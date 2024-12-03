Starmer Condemns 'Increasingly Desperate' Putin As He Hints At Ukraine Peace Deal

Kevin Schofield
·3 min read
Keir Starmer gives a speech during the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in central London,
Keir Starmer gives a speech during the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in central London, HENRY NICHOLLS via AFP via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has branded Vladimir Putin “erratic and increasingly desperate” as he hinted at the possibility of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

In his first major foreign policy speech since becoming prime minister, he said Moscow poses a “near and present danger” to the west as the conflict approaches its third anniversary.

Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in central London, the PM also vowed to strengthen the UK’s ties with both American and Europe and he rejected calls for the government to choose one or the other.

Starmer’s comments come amid increasing evidence that Russia is gaining the upper hand in the conflict, which began with its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

He said the West must ensure Ukraine is “in the strongest possible position for negotiations so they can secure a just and lasting peace on their terms”.

The PM said he remembered “walking the streets of Bucha, just outside Kyiv, to bear witness to the true horror of Russia’s invasion”.

“I met people there who had to pick up the bodies of their friends, their family members, civilians killed – many of them handcuffed,” he said.

“And let’s be clear, the future of freedom in Europe is being decided today. We face a near and present danger with Russia as an erratic, increasingly desperate aggressor, on our continent marshalling all its resources - along with North Korean troops and Iranian missiles - aiming to kill and to conquer.

“So there’s no question it’s right we support Ukraine. But we must also be clear that it is deeply in our self-interest. I would encourage everyone here to stop and think for a moment about what it would mean to us, to our continent, to the world if Russia wins. What would it mean for our values – for democracy, commerce, and liberty?

“It means they are weakened. It means that other autocrats would believe they can follow Putin’s example. And it means that our own security, stability and prosperity are damaged. The further Russian troops advance, the closer the threat becomes. The more land they control, the more they control grain prices and energy sources, and the more confident Putin becomes.

“So we must continue to back Ukraine and do what it takes to support their self-defence for as long as it takes. To put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiations so they can secure a just and lasting peace on their terms that guarantees their security, independence - and right to choose their own future.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Starmer said it was “plain wrong” for some to suggest that the UK must now make a choice between seeking closer ties with either the incoming Donald Trump administration or the EU.

He pointed out that the former Labour prime minister, Clement Attlee, realised that “maintaining our strength abroad gave us the foundation to succeed at home”.

“That is as true today as it was then,” said Starmer. “I want to be clear at the outset. Against the backdrop of these dangerous times, the idea that we must choose between our allies, that somehow we’re with either America or Europe, is plain wrong. I reject it utterly.

“Attlee did not choose between allies. Churchill did not choose. The national interest demands that we work with both.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."

  • John Dean Reveals Biden Move That Could Doom Trump's 'Revenge' Plot

    The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.

  • Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon

    The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Airs the Same Chilling Clip of Trump’s FBI Pick 3 Times in a Row

    MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew on Monday reacted with horror to Donald Trump’s decision to pick Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The choice of Patel, a lawyer who served in several roles in the president-elect’s first administration, set off a firestorm of criticism in part because of his promotion of conspiracy theories and calls for retribution against Trump’s opponents in a second term. To underscore the point, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough repeatedly asked for a clip t

  • Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • Trump expected to argue he has presidential immunity now, as president-elect, in new bid to dismiss hush-money case

    SCOTUS gave presidents broad immunity from prosecution. Trump says that protection extends to him now, before he's sworn into office.

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • Canada to buy helicopters, drones to meet Trump's demand for tighter border security

    As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to hit Canada with tariffs that could weaken the country's economy, the Trudeau government is promising to tighten up monitoring at the shared border to address his concerns.On Monday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told David Cochrane, host of CBC's Power & Politics, that the commissioner of the RCMP and the president of the Canada Border Services Agency have prepared a list of "additional measures that they think would be important for the

  • Ex-Ukrainian Minister Issues Stark Warning To Kyiv Amid Growing Concerns Putin May Win The War

    "If it continues like this, we will lose."

  • ‘Elon Is Right’: Bernie Sanders Praises Musk for Key DOGE Proposal

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) heaped praise on MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to rein in defense spending as part of his Trump-appointed mission to find ways to slash government spending. “Elon Musk is right,” tweeted Sanders on Sunday. “Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.” That makes Sanders, a democratic socialist who twice came in second for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, a st

  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden told him to oversee a 'massive surge' of weapons deliveries to Ukraine before his term ends

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.

  • Meghan McCain Knocks 'Nepo Baby' Hunter Biden After Surprise Pardon

    The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.

  • U.S. tariff issue will be 'a climbdown for Justin Trudeau', says Alberta Premier

    In light of Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff slap, Mercedes Stephenson went to a province that would be one of the hardest hit. In a sit-down interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, she told The West Block host her plans to work with the incoming American administration and if that includes Ottawa.

  • White House staffers angry they might not get goodbye photos with President Biden

    Staffers ‘deserve at the very least a proper goodbye from the man who says he owes them everything,’ complains former official

  • James Comer Refuses to Let Hunter Biden Go

    House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer seems adamant to continue investigating Hunter Biden after he received a presidential pardon Sunday. The Kentucky Republican, who spent years hyping up an impeachment effort into President Joe Biden that relied on an investigation into his son’s business dealings, told Newsmax on Monday he’s eager to speak with the next attorney general about the matter. Host Rob Schmitt mentioned how Biden may no longer be able to invoke his Fifth Amendment right t

  • Democrat Jamie Raskin is running for top Judiciary post in bid to counter Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland announced Monday that he will run to become the top Democrat on the powerful House Judiciary Committee next year, directly challenging fellow Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler as the party prepares to fight a second Trump administration and an emboldened Republican majority.

  • Beijing mulls US engagement options as China-sanctioned Rubio awaits top diplomat post

    When Marco Rubio was nominated by US president-elect Donald Trump last month to be the next US secretary of state, one obvious question loomed: how would the Florida senator, who has been sanctioned by China twice, engage with Washington's biggest rival? Rubio - known for his hawkish stance towards China - could move to stifle high-level exchanges between Washington and Beijing and throw up road blocks to any meaningful negotiation, according to observers. However, Beijing could consider several

  • Speaker schedules opposition motions after Tories opt against own non-confidence vote

    OTTAWA — The House of Commons Speaker has intervened to end a parliamentary impasse, ruling that members of Parliament must debate and vote on opposition motions and government spending before returning to a Conservative filibuster that has dragged on for two months.