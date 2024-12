Starmer condemns Russia’s ‘bloody and brutal war machine’ after Christmas Day attack

Russia’s “bloody and brutal war machine” has shown no respite even at Christmas, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said, as he condemned strikes against Ukraine’s energy grid.

Moscow has launched a massive missile barrage on Christmas Day, with the aim of crippling energy infrastructure sites across Ukraine.

More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones, were used in the attack, according to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sir Keir condemned what he called an “ongoing assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure”.

He added: “I pay tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, and the leadership of President Zelensky, in the face of further drone and missile attacks from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s bloody and brutal war machine, with no respite, even at Christmas.”

The PM said: “As we go into the New Year, it remains vital that we redouble our resolve to place Ukraine in the strongest possible position to end Russia’s illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people.”

And foreign secretary David Lammy said: “Putin has chosen Christmas Day to strike innocent civilians in Ukraine.

“Zelenskyy is right, this is inhumane. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people. We will stand with them on this day and every day.”

On X, formerly Twitter, Mr Zelensky wrote: “Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane?”

He said 50 missiles and a “significant” number of drones had been shot down.

Every massive Russian strike requires time for preparation. It is never a spontaneous decision. It is a deliberate choice – not only of targets but also of timing and date.



Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane? Over 70 missiles,… pic.twitter.com/GMD8rTomoX — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 25, 2024

He added: “Unfortunately, there have been hits. As of now, there are power outages in several regions. Power engineers are working to restore power supply as soon as possible.”

US ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget Brink said Russia has “weaponised winter” for the third year in a row. “Russia’s Christmas gift to Ukraine: more than 70 missiles and 100 drones, directed at Ukrainian families celebrating in their homes and the energy infrastructure that keeps them warm,” she added.

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces “carried out a massive strike with long-range precision weapons and strike drones on critical energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that ensure the operation of the military-industrial complex”.

“The strike’s goal was achieved. All facilities were hit,” it added.

This is the second year that Ukraine has officially celebrated Christmas on December 25, in a move to separate itself from Russia’s cultural influence.

The Russian Orthodox Church, which claims sovereignty over Ukraine’s Orthodox Christians, celebrates Christmas on January 7, following the ancient Julian calendar.

Last year Mr Zelensky signed a law moving Ukraine’s official Christmas Day to December 25, with a goal of abandoning the “Russian heritage” of the Orthodox Christmas.