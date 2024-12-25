Starmer condemns Russia’s Christmas Day strikes on Ukraine power grid

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid “with no respite even at Christmas”.

Russia launched a massive missile barrage on Christmas Day, with the aim of crippling energy infrastructure sites across Ukraine.

Responding to the attacks, the Prime Minister said: “I pay tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, and the leadership of President Zelensky, in the face of further drone and missile attacks from Putin’s bloody and brutal war machine, with no respite, even at Christmas.”

He added: “As we go into the New Year, it remains vital that we redouble our resolve to place Ukraine in the strongest possible position to end Russia’s illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people.”