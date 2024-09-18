Starmer’s first weeks in power show Scotland needs independence, says Swinney

John Swinney is trying to drum up support for independence saying that Westminster is the problem for Scotland - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Sir Keir Starmer’s administration has already “completely demolished” Labour’s claim that Scotland does not need independence, John Swinney said on Wednesday as he tried to revive the SNP’s push for separation.

Speaking on the tenth anniversary of the 2014 referendum, the First Minister said it had only taken 10-weeks to destroy Labour’s argument that “all we need to do is get rid of the Tories”.

He cited the UK Government’s decision to means-test winter fuel payments south of the border, despite SNP ministers making the same political choice in Scotland.

Mr Swinney argued that Sir Keir’s tenure in Downing Street showed that “the problem for Scotland is government from Westminster”, rather than which party was in charge.

But he admitted that support for independence would have to increase from its current levels if Scotland was to leave the UK, with polls showing it had not increased above the 45 per cent recorded in the 2014 referendum.

In a major shift in strategy, he said nationalists should start talking to “everyone in Scotland”, including Unionists, to drum up support for independence.

Sources close to the First Minister confirmed this was an admission that Nicola Sturgeon’s attempts to use parliamentary and legal processes, such as her failed UK Supreme Court case, to force a second referendum had failed.

They did not say what level of sustained public support for independence would justify another referendum, instead citing the former Scottish secretary’s “duck test”.

Sir Alister Jack told the Commons Scottish affairs committee in Nov 2022: “If it looks like a duck and it sounds like a duck and it waddles like a duck then it’s probably a duck. People know when they’ve reached that point.”

However, Holyrood’s opposition parties have urged Mr Swinney to focus instead on issues such as Scotland’s record NHS waiting lists, the economy and the education system.

School pupils have fallen behind their counterparts in England over the past decade, according to a study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies measuring literacy and numeracy.

The 2014 referendum result saw 44.7 per cent of Scots back separation, with 55.3 per cent opposed, giving the No campaign a 10.6 point margin of victory.

Despite their defeat, successive SNP first ministers have repeatedly called for another referendum to be held in the past decade.

They have argued that Brexit happening against the will of the majority of Scots who voted Remain in the 2016 EU referendum justified another independence vote being staged.

But the SNP was routed in July’s general election after putting independence on “page one, line one” of its manifesto, raising hopes that voters are finally moving on from focusing on the constitution.

Mr Swinney insisted that the 2014 referendum had left “an overwhelmingly positive legacy” and Scotland was closer to independence than a decade ago.

On Wednesday, speaking to an audience of Yes campaigners in Edinburgh, the First Minister recalled his “heartbreak” at the referendum result when it quickly became apparent that the separatists had lost.

He paid tribute to the “gracious” response of “many leading figures in the No campaign”, saying that they had shown “understanding that lifelong independence campaigners like me were truly hurting at that moment”.

But Mr Swinney said nationalists had quickly “dusted themselves down” and carried on, despite the decisive margin of their defeat, and “that sense of empowerment resonates to this day”.

Citing Brexit and the pandemic, the First Minister said there had been a “long, dark decade” since the No vote but said we “cannot live in the past”.

He said: “For ten years – ten long years – Labour told us we don’t need independence. All we need to do is get rid of the Tories.

“Well, it’s taken Keir Starmer less than ten weeks to completely demolish that argument. Labour promised no more austerity – but instead they’re going to intensify it.”

He added: “The problem for Scotland is not just an incredibly damaging Westminster Tory Government. We now have an incredibly damaging Westminster Labour Government. There is a pattern here.”

Mr Swinney argued that support for independence “soared” during 2014 because Scots were discussing the country’s future.

Urging nationalists to lobby No voters to back separatism, he said: “Today, in 2024, we must reawaken that sense of hope, of optimism and of possibility that was so prevalent 10 years ago.

“It’s time for us to talk to each other again. And when I say each other – I mean everyone in Scotland.”

With polls showing the constitution is low in the list of voters’ priorities, he said nationalists’ “job is to make independence relevant to the everyday concerns of every citizen in Scotland”.

Mr Swinney said he was “committed to proving that independence is the solution to the immediate concerns of people in Scotland – on the NHS, schools, the cost of living, on energy prices”.

But Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, told BBC Scotland that the result of the referendum had not been respected by independence supporters and that “the bitterness and division” of the campaign had continued for a decade.

He said: “The last 10 years have seen the constitution dominate politics rather than the issues that really matter.”

Dame Jackie Baillie, the deputy leader of Scottish Labour, said people had moved on from the referendum and were more concerned with the NHS, the economy and education.

She added that the country’s constitutional future remained a “matter for the Scottish people” but said that the message had come “loud and clear” that Scots did not want another referendum any time soon.