Starmer does not understand Waspi women because of his ‘big fat pension’, says Diane Abbott

Amy Gibbons
·4 min read
Waspi women protesting - Starmer doesn't understand Waspi women on his 'big fat pension', says Diane Abbott
Women born in the 1950s claim they lost thousands of pounds because of changes to the state pension age - Getty Images/Leon Neal

Sir Keir Starmer does not understand Waspi women because he is on a “big fat pension”, Diane Abbott has said.

The veteran Labour MP claimed the Prime Minister is out of touch with the 3.8 million women affected by changes to the state pension because he has a generous retirement pot.

On Wednesday, Labour backtracked on its promises to support the Waspi women by refusing to pay them compensation.

The move sparked a backlash from Labour MPs, who described it as a “sad moment” and an “incredible let down”.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Ms Abbott claimed Sir Keir did not understand how the victims felt because he had a “big fat pension” pot of his own from his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“Remember, he’s on his big fat DPP pension,” she said. “What does he know about ageing women who really will depend on the state pension? He doesn’t know.”

Diane Abbott
Diane Abbott says the Prime Minister does not understand how the Waspi women feel because he has a ‘big fat pension’ - Getty Images/Phil Lewis

Sir Keir enjoyed a unique and highly generous pension deal during his time as DPP.

The one-man “tax-unregistered” scheme, a special arrangement with the government, meant a lifetime cap on pension savings – later scrapped by the Tories – did not apply to his contributions from his time in the role, when he earned almost £200,000 a year.

Experts estimated last year that he would have almost £700,000 in the scheme on retirement, based on his nest egg being 20 times the annual pension – £620,000, plus a lump sum of £74,000.

The revelations about the arrangement led to Sir Keir being branded a hypocrite in opposition, when he pledged to bring back the cap for other wealthy savers.

The Waspi campaign claims 3.8 million women born in the 1950s were not made aware of changes to the state pension age, throwing their retirement plans into chaos.

When in opposition, Liz Kendall, now the Work and Pensions Secretary, said she supported the group’s agenda and vowed to “identify and deliver a fair solution”.

Sir Keir, as Labour leader, also signed a pledge in 2022 that called for “fair and fast compensation” for Waspi women.

But the Government has rejected calls to pay out, insisting most women knew about the changes and the taxpayer could not afford the £10 billion bill.

Sir Keir Starmer and Waspi women
Sir Keir Starmer is under fire for backtracking on his pledge to support the Waspi women - Instagram

Ms Abbott warned the decision had upset “a lot” of Labour MPs who could now face a backlash from their constituents.

She accused Sir Keir of having “no feel for politics” because he was “parachuted” into his “safe seat” of Holborn and St Pancras only a decade ago.

“One of the things about Keir is he’s only been in the party a relatively short period of time,” the former shadow home secretary said. “He was DPP until, I think, 2014, and he couldn’t have been a member of the party. Then he got parachuted into [Holborn and St Pancras]. Just parachuted in. Didn’t have to contest for it.

“Then, because it was a safe seat, he didn’t have to fight for that. And he has no feel for politics.

“Now, he might say ‘I’ve got a great feel for politics’, because I smashed people like you, but he’s got no feel for politics. He doesn’t understand how they feel.”

She added: “The other thing he doesn’t know, because he wasn’t an MP at the time, is how persistent [the Waspi women] were, and how committed they were to their campaign.”

Asked about the strength of feeling among Labour MPs who are upset with the decision to deny compensation to the Waspi women, she said: “I think a lot of MPs are very unhappy.

“It may be that the new intake are going to march with Keir over a cliff, but a lot of MPs, particularly MPs that had their photo taken with Waspi women … I mean, if they think that people are going to rally behind them, what is going to happen is those new MPs are going to go back to their constituencies, and they’re going to hear what people think.”

