Starmer fails to rule out public spending cuts

Sir Keir Starmer speaking to people in Grays, Essex, while on the campaign trail - PA

Sir Keir Starmer has failed to rule out cuts on public spending.

The Labour leader was asked the question three times while visiting a community centre in Essex on Sunday.

When pressed, he said: “We are not returning to austerity - we will grow our economy - that will start by stabilising towards cost control.”

Labour has ruled out raising income tax, national insurance or VAT, but questions have been raised about how it will fund public services.

The Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned the next government that tax rises would be necessary to maintain current levels of departmental funding.

Joined by Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, sir Keir was promoting his party’s plans to give police new powers to scrap noisy dirt bikes - as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The Labour leader said: “We will launch our manifesto very soon and that will have no tax surprises in it because all of our plans are fully funded and fully costed and none of them require tax rises over and above the ones that we’ve already announced.”

He added: “What we do need to do is to take up the challenge that has been put before us.

“We do need to grow the economy.

“We do need to make sure the economy and living standards across the whole country are growing and that is why step one - if we get into government - will be to stabilise and grow our economy”.

Pressed again on whether he would rule out spending cuts, Sir Keir said: “We are not returning to austerity - we will grow our economy. That will start by stabilising towards cost control.”

Follow the latest updates

06:30 PM BST

That’s it for today

Thanks for following along. We’re back tomorrow but until then here are some key developments from Sunday on the campaign trail:

Cabinet minister Mel Stride dismissed the idea that Rishi Sunak could hand over the leadership of the Tory Party after facing criticism for leaving the D-Day 80th anniversary events early.

Nigel Farage was criticised by Mr Stride and Labour’s Shabana Mahmood for his comments about Mr Sunak’s D-Day decision. Mr Farage, who said the Prime Minister did not care about “our culture”, defended the claims.

Ms Mahmood, the shadow justice secretary, says the party’s planning reforms could deliver 20,000 more prison places to solve the overcrowding issue.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “critical” of the early release scheme for prisoners but added that “tough decisions” would have to be taken by a Labour government.

Appearing at a campaign event in Essex, Sir Keir and Yvette Cooper promoted Labour’s plans to give police new powers to scrap dirt bikes - as part of its policy to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry admitted that class sizes in state schools would swell as a result of Labour’s planned VAT raid on private schools.

Rishi Sunak was largely absent from the campaign trail after the backlash to his D-Day decision. Despite keeping away from press cameras, Mr Sunak posted a picture on his X feed, formerly Twitter, showing him stroking a dog - which appeared to be wearing a Tory rosette - in Bedale, North Yorkshire.

06:04 PM BST

What’s happening tomorrow?

The Liberal Democrats will launch their manifesto at the start of a week which is also expected to see the Tories and Labour set out their promises to the nation.

Mr Sunak will face Nick Robinson for a BBC Panorama special interview at 8pm.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will lead a press conference to set out his plans for the economy.

05:47 PM BST

Labour to build data centres on green belt

Labour is planning to override local councils to build data centres on the green belt, as Sir Keir Starmer’s Opposition seeks to boost Britain’s artificial intelligence industry, write James Titcomb and Szu Ping Chan.

Peter Kyle, the shadow science, innovation and technology secretary, is understood to be considering classing data centres as nationally significant infrastructure projects in a bid to bypass opposition from Nimbys.

It comes amid warnings of a shortage of data centres in the UK to meet growing demand for cloud computing and AI.

Easing planning requirements is likely to spark more applications for data centres on the green belt, industry sources said.

Read the full article here.

05:41 PM BST

Axed Labour candidate launches campaign

An axed Left-wing Labour candidate has launched her campaign as an independent candidate after she was blocked from standing for Labour at the election.

Faiza Shaheen spoke to supporters at the Congregational Church Hall in east London prior to a mass canvassing session in the Chingford and Woodford Green constituency.

She was initially selected to represent Sir Keir Starmer’s party in the constituency, where she came second by just over 1,000 votes to Sir Iain Duncan Smith in the 2019 election.

But she was blocked from standing earlier this month after she allegedly liked a series of social media posts that downplayed anti-Semitism accusations.

Her removal came amid an alleged purge of Left-wing politicians from Labour in the run-up to the general election.

Faiza Shaheen was blocked from standing as a Labour candidate earlier this month - Guy Smallman/Getty Images Europe

Ms Shaheen spoke to supporters at the Congregational Church Hall in Chingford - Guy Smallman/Getty Images Europe

05:24 PM BST

Hunt: ‘I want to help six-figure earners’

Jeremy Hunt says he wants to help six-figure earners by removing tax “cliff edges”.

The Chancellor highlighted that households where one person earns more than £100,000 cannot claim free childcare.

He told The Sunday Times: “Around here [Godalming] the childcare reforms have been pretty popular, but people also do raise the fact that one person earning over £100,000 means you don’t get access to them and that creates a cliff edge.

“Because it was a big commitment [in the budget] we just couldn’t afford to do more when I made the original announcement. But those are things I think we definitely want to make progress on, yes.”

Mr Hunt spoke to the newspaper as he was canvassing in the village of Bramley in his South West Surrey seat, which he is at risk of losing at the election, according to recent polls.

04:55 PM BST

Starmer’s extreme Left-wing views revealed

Sir Keir Starmer, like Sir Tony Blair before him, has done his best to detoxify the Labour brand and convince voters there is nothing to fear in voting for him, writes associate editor Gordon Rayner.

But where Sir Tony was a lifelong centrist, Sir Keir started his political life on the extreme left, and questions remain over the extent to which he has abandoned his Trotskyist beliefs.

When he was in his mid-20s, in the year he became a barrister, he wrote an article in a socialist fringe magazine musing on whether the police should have any role in civil society.

At a similar age he is reported to have said he did not believe in imprisonment “for anything, ever”. A Labour spokesman said there was “no proof” that Sir Keir said this, while stopping short of denying outright that he ever said it.

Read the article in full here.

04:23 PM BST

Parties ‘tying themselves in knots’ over tax promises

Parties should stop ruling out tax rises or risk “tying themselves in knots”, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned.

It comes after Labour pledged not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT if it forms the next government.

The Tories have also ruled a VAT rise and are planning a stamp duty cut.

Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, told Sky News: “I do wish they’d stop ruling things out because they may well find that they regret that when they assume office.

“What worries me, I suppose, is that we will then end up - because they’ve ruled out the sort of simple taxes - we’ll end up with complicated and actually quite economically damaging taxes.

“Whether it’s on companies or on investment or what have you, which people can’t see.”

04:22 PM BST

Sunak meets residents - and dogs - in North Yorkshire

Rishi Sunak canvassing in the Thirsk and Malton constituency in North Yorkshire - CCHQ

The Prime Minister met residents - and dogs - with Kevin Hollinrake, who is running as MP in the constituency - CCHQ

03:51 PM BST

Scottish Tory leader under fire over expenses

Douglas Ross has “serious” questions to answer on whether he used Westminster expenses to travel for his job as a football linesman, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

Reports in the Sunday Mail claim the Scottish Conservative leader’s advisers flagged concerns over 28 parliamentary travel claims which may have been combined with his work as a linesman.

The newspaper states Mr Ross’s aides raised alarm in November 2021 over expense claims which included a £58 parking fee at Inverness Airport in July 2018 while Parliament was in recess.

John Swinney has said the claims are “very significant” and has demanded Mr Ross explains the expenses in detail.

Mr Ross told the paper: “I have only ever claimed expenses related to my role as a member of Parliament and the costs of getting me to and from Westminster.”

03:37 PM BST

Labour warned about ‘snappy election slogans’

A union leader has warned Labour that change cannot be just a “snappy election slogan”.

Gary Smith, general secretary of the GMB, said the union would “hold the next Labour government to account” as he addressed the union’s annual conference.

He said: “My challenge to Labour is to recognise that ‘change’ can’t be just a snappy election slogan. It must be brought to life in the reality of government.”

It comes after another trade union, Unite, refused to endorse the Labour manifesto over reservations about the party’s position on certain issues.

However, Mr Smith said that workers are “desperate” for a change of government after 14 years of “chaos and failure” under the Conservatives.

“There is the prospect of a better future for workers,” he added, praising Labour for pledging to scrap the controversial legislation aimed at ensuring a minimum level of service during strikes.

03:14 PM BST

Labour under fire over class size comments

Labour has come under fire after it was revealed that class sizes in state schools may increase as a result of its planned VAT tax raid on private schools.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said “if we have to, in the short term, have larger classes, we have larger classes” as she was asked about the plan on GB News.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said on X: “It’s clear: Labour would destroy our education standards as they have done every time they’ve had power.”

Tory MP candidate Jonathan Gullis, a former minister for school standards, added that it was “a shocking admission from Sir Keir’s Labour”.

Labour's policy on larger class sizes: "it's fine"



It's clear: Labour would destroy our education standards as they have done every time they've had power. pic.twitter.com/gGWki57Pw8 — Gillian Keegan (@GillianKeegan) June 9, 2024

02:42 PM BST

Farage continues campaign in Clacton

Nigel Farage has been campaigning in Clacton where he is standing for Reform UK - @Nigel_Farage/X

02:19 PM BST

Labour’s VAT raid may increase class sizes, admits Thornberry

Class sizes in state schools may increase as a result of Labour adding VAT to private school fees, shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry has said.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said the policy will generate roughly £1.5bn a year, which Labour plans to invest in state education, including in recruiting more teachers.

Labour’s Ms Thornberry was asked about the potentially thousands of students who are expected to leave private schools because of the 20% rise in prices as a result of the introduction of VAT.

She told GB News: “Certainly, some schools that have vacancies - my primary schools and my secondary schools have space and they’re very welcome.

“They are good schools and people should send their children there. I mean, it’s fine, and if we have to, in the short term, have larger classes, we have larger classes.”

01:52 PM BST

Sunak made ‘perfect cock up’, says Sir Anthony Seldon

Sir Anthony Seldon, biographer of the modern Prime Ministers, has given his assessment of Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave the D-Day commemorations early.

He told Kate McCann and Adam Boulton on Times Radio that it was a “spectacular own goal” and a “perfect cock up”.

He said: “I do think it was obviously a spectacular own goal.

“And it’s hard to devise anything. I mean, if you had a team, we’ve just been hearing about AI and the advertisements, if you had an AI team to design the most perfect cock up for what the prime minister could possibly do, it would be that.

“I mean, it was peerless, flawless in its perfection of of wholesale stupidity.”

01:43 PM BST

Starmer inspired by Attlee, Wilson, and Blair manifestos

Sir Keir Starmer says the manifestos of Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson and Tony Blair have inspired the Labour document ahead of its publication.

The Labour leader’s comments came after trade union Unite refusing to endorse the Labour manifesto over reservations about the party’s position on zero-hours contracts, fire and rehire practices, and oil and gas licences.

Sir Keir said: “The manifesto is a really good document and I’m looking forward to you seeing it. It was a very good natured meeting and signed off with acclaim … We didn’t have a vote on it because nobody wanted to vote.

“I said to that meeting, and I’ll say to you now, that the best manifestos produced as a party were 1945, 1964 and 1997, because they told a story about the future of the country and they were winning manifestos from opposition into power. And I want the 2024 manifesto to join that list.”

01:15 PM BST

Labour to give police new powers to scrap dirt bikes

Yvette Cooper told of how she felt “intimidated” by a balaclava-clad off-road biker while she was being interviewed during Labour’s election campaign.

The shadow Home Secretary told the tale while she was promoting Labour’s plans to give police new powers to scrap dirt bikes - as part of its policy to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Describing the incident, which took place in Bristol, Ms Cooper said: “While we were doing the interviews on the streets, there was an off road biker with a balaclava who just kept circling round and round.”

When asked if she felt intimidated, Ms Cooper said: “Absolutely, the cameraman felt intimidated so for the residents who have got this going on the whole time, it is a total nightmare, the balaclavas as well. “He was absolutely deliberately targeting the camera, right because it was going round and round and then kept circling behind us.”

Yvette Cooper joined Sir Keir Starmer on a campaign visit to Essex on Sunday - Getty Images Europe

12:54 PM BST

Sunak: ‘I will save taxpayer £12b a year’

Rishi Sunak has promised to save the taxpayer £12 billion a year by clamping down on benefit fraudsters and reforming the welfare system.

The Conservatives will make a manifesto pledge to halt the rising costs of welfare by reforming the benefits system if they win the election.

Mr Sunak claims that their reforms will save some £12 billion a year by the end of the next parliament by ensuring more working age people currently claiming benefits have a job.

Camilla Turner, our Sunday political editor, has more here

12:47 PM BST

‘I’ll see you in an hour’, Farage tells pub-goers

12:43 PM BST

Starmer reflects on ‘humbling’ D-Day event

Sir Keir Starmer told of how he felt “extremely humbled” as he contemplated how teenage soldiers ran under gunfire during the D-Day landers, as he told journalists how his son was turning 16 this month.

The Labour Leader said Rishi Sunak “clearly” had questions to answer on why he left celebrations early, adding, “he doesn’t seem to want to answer them”.

Appearing at a campaign event in Grays, Essex, he dodged a question on whether he thought Mr Sunak was patriotic, but went on to describe his own experience of visiting the beach where soldiers landed.

He said: “Look, I don’t think that’s for me. I know what I stand for. I know why I was there on Thursday, to pay my respects and say thank-you and I was humbled.”

Describing visiting the beach, Sir Keir said: “I contemplated what it must have been like to be running up that beach under gunfire.

“It was very quiet and still on Thursday, it was a beautiful day, but to do that when there’s noise, there’s smoke, there’s shouting and screaming, there’s blood - and some of your colleagues are falling as you run.

“And that was 17, 18, 19-year-olds doing that. My boy’s 16 this month and I have to say I felt extremely humbled just in that moment.”

12:31 PM BST

Reform UK row over Williamson seat continues

Richard Tice has said people are “sick and tired” of the Tories’ “antics” as a row over a Reform UK candidate endorsing the Tories continued.

Tom Wellings had been confirmed to fight Sir Gavin Williamson’s seat - Stone, Great Wryly and Penkridge in Staffordshire - for the Right-wing party.

But he withdrew from the contest, saying he was concerned that his candidacy risked handing victory to Labour.

Mr Tice told GB News: “He’s done it because he’s been promised something, I’ve no doubt whatsoever. We had another candidate who was promised a safe council seat and two jobs by the Conservatives.

“This sort of dirty trick is one of the reasons why the Tories are going to absolutely bomb in this election because the British public are sick and tired of their antics, their dirty tricks.”

Sir Gavin told The Independent: “This is certainly not the case”, while a Conservative spokesman described the accusation as “utter rubbish”.

12:24 PM BST

Starmer makes neighborhood police pledge

The Labour leader and shadow home secretary spoke to victims of antisocial behaviour during a campaign stop in Essex.

Brian Johnson, 56, told Sir Keir Starmer about the theft of his son’s motorcycle, with the suspects riding it up and down his street.

However, police said there were no officers available to attend, so Mr Johnson chased the suspects himself with his car but could not get the motorcycle back.

Asked by Sir Keir how he felt, Mr Johnson said: “I was absolutely devastated”.

Sir Keir said: “Well we want 13,000 more neighbourhood police, neighbourhood being the key word here.”

Sir Keir talking to members of the public in Grays - PA

12:22 PM BST

Tory benefits plan is ‘desperate’, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Conservatives’ “scattergun approach of desperate policy” in response to their latest pledge to halt the rising costs of welfare by reforming the benefits system.

The plan from the Tories would save some £12 billion a year by the end of the next parliament, the party has claimed, by ensuring more working age people currently claiming benefits have a job.

The Labour leader said: “I have never seen such an ill-thought-through proposal that’s been desperately put on the table today, and you will all be picking at it.

“You will have seen the reaction of the various bodies that look at the numbers, and what we’re seeing now on a daily basis is a sort of scattergun approach of desperate policy put on the table that isn’t thought through. We’ve seen this almost every day.

“I do accept that we do need to improve here; I do accept that we need to get the bill down.”

12:16 PM BST

Starmer stops short of ruling out Inheritance Tax

Sir Keir Starmer has stopped short of ruling out raising Inheritance Tax.

At a campaign event in Grays, Essex, the Labour leader was asked if he would be lowering the threshold or hiking the rate paid on the controversial levy.

In response, Sir Keir said: “We’re not going to be raising tax for working people.

“And that means we’re not going to be raising income tax, national insurance or VAT.

“None of our plans require tax rises over and above the ones that we’ve already set out. You know them on private schools, private equity, loopholes, the non DOM status, and the oil and gas windfall tax over and above the ones we’ve set out.”

He added: “None of our plans require us to raise taxes. It’s very important for me to say that because there’s a lot of lies being peddled.”

12:05 PM BST

Starmer and Cooper in Grays

Sir Keir Starmer and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper arrive at a campaign event in Grays, Essex - PA

12:04 PM BST

Starmer says ‘blackout’ claim is ‘nonsense’

Sir Keir Starmer has branded claims that his energy plans could lead to blackouts and riots as “utter nonsense”.

The Labour leader was asked about comments made by energy secretary Claire Coutinho, reported in the Sunday Telegraph.

Sir Keir took questions from journalists while visiting a community centre in Essex to promote plans to give police for new powers to scrap noisy dirt bikes.

When asked what his response was, Sir Keir said: “Utter nonsense.

“And we’re getting our daily dose of desperation from the Tories, they’re flailing around - this sort of scattergun approach.

“Energy is a serious problem.

“Many people are paying far too much for their energy bills, businesses are paying far too much for their energy bills, because what we want is Great British Energy - as we say - a publicly owned company, that will not generate energy, that will rush towards renewables which will be cheaper.”

Sir Keir added that his plans were in “sharp contrast to the desperation” shown by the Conservatives.

12:00 PM BST

Starmer addresses Farage comments

Sir Keir Starmer refused to echo Nigel Farage’s description of Rishi Sunak being “unpatriotic”.

The Reform UK leader made the comments following the Prime Minister’s early departure from the D Day celebrations.

When asked what he made of the comments, Sir Keir said: “I’m not gonna have any truck with what Nigel Farage is saying on this issue. I don’t think it’s right to continually define our country and divide our communities.”

He added: “I do think the Prime Minister has got questions to answer in relation to what happened on Sunday. I know for my part, that I wanted to be there to pay my respects and to say thank you, but I’m certainly not gonna have any truck with what Nigel Farage is saying on this.”

11:48 AM BST

Galloway’s battle bus parked on a red line

A battle bus for George Galloway’s Workers Party has been spotted parked on a red line in London.

Greg Hands, the former chairman of the Conservative Party, said the Workers Party “need to obey traffic laws” as he posted a picture of the bus in Chelsea Embankment on X.

After returning to Parliament by winning the Rochdale by-election in February, Mr Galloway vowed to field hundreds of candidates across the country.

.@georgegalloway's Workers Party battle bus parked on a red line on Chelsea Embankment @TfL



We do not want their divisive politics here in Chelsea & Fulham - even though their candidate (unlike Labour's) lives in the constituency.



And they do need to obey traffic laws too. pic.twitter.com/9SiqHTnIXp — Greg Hands (@GregHands) June 9, 2024

11:31 AM BST

Farage insists ‘election is over’

Nigel Farage reiterated his claim that the “election is over” while appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC this morning.

It came after Reform UK leader wrote in the Telegraph that his party wants “to replace the Tories for good” and be the main opposition to a Labour government.

Read Mr Farage’s comments in full here.

This election is already over. The Conservatives had their chance and they blew it. Reform will be the real opposition. pic.twitter.com/LiDfY2wuU3 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 9, 2024

11:18 AM BST

Salmond: Alba will ‘make its mark’

Alex Salmond’s Alba Party will “make its mark” at the General Election, the former first minister of Scotland has said.

The Alba leader took aim at his former party the SNP, claiming it has a lack of strategy to achieve Scottish independence.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show, he said Alba is “credible” with “excellent prospects”, adding: “I think we’re going to do great and we are going to have substantial results in a number seats.

“You’ll see Alba making its mark at this election.”

Mr Salmond confirmed earlier this week that he is not standing for election himself, instead setting his sights on the Scottish Parliament in 2026.

11:16 AM BST

Rayner defends Labour candidate from Tory ‘smears’

Angela Rayner has accused the Tories of “smearing” a Labour candidate who took part in the D-Day 80th anniversary events.

Labour’s Bayo Alaba, who is running for Southend East & Rochford, was criticised for being in France while the Tory candidate for the seat, Gavin Harran, was out campaigning.

Mr Alaba had parachuted into Normandy for the D-Day event and has raised almost £7,000 for the Royal British Legion and Trust Links.

Ms Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, said on X: “Tories smearing Bayo Alaba, Labour’s candidate for Southend for visiting France? We see you.

“He was parachuting into Normandy as part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, to raise money for the Royal British Legion and Trust Links charities.

“We’re proud of him. Shame on you.”

Tories smearing @BayoAlaba Labour's candidate for Southend for visiting France? We see you.



He was parachuting into Normandy as part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, to raise money for the Royal British Legion and Trust Links charities.



We're proud of him. 🌹 Shame on you. 🪣 pic.twitter.com/DuUBg1FCY4 — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) June 9, 2024

11:10 AM BST

Starmer insists Labour will not raise taxes

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted Labour will not raise taxes, despite reports from The Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) that tax rises would be necessary.

Sir Keir told reporters in Essex: “We will not be raising taxes on working people. That means we won’t be raising income tax, national insurance or VAT.

“We will launch our manifesto very soon and that will have no tax surprises in it because all of our plans are fully funded and fully costed and none of them require tax rises over and above the ones that we’ve already announced.

“What we do need to do, just to take up the challenge that’s been put to us is, we do need to grow the economy. We do need to make sure that the economy and living standards across the whole country are growing and that’s why step one, in government if we get to serve our country, will be to stabilise and grow our economy.

He added: “We are not returning to austerity.”

10:57 AM BST

Starmer warns of ‘tough decision’ over early release scheme

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “critical” of the early release scheme for prisoners but added that “tough decisions” would have to be taken by a Labour government.

Speaking to reporters at a campaign event in Essex, the former head of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “I am critical of the Tories’ early release scheme because what’s happened is that they’re releasing early, prisoners who should still be in prison and that’s a shocking state of affairs.

“Like the many problems that they have left for the country, if we do come into power we’re going to have to fix it.

“Now that will involve building prisons, that will involve taking tough decisions because the money has been allocated for prison building but there are tough decisions about planning and getting those prisons up.”

10:43 AM BST

Starmer and Cooper arrived in Essex

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper have arrived in Essex where they will set out how Labour plans to crackdown on antisocial behaviour if they win the General Election.

They will also meet activists and victims of antisocial behaviour.

10:37 AM BST

Sunak posts video defending £2,000 claim

Rishi Sunak has continued to defend the Tories’ claim that Labour will raise taxes by £2,000.

The figure, which he referenced repeatedly in a debate with Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday, has been questioned by Labour and Britain’s statistics watchdog, the Office for Statistics Regulation.

The Prime Minister posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, which explained that the figure was reached by analysis of 27 Labour commitments.

He said: “You’ve probably read a lot of reports about Labour’s £2,094 tax rise for every working household.

“That’s caused a lot of debate. Here’s how it’s calculated:”

You've probably read a lot of reports about Labour's £2,094 tax rise for every working household.



That's caused a lot of debate. Here's how it's calculated: pic.twitter.com/NSgmTmgAuN — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 9, 2024

10:26 AM BST

Lib Dems suggest £2 hourly pay rise for care worker

A £2 hourly pay rise could help tackle the care worker shortage, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said.

He told the Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “If you paid this extra money to care workers, I think people would make a choice of not working in supermarkets or Amazon warehouses and things like that because they would feel that the tough job of being a carer would be properly rewarded.”

Sir Ed, who has previously spoken of his own caring responsibilities for his disabled son, added: “There are millions of people who have similar experiences to me and my family where they are doing a lot of the caring.

“If we support carers who are caring for their loved ones at home, then actually a lot of the caring will be done by families.

“If you are more generous with respite care, with carers’ allowance and helping people into work so they can balance caring and working - we have got a full package so yes, it is about paying care workers better and valuing them more.

“It is also (about) looking after the millions of family carers.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey appearing on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips - Sky News

10:17 AM BST

Labour refuses to rule out early release scheme

Labour shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood has declined to rule out ending the Conservative Government’s early release scheme for prisoners.

She told the BBC: “I think actually the Government needs to level with the public. We all know that prisons are running at either 98% capacity or 99%. It is a dereliction of duty that the Government hasn’t actually released all of the figures about their early release scheme - they’ve actually been doing that in secret.

“It would be irresponsible for me from Opposition, without seeing the data about the number of offenders that have been released or having all of that information, to make those decisions now.”

When asked if she would rule out continuing early release, Ms Mahmood said: “It would be irresponsible to make those decisions from Opposition without all of the information to hand.

“An incoming Labour government, if we’re privileged enough to win, would have to lift that bonnet and see what horrors await.”

10:05 AM BST

Labour ‘would deliver 20,000 more prison places’

Labour’s shadow justice secretary says the party’s planning reforms could deliver 20,000 more prison places

Shabana Mahmood said a Labour government would bring prisons outside of the planning system to help with the issue of overcrowding.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC, she said: “We are going to deliver the full 20,000 places that this government actually promised.

“The money is there. They have failed to get on with building.

“On day one, we would designate prisons as being of national importance so that those decisions are ultimately made by ministers rather than the usual planning process.”

On whether this would force local communities to accept prisons on their doorsteps, she said: “We always want to work with communities and we would of course deal with infrastructure.

“It’s in everybody’s interests that the sites for prisons are suitable sites.”

Shabana Mahmood is shadow justice secretary - PA

09:47 AM BST

Mahmood: ‘We are not the Tories’

Labour shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood has defended her party from being “changed into the Conservatives”.

Responding to a comment made by Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer during Friday’s seven-way BBC debate that Labour had “changed into the Conservatives”, Ms Mahmood said: “That’s exactly the kind of stuff you’d expect from some of the smaller parties.”

She told Sky News: “There are billions of pounds worth of difference between us and the Tory Party, because we will make different decisions.

“For example, levying VAT on private school fees, we will get non-doms to pay their fair share. We’ll make sure oil and gas giants pay their fair share with the proper windfall tax. That is a big difference between us and the Tory Party.”

09:45 AM BST

Farage comments ‘unacceptable’, says Mahmood

Labour’s Shabana Mahmood says comments by Nigel Farage about Rishi Sunak were “completely unacceptable”.

The Reform UK leader said the Prime Minister “doesn’t care about our history, our culture” after he left the D-Day 80th anniversary events early.

Laura Kuenssberg has focused heavily on his comments on her BBC show this morning, asking for reaction from Ms Mahmood and Tory cabinet minister Mel Stride.

Ms Mahmood, the shadow justice secretary, said: “This is a classic Nigel Farage trick. Lean just far enough to signal a bit of a dog whistle and then lean straight back and sound perfectly reasonable...

“We can all see exactly what Nigel Farage is doing. He’s got form and this is completely unacceptable. This is a man that has a track record of seeking to divide communities.

“He just wants to do it with a veneer of respectability.”

Shabana Mahmood appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - BBC

09:37 AM BST

Labour manifesto endorsed ‘by will of the room’

Labour shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood has said the party’s manifesto was endorsed “by the will of the room” at a closed-door meeting on Friday.

Her comments came despite trade union Unite refusing to endorse the Labour manifesto over reservations about the party’s position on zero-hours contracts, fire and rehire practices, and oil and gas licences.

Ms Mahmood told Sky News: “There was a huge amount of positivity in the room. It was a shorter Clause V meeting than others that I have been to before, previous General Elections, and actually, at the end of the meeting, we endorsed a manifesto by a claim, which is unusual for the Labour Party.

“So it was a very positive mood in the meeting. Of course, one or two of our trade union colleagues had particular policies that they wanted to push further. But the mood in the room was very much that we were going to remain fiscally credible, make sure everything was fully funded, fully costed, and that’s what we did.”

She added: “It was by acclamation, at the end, by the will of the room.”

09:30 AM BST

‘I’m uncomfortable with Farage comments,’ says Mel Stride

Mel Stride says he is “uncomfortable” with comments made by Nigel Farage about Rishi Sunak leaving the D-Day 80th anniversary events early.

The Reform UK leader joined criticism of the Prime Minister by saying he ‘doesn’t care about our history, our culture’.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Tory cabinet minister Mr Stride said: “I think they were deeply regrettable comments...

“I think they are suggesting things... I’m not going to go any further than that because I don’t want to stoke anything up. It just seems to me that’s an ill-advised thing to have said.

“I feel very uncomfortable with that.”

09:21 AM BST

Farage: Sunak ‘insulted’ Americans

Nigel Farage says that Rishi Sunak “insulted” the Americans by leaving the D-Day 80th anniversary events early.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Reform UK leader said: “What an insult to the Americans. That took place above Omaha Beach, where the Americans suffered so grievously.

“He has made the biggest mistake of his political career. If it wasn’t an election campaign, there would be a leadership challenge against him this week.

“The man is not fit to lead the country.”

09:12 AM BST

‘No question’ of Sunak handing over leadership, says Mel Stride

A cabinet minister has dismissed the idea that Rishi Sunak could hand over the leadership of the Tory Party after facing criticism for leaving the D-Day 80th anniversary events early.

Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, said Mr Sunak would “absolutely” lead the party into the election and “there should be no question of anything other than that”.

He told Sky News: “He has recognised that he made a mistake. He deeply regrets that he has apologised unequivocally for that.”

He added: “The Prime Minister has accepted that he made a mistake. He has apologised unequivocally for that.

“And I think he will be feeling this personally, very deeply because he’s a deeply patriotic person. He will be deeply uncomfortable with what has happened.”

It comes after Nigel Farage said that one more “gaffe” could see the Tories lose all its seats at the election.

09:03 AM BST

Mel Stride arrives for Kuenssberg show

Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, arrives at the BBC for Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - Shutterstock

08:57 AM BST

Next government must ‘raise tax or make cuts’, says IFS

A report has warned the next government must raise taxes or cut public services - despite Labour and the Conservatives vowing not to raise taxes.

The Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) report looks at how spending as a proportion of national income has changed since the 1950s and how it will change in the next government.

It said the current Government’s spending has increased by “significantly more” than under any previous post-war Conservative government.

IFS research economist Bee Boileau said whoever wins the General Election on July 4 “will have a choice”.

“They can cut the scope of what the state provides, or accept further worsening of public services which already look under strain,” she said. “Or they can raise taxes, or borrow more, in order to top up spending and maintain real-terms levels of departmental funding.

“Neither the Conservative Party nor the Labour Party has been clear about which of these options they would take. Neither has shown any ambition to cut the scope of the state.”

08:52 AM BST

All smiles from Shabana Mahmood

Shabana Mahmood arriving at the BBC where she is appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - PA

08:47 AM BST

Amber Rudd arrives at BBC

Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd has arrived at the BBC ahead of her appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg from 9am this morning.

She will appear alongside Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, Labour’s shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Amber Rudd arrives at the BBC where she is appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - PA

08:34 AM BST

Swinney urges Labour to explain £18b cuts

John Swinney has written to Sir Keir Starmer, urging Labour to explain where £18 billion in cuts predicted by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) will come from.

The First Minister of Scotland urged the Labour leader to “be open with voters and admit where the axe will fall under the Labour Party’s plan for £18 billion cuts to public services”.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner failed to answer the same question during the BBC leaders’ debate on Friday.

The IFS said there is a “conspiracy of silence” between Labour and the Tories over details and warned of around £18 billion of “sharp cuts”.

In the letter, Mr Swinney said £18 billion of cuts would be a “wrecking ball to public services”.

However, Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said the SNP’s election campaign is “built on empty rhetoric” and accused the party of “butchering” the country’s public services.

08:31 AM BST

Tice fury as Reform UK candidate backs Tories

A Reform UK candidate who was due to contest Sir Gavin Williamson’s seat has withdrawn from the race and endorsed the Conservatives.

Tom Wellings had been confirmed to fight the new seat of Stone, Great Wryly and Penkridge in Staffordshire for the Right-wing party.

But it has since emerged that, despite apparently submitting his nomination papers on Wednesday, he has withdrawn from the contest, saying he was concerned that his candidacy risked handing victory to Labour.

According to a furious Richard Tice, the Reform chairman, Mr Wellings did so at the last minute without informing the party – giving Sir Gavin, a former defence and education secretary, an easier path to victory.

For all the details, read the full article here.

08:27 AM BST

‘Blackouts’ under Labour’s energy plans, warns Coutinho

Labour’s net zero plans risk leading to blackouts and public unrest, the Energy Secretary has claimed.

Claire Coutinho told The Telegraph Labour’s pledge to convert Britain to clean power by 2030 – five years earlier than the Conservatives – would put the country’s energy security in jeopardy.

She said her major concern about Sir Keir Starmer’s “unrealistic” target was that the UK did not yet have the renewable energy infrastructure in place “to make sure we can keep the lights on”.

The Telegraph can reveal that the Tory manifesto will include a pledge to reform the remit of the official climate watchdog so it is forced to take account of the cost to households and the effect on energy security when advising ministers on carbon targets.

Read the full article here.

08:24 AM BST

Farage: One more gaffe could cause Tory election wipeout

Nigel Farage says the Tories could face electoral wipeout if they make one more “gaffe” on the campaign trail.

The Reform UK leader’s comments came after Rishi Sunak was forced to apologise for leaving D-Day commemorations in Normandy early.

Speaking to the Sunday Express, Mr Farage said: “One more gaffe like that (D-Day) and they could all lose their seats.”

The Prime Minister’s campaign has been marred by gaffes which have seen him face criticism from opposition parties and even his own MPs.

Mr Farage told the newspaper that he had a “six-year masterplan” to “reshape politics” and carry out a takeover of the Tories.

08:20 AM BST

Good morning

It’s the third Sunday of the general election campaign and we’ve got a busy day ahead.

From 9am, Tory MP Mel Stride, Labour’s shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn will be appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC.

Elsewhere, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper will visit the east of England for a campaign visit related to a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.

And Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney is on a campaign visit to Paisley.