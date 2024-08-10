Starmer cancels holiday and tells police to stay on high alert

Sir Keir Starmer told police: 'We have to stay on high alert this weekend' - Joe Giddens/PA

Sir Keir Starmer has cancelled his holiday after putting the police on “high alert” over the risk of a third week of far-Right riots.

The Prime Minister had planned to fly to Europe over the weekend for a break with his family, but will now stay in Downing Street.

He will work from No 10 and Chequers as the Government aims to dampen the unrest with tough sentences for the rioters.

It comes after Sir Keir was criticised for planning a holiday during the disorder which swept towns and cities in England after the killing of three children in Southport.

Rumours that he was planning a summer jaunt sparked significant anger last week, with senior Tories urging him not to go.

Sir Keir meeting Met Police officers in their canteen on Friday - Toby Melville/WPA/Getty

Robert Jenrick, a Conservative leadership contender, said it would be “completely wrong for the Prime Minister to holiday while parts of Britain are burning”.

A poll by YouGov showed that seven in 10 voters thought Sir Keir should cancel his holiday plans and stay at his desk to lead the response.

Downing Street later insisted Sir Keir would be at work, but it had been silent about his planned whereabouts for this week.

He has now taken the decision to cancel his holiday entirely, with a Government source saying this showed his “dedication to public service”.

The Prime Minister urged police forces to be on high alert for further far-Right unrest this weekend as the football season starts.

Sir Keir made the remarks whilst meeting frontline officers at a Metropolitan Police command centre in Lambeth, south London.

He said: “We have to stay on high alert going into this weekend. We absolutely have to make sure that communities are safe and secure, and feel safe and secure.”

Thousands of extra police will be deployed across the country, with anti-racism counter-protests also planned in many towns and cities.

The Prime Minister was initially criticised for his slow response to the riots and his failure to call a Cobra meeting until they had been raging for a week.

He has since led three meetings of the Government’s emergency committee, insisting “it’s important that we don’t let up” in the response to the unrest.

His remarks came as the first rioters to be convicted faced significant jail sentences which the Government hoped would act as a deterrent to further unrest.