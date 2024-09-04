Starmer is handing vulnerable pensioners’ money to train drivers, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak speaking at the first Prime Minister's Questions since the summer recess ended - PA

Rishi Sunak has accused the Prime Minister of prioritising “train drivers over vulnerable pensioners” by slashing the winter fuel allowance.

The Tory leader claimed Sir Keir Starmer had chosen to “take money away” from around 10 million retirees to hand bumper pay rises to the rail unions.

In a fiery PMQs clash, Mr Sunak said it was “[Sir Keir’s] decision and his decision alone” to cut the payment, after the Prime Minister blamed the Tories for the move.

Sir Keir and Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, are facing a Labour rebellion over their decision to means-test the allowance, ahead of a crunch Commons vote next week.

In his first showdown with Sir Keir since MPs returned from summer recess, Mr Sunak said: “It was [Sir Keir’s] decision, and his decision alone, to award a train driver on £65,000 a pay rise of almost £10,000.

Sir Keir Starmer listens to Mr Sunak in the Commons on Wednesday - PA

“And it was also his decision that a pensioner living on just £13,000 will have their winter fuel allowance removed.

“Can the Prime Minister explain to Britain’s low-income pensioners why he has taken money away from them whilst at the same time giving more money to highly paid train drivers?”

‘Clearing up Tory mess’

Sir Keir said Labour had to “clear up the mess left by the party opposite” and had inherited “absolute chaos” from Mr Sunak’s administration.

He repeated his claim that the Tories had left behind a £22 billion black hole and the Government had no choice but to rein-in spending.

“We’ve had to take tough decisions to stabilise the economy and repair the damage, including targeting winter fuel payments while protecting pensioners,” Sir Keir added.

The Prime Minister also argued that the three million working days lost per year to strikes under the Tories had damaged Britain’s growth prospects.

“You cannot fix the economy if the trains don’t work and you can’t fix the economy if the NHS isn’t working,” he told the Commons.

Sir Keir cited figures in the Commons which suggested the value of the state pension will rise by £1,000 over the next five years.

His remarks came after Treasury estimates, leaked to the BBC, showed the handout is set to go up by £400 from next April under the Triple Lock.

Pension increases

Ms Reeves appeared to argue on Tuesday that increases to the state pension over recent years meant most retirees could afford to lose the winter fuel payment.

She announced in July that the benefit, which is currently allocated to all, would become means-tested, meaning only those on pension credit will get it.

As a result around 10 million retirees who currently receive the handout, worth £200 or £300, will not do so for the first time this winter.

Ms Reeves has said the move will save £1.4 billion this year, helping the Government to balance the books after it inherited a fiscal black hole.

Independent analysis has estimated that the train drivers’ pay deal, announced last month, will cost the taxpayer around £185 million in extra subsidies.

Labour rebellion

The Chancellor’s decision sparked uproar including in her own party.

Around a dozen Labour MPs have now voiced concerns over the move, including eight who have signed a motion urging her to pause it.

Former frontbencher Stella Creasy became the latest to intervene, saying No 10 should make savings on Private Finance Initiative (PFI) schemes instead.

“Before we ask pensioners to pay more for heating, we should ask how we pay less for PFI,” she wrote in an article for the Labour List website.

PFI agreements are long-term contracts given to the private sector to finance big public infrastructure projects such as schools and hospitals.

They allow the Exchequer to spread the cost of major investments, but have been criticised for overruns. Many were set up before 2010 by the previous Labour government.

Sir Keir is set to call a vote next Tuesday on the allowance, after caving to pressure to give MPs a say.

Despite Labour MPs’ concerns, any rebellion is not expected to be widespread, and the Prime Minister commands a huge 158-strong majority.