down.”