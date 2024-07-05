Starmer will become new PM as Labour landslide wipes out Tories

Nick Gutteridge
·5 min read
Sir Keir Starmer spoke to a jubilant crowd after being declared as the new Prime Minister
Sir Keir Starmer spoke to a jubilant crowd after being declared as the new Prime Minister - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Sir Keir Starmer will become Prime Minister after a landslide victory as the Tories suffered a historic wipeout.

He told a victory rally in central London: “Across our country people will be waking up to the news, relieved that a weight has been lifted, a burden finally removed from the shoulders of this great nation.

“And now we can look forward again, walk into the morning, the sunlight of hope, pale at first but getting stronger through the day, shining once again on a country with the opportunity after 14 years to get its future back.”

Sir Keir delivered the remarks shortly after Rishi Sunak conceded defeat and apologised to defeated Tory candidates.

He congratulated Labour on winning the election and added: “To the many good hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts... I am sorry.”

Labour racked up a string of major gains from the Conservatives as a slew of Cabinet ministers including Grant Shapps, Gillian Keegan and Penny Mordaunt lost their seats.

By 4am on Friday, the party was up more than 50 seats on its 2019 election result with the exit poll showing it was on course to return 410 MPs.

The Conservatives were expected to return just 131 seats, a fraction of their 365 MPs in 2019.

This would be the worst result for the Tories in terms of seats in modern history, with Mr Sunak expected to resign.

Reform UK also enjoyed a major breakthrough as Nigel Farage won in Clacton, entering Parliament at the eighth attempt.

Sir Keir will enter No 10 as the seventh Labour prime minister with vast power, with his party on course to secure a huge majority of 170.

After winning his central London constituency he effectively declared victory, telling the public: “You have voted - it is now time for us to deliver.”

“Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken and they’re ready to change, to end the politics of performance - a return to politics as public service,” he said.

However, Sir Keir suffered a blow to his authority as his majority in his seat was slashed by almost 60pc by a challenge from a pro-Palestine independent.

He also lost two of his top team.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general and a key part of the election campaign, lost his Leicester seat to a pro-Palestine independent.

Thangham Debbonaire, the shadow culture secretary, was separately ousted in Bristol as the Greens won their second seat in Parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader who Sir Keir kicked out of the party, also defied the odds to hang onto his seat as an independent.

Sir Keir, 61, is likely to herald the victory as a vindication of his modernisation of the Labour Party, which he has pushed towards the centre ground since becoming leader in April 2020.

However, he would have a smaller majority and fewer seats than Sir Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide if the exit poll were to play out.

Meanwhile, the Tories were on course to suffer the worst result in their history, with Mr Sunak expected to resign as the party’s 14 years in power ends.

A series of Cabinet ministers lost their seats in the early hours as the Conservatives suffered a succession of modern-day Portillo moments.

Mr Shapps was ousted in Welwyn Hatfield shortly after Ms Keegan, the Education Secretary, lost her Chichester seat to the Liberal Democrats.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, was also ousted in Cheltenham by the Lib Dems whilst Ms Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, lost to Labour in Portsmouth.

In his concession speech, a visibly shaken Mr Shapps blamed infighting for the party’s catastrophic results and urged colleagues to swiftly regroup.

“What is crystal clear to me tonight is that it’s not so much that Labour won this election but rather that the Conservatives have lost it,” he said.

“We’ve tried the patience of traditional Conservative voters with a propensity to create an endless political soap opera out of internal rivalries and divisions which have become increasingly indulgent and entrenched.

“We forgot a fundamental rule of politics that people do not vote for divided parties.”

Sir Robert Buckland, a former justice secretary, also fired a furious broadside at former colleagues as he lost his seat in Swindon.

He warned the party now risked becoming “a group of bald men arguing over a comb”.

As the recriminations began, Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links, the former Scottish Tory leader, said Mr Sunak had run “one of the worst election campaigns in living memory”.

There were few silver clouds for the Tories although Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, and ex-leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith clung on.

A major reason for the Tory demise was the performance of Reform, which enjoyed a breakthrough election after Mr Farage returned as leader.

Mr Farage won convincingly in Clacton to become an MP at the eighth attempt shortly after Lee Anderson held onto his seat in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Richard Tice, the party’s chairman, also won in Boston and Skegness after the exit poll suggested Reform may win as many as 13 constituencies.

Mr Farage vowed: “This is just the first step, I set out with a goal to win millions of votes, to get a bridgehead in Parliament and that’s what we’ve done so I’m very pleased.”

The Liberal Democrats also enjoyed a successful night and were on course to return 61 MPs according to the exit poll, scoring its best result in a century.

Sir Ed Davey’s party seized seats from the Tories across the Blue Wall in the South and is on course to become the third biggest party in Parliament.

He comfortably held onto his seat in Kingston and Surbiton with the largest majority of votes ever secured by a Liberal Democrat MP.

Speaking after his victory Sir Ed hailed the party’s national results as “exceptional”.

Meanwhile, a political sea change was forecast in Scotland, with Labour expected to overtake the SNP – which is predicted to return 10 MPs – as the largest party.

Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish first minister, said the result was “not a good night” and “at the grimmer end of the expectations for the SNP”.

The Greens were projected to win two seats, including Ms Debonnaire’s, Plaid Cymru was set for four seats and other parties 19 seats.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • World’s Winningest Party Loses in Spectacular Style

    LONDON—The Conservatives, the world’s winningest political party, were booted out of power in dramatic style on Thursday after 14 years of chaotic and divisive rule.The exit poll, which dropped at 10 p.m. local time (5 p.m. EDT), showed that the Labour Party had secured a landslide victory, ending an era of Conservative rule over Britain that stretches back to 2010; the year that the iPad and Instagram were launched and Lady Gaga wore that meat dress to the MTV music awards.In that time, the Con

  • Trump Throws 4th Of July Fit In 'Disgraceful' New Holiday Tantrum

    Critics called out the former president for a bonkers Independence Day message that barely mentioned the holiday.

  • Obama Privately Goes Shaky After Offering to Prop Up Biden

    Former President Barack Obama has reportedly told allies that Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance has made his bid to win back the White House even tougher than it had been previously.The Washington Post reports that Obama gave a harsher private assessment of Biden’s chances of re-election following the debate despite publicly trying to ease concerns by tweeting that “bad debates happen.”The outlet reported that Obama “spoke directly with Biden by phone after last Thursday’s debate to offe

  • Tyranny Expert Sums Up A Donald Trump Win With 2 Ominous Words

    Timothy Snyder succinctly predicted what will happen “unless Trump loses.”

  • Conservative Commentator Says Trump’s Post-Debate Move Is ‘Freaking A Lot Of People Out’

    Former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg had CNN’s Jake Tapper laughing with his response.

  • Trump Caught on Video Claiming ‘Broken-Down’ Biden Has Quit: ‘It’s Kamala’

    Donald Trump delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast.“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”Later in the clip, he fawns over Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “a fierce man, very t

  • 9 out of 10 voters say there are important differences between Biden and Trump. Here’s what they see as the biggest ones

    If there’s one thing that American voters overwhelmingly agree on, it’s that this year’s presidential election presents a stark choice. In the latest CNN poll by SSRS, 91% of registered voters say they see important differences between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, dwarfing even the 77% of voters who said last fall that there were significant divides between the Democratic and Republican parties. Even among the so-called “double haters” – those with unfavorable views of

  • ‘Pile Of Crap’: Trump Rails Against Biden, Harris In Unhinged Rant Caught On Video

    The former president ripped into his rivals in newly leaked footage.

  • Freeland defends implementation of digital services tax

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government’s decision to move forward on implementing the digital services tax, adding that it has had “detailed conversations” with the U.S. despite the American government’s public protestations. Freeland said a number of G7 countries already have such a tax in place.

  • Le Pen Rivals Land Blow in Bid to Keep Far Right From Power

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist group and a left-wing alliance strategically pulled hundreds of candidates from the second round of France’s legislative election to reduce the chance of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally getting an absolute majority.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsHouse Democrats Consider Demanding Biden Withdraw From RaceChina C

  • FACT FOCUS: Trump wasn’t exonerated by the presidential immunity ruling, even though he says he was

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday misrepresented in a social media post what the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling on presidential immunity means for his civil and criminal cases.

  • Leaked polling memo ‘shook Democrats in their boots,’ says former Obama adviser

    Former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer said that a leaked polling memo “shook Democrats in their boots” in a Wednesday Substack post. The polling memo from Open Labs, leaked to Puck News, showed how President Biden’s support was sliding following his panic-inducing debate performance Thursday. The Open Labs memo noted the “largest single-week drop” in Biden’s…

  • Trump Reveals His Shiny New ‘No Holds Barred’ Debate Plan

    Donald Trump spent the latter half of his Fourth of July spamming posts to Truth Social, where he raged against Jack Smith, took shots at ABC News’ George “Slopadopoulos,” and even revealed the parameters of his dream presidential debate night. That debate, Trump wrote, would be “no holds barred” with only him and Biden on stage—no moderators in sight. “What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned debate,” Trump wrote, “the way it used to be.”Read mo

  • The UK is about to get a new prime minister — someone Obama has been mentoring for months

    The leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, has been mentored by Barack Obama. The relationship is likely to continue if Starmer wins the UK election.

  • Authoritarianism Expert Exposes Chilling ‘Codeword’ In ‘Project 2025’ Plan For Trump

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat highlighted “one of the most alarming things” about the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s handbook for a potential second Trump term.

  • Donald Trump Book Author Reveals Most ‘Disturbing’ Debate Moment, And It Wasn’t Biden

    It meant “we didn’t get to the see the real Donald Trump,” said “Apprentice in Wonderland” writer Ramin Setoodeh.

  • EU Warns Hungary’s Orban Against Plan to Visit Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- European Council President Charles Michel warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, not to speak with Russia on behalf on the European Union.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsNewsom Shocks California Politics by Scrapping Crime MeasureHouse Democrats Consider Demanding Biden Withdraw From RaceChina Can E

  • Trump Spokesperson’s Insane Call For ‘Total Surrender’ Shot Down On Newsmax

    “My advice to the Democrat Party would be total surrender now,” a Trump campaign official said on the conservative network.

  • Trudeau Catches Flak From West Coast Ally’s Reelection Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- A few months ago, David Eby appeared to be cruising toward an easy reelection win in British Columbia, the west coast Canadian province that’s been enjoying a robust economy, with newcomers flocking to its scenery, schools and jobs.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsNewsom Shocks California Politics by Scrapping Crime MeasureHouse Democrats Consider Demanding

  • Impeach, expand, investigate: How Democrats in Congress are trying to rein in the Supreme Court

    AOC wants to impeach justices as Democrats plan a new constitutional amendment to overturn the immunity ruling and revive attempts to put more justices on the bench. All are unlikely to pass