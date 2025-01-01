Starmer hails 'year of change' as he delivers first New Year message as prime minister, with plan for 'more cash in your pocket' in 2025

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed 2024 as a "year of change" as he shared his first New Year message as prime minister.

But the Labour leader, who took office after a staggering general election victory over the Conservatives in July, admitted there is "still so much more to do" in 2025.

It will include a plan to make sure there will be "more cash in your pocket", as well as a raft of other initiatives for "change".

Almost six months into the prime minister's time in Downing Street, Sir Keir is battling criticisms of his party's management of the economy and the direction in which he is taking the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this, the Labour leader's New Year message largely takes an optimistic tone, celebrating a "year of changing Britain for the better" and looking forward to a "fight for change" that will define "every waking hour of this government".

The prime minister also takes a moment to joke that his mantra of "change" didn't extend to football in 2024, lamenting "another agonisingly close shave for England" in the Euros final.

He said: "But change in politics, with the election of this Labour government in July. And more importantly, with the work of change that we have begun.

"The minimum wage will be raised by a record amount. Wages are up more broadly. Returns of foreign national criminals - up 20%. Billions of pounds worth of new projects in clean British energy making our country more secure. And over £25bn invested in our NHS starting to cut waiting lists in your local hospital.

"Now, I know there is still so much more to do. And that for many people it's hard to think about the future when you spend all of your time fighting to get through the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So I want to be clear. Until you can look forward and believe in the promise and the prosperity of Britain again, then this government will fight for you."

The prime minister says this "fight for change" will "define this year, next year, and indeed - every waking hour of this government".

Read more from Sky News:

Labour would lose 200 seats if election held today, poll says

Mayor of London honoured in New Year list

He mentions his "Plan for Change", vowing to focus on a "year of rebuilding" for the country - and "rediscovering the great nation that we are".

"We have a clear plan for change: 1.5 million new homes - restoring the dream of home ownership; children starting school, ready to learn; a more secure energy system; waiting lists cut dramatically; immigration - reduced; neighbourhood police, tackling anti-social behaviour in every community; and more cash in your pocket, wherever you live," Sir Keir explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A nation that gets things done. No matter how hard or tough the circumstances.

"We will have time to reflect on that this year. A chance, with the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ day, to cherish the greatest victories of this country. And the greatest generation that achieved it.

"But that victory - and indeed the peace and the prosperity that followed - all rested on that same foundation we must rebuild today.

"The security of working people. That is the purpose of this government. The goal of our Plan for Change. And we will push it forward in 2025."

The prime minister concludes: "Here's to a year of changing Britain for the better."

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch noted that her party is going through a "period of change" in her New Year message.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said: "This process of renewal will be a long-term project.

"Things may be bumpy along the way, but the Party I now lead is going to do things differently. Watch this space."

Ms Badenoch, who took over as Conservative leader months ago, added she is looking forward to a 2025 that is "full of hope, security and prosperity".

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has also shared his New Year message.

He has called on Labour to "be much bolder" to deliver "real change" and tackle the challenges facing the UK in 2025.

The Lib Dem leader also used his New Year message to claim instability and insecurity around the world has been "made worse" by Donald Trump's re-election in the US.

Sir Ed is looking forward to the next year with "genuine hope", he will say, as the UK has "the people, the grit, the talent, the businesses - and the right values, to change things for the better".

Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said in his message that the UK has been "appallingly led" for several decades.

He said: "We're in societal decline, we're in economic decline, most people are getting poorer with every year that passes, we're losing any sense of national identity and we're actually teaching kids at school that people like Winston Churchill - born in this palace - are bad people and that our country's history is something to be ashamed of."

Mr Farage said Reform's campaigning will include calls for "proper border controls" and to reduce the cost of living.