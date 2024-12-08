Starmer to boost trade ties on Gulf trip

Nick Gutteridge
·3 min read
Keir Starmer will meet Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman for the first time this week
Keir Starmer will meet Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman for the first time this week - Benjamin Cremel/WPA/Getty Images; LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer will meet Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman for the first time this week as he travels to the Gulf to drum up investment in Britain.

The Prime Minister will try to persuade the Crown Prince to pump more cash into the UK economy after the Budget dealt a blow to his growth plan.

He risks angering Labour MPs by meeting the autocratic ruler, who has been accused of approving the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi   an allegation he denies.

Sir Keir will also travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a two-day trip to the region, which he hopes will help boost trading ties.

Mohammed bin Salman denies approving the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Mohammed bin Salman denies approving the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi - Osman Orsal/REUTERS

He has pivoted to seeking international investment following warnings that tax rises on businesses in October’s budget will harm domestic growth.

The Prime Minister hopes to swiftly wrap up a trade deal with six Gulf countries that could be worth an extra £8.6 billion a year to the economy.

He also hopes to boost exports of weapons to Saudi Arabia, which would prove controversial with Labour MPs given the kingdom’s human rights record.

Keir Starmer hopes to boost exports of weapons to Saudi Arabia
Keir Starmer hopes to boost exports of weapons to Saudi Arabia - Mohammed Almuaalemi/Bloomberg

Ahead of the trip, Sir Keir said: “Driving long-term growth at home requires us to strengthen partnerships abroad.

“That is why I am travelling to the Gulf this week, to build a network of partners for the UK that is focused on driving high-quality growth, boosting opportunities, and delivering for the people at home.

“There is huge untapped potential in this region, which is why, while here, I will be making the case to accelerate progress on the Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement, deepen our research and development collaboration and partner on projects of the future, whether that be in artificial intelligence or in defence and security programmes.

“By doing so, hard-working British people will reap the rewards for generations to come.”

Sir Keir spoke to the Crown Prince two weeks after his election victory in July, but the talks in Riyadh on Monday will be the first meeting between them.

The pair are expected to discuss further boosting defence ties, with Britain acting as a major supplier of weaponry to the oil-rich kingdom.

UK arms exports to Saudi Arabia include Typhoon jets
UK arms exports to Saudi Arabia include Typhoon jets - Giorgos Arapekos/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arms exports are currently worth £8.3bn a year to UK firms and have included Typhoon and Tornado jets, Paveway bombs and Stormshadow missiles.

Labour MPs have raised concerns over Saudi Arabia’s use of the weapons in Yemen, where its bombing campaign has resulted in high civilian casualties.

There have been reports that the Crown Prince could visit London in return next year.

Sir Keir will stop off in Cyprus on his way back from the Middle East, holding talks with Nikos Christodoulides, the country’s president.

He will also visit the thousands of British troops stationed at RAF Akrotiri over Christmas.

