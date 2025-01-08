Starmer campaigners were members of Tulip Siddiq’s dictator aunt’s party

Sir Keir Starmer with Tulip Siddiq after his election victory last year

Members of the political party led by Tulip Siddiq’s ousted dictator aunt campaigned for Sir Keir Starmer, The Telegraph can reveal.

Activists representing the UK wing of the Bangladeshi Awami League also attended a “fundraising” dinner for the Prime Minister while he was in the shadow cabinet.

Ms Siddiq is the niece of Sheikh Hasina, 77, the longest-serving prime minister of Bangladesh and the leader of the Awami League.

Hasina is now in India, having been ousted last year after 15 years in power. During her tenure, opponents were attacked, arrested and secretly imprisoned as the regime carried out extrajudicial killings.

The Awami League continues to have a UK branch, whose members have also campaigned for Ms Siddiq in the past.

It can now be revealed that in 2019, prominent activists including Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, its organising secretary, campaigned for Sir Keir in his Holborn and St Pancras constituency, which neighbours Ms Siddiq’s Hampstead seat.

Activists linked to the Awami League posed for pictures as they put Labour leaflets bearing Sir Keir’s name through doors and carried placards supporting the party.

They also canvassed for Ms Siddiq on the same day. Others campaigning included activists who have publicly supported the Awami League or described themselves as working for the party.

Sir Keir met with Ms SIddiq’s aunt, Sheikh Hasina, twice while in opposition - AFP

The Prime Minister has met Mr Chowdhury on several occasions, including at what the Awami League member described as a dinner “fundraising for Mr Keir Starmer MP” at a curry restaurant in 2016.

In July last year, on the day of the general election, he also posted a picture of himself shaking hands with Sir Keir, with the caption: “Future prime Minister Hon Keir Starmer.” It is unclear when the picture was taken.

During the 2019 general election campaign, Sir Keir also posed alongside Abdul Shahid Sheikh, who describes himself as working in PR for the Awami League, while canvassing in Ilford for Labour candidate Sam Tarry. The same activist has also met Angela Rayner, now Deputy Prime Minister.

Members of the Awami League have joined the campaign trail on several occasions for Ms Siddiq.

As well as Mr Chowdhury, Shah Shamim Ahmed, who describes himself as office secretary, and Syed Shazidur Rahman Faruk, the general secretary, were pictured campaigning for the MP for Hampstead and Kilburn – now Hampstead and Highgate – in 2019.

While members of the party have expressed public support for Ms Siddiq in more recent years, it is unclear if they have campaigned for her since then.

Fresh questions over Labour’s ties to the Awami League come as investigators in Bangladesh demanded Ms Siddiq’s bank details in a move that will ratchet up the pressure on the embattled Treasury minister.

Ms Siddiq is facing scrutiny over properties linked to the Awami League and money from infrastructure projects - Nicola Tree/Getty Images

Bangladesh’s anti-money laundering agency has asked the country’s main banks to supply information on her accounts and transactions.

The country’s anti-corruption commission has begun an investigation into whether Ms Siddiq helped embezzle up to £3.9 billion from infrastructure projects.

The Treasury minister, whose brief includes combating corruption, has denied the allegations.

Ms Siddiq has also referred herself to the Prime Minister’s ethics advisers over allegations surrounding her use of properties linked to her aunt’s supporters in London.

Sir Keir is also facing scrutiny over his own meetings with Hasina, including on a trip to Bangladesh.

The seven-day trip in 2016, valued at £1,200 to Dhaka and Sylhet, was organised by Labour Friends of Bangladesh, a group closely associated with Ms Siddiq, and Sir Keir was pictured in Bangladeshi media alongside Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, the country’s foreign minister at the time.

Sir Keir also met Hasina in 2022 while at least three other cabinet ministers met members of the regime while in opposition.

Labour was contacted for comment.