Starmer helped free dangerous prisoners including arsonist who terrorised former girlfriend’s family

Paul Stellato, left and Garry Afflick, who Keir Starmer helped to free in court - PA

Sir Keir Starmer helped to free some of Britain’s most dangerous prisoners in a move described by one of their victims as “ruining” her life.

In the years before he launched his political career and became Labour Party leader, he secured the release on a legal technicality of an arsonist who had terrorised a family after the Home Office had tried to keep him in jail.

As a result, Paul Stellato, who had racked up 36 convictions for 171 offences, was also entitled to compensation - thought to be £30,000 - for being unlawfully held in prison.

Stellato was finally jailed for life in 2018 after trying to purchase hand grenades.

‘A very dangerous man’

The National Crime Agency, which investigated, described him as a “very dangerous man”.

The legal case brought by Sir Keir in 2006 resulted in a further 15 dangerous criminals being let out of prison, including a rapist and a satanist who sexually abused a “Fagin-style” gang of children.

Sir Keir acted for Stellato in a Court of Appeal test case heard in 2006, successfully arguing that having served three quarters of a 10-year sentence for a revenge firebomb attack on the family of his ex-girlfriend, he was entitled to unconditional release.

That was despite being recalled to prison twice for breaching the terms of his early release.

An analysis of Sir Keir’s career as a criminal and human rights barrister suggests that in the vast majority of cases he acted for killers, sex offenders and terror suspects.

A trawl of publicly available court judgments and other reports over a 13-year period suggests that in only about a fifth of the cases did Sir Keir act for the police, victims of crime or victims of miscarriages of justice.

Sir Keir Starmer as a young barrister

Out of 84 cases between 1994 and 2007, Sir Keir, a King’s Counsel, acted for hardened criminals, terror suspects and even police killers in 69 of them.

Stellato was jailed in 1998 after pouring petrol through the letterbox of his ex-girlfriend’s parents Wendy and Ray Ballard in Milton Keynes, forcing them to flee for their lives.

‘The damage he did was devastating’

He continued to harass them both from inside jail and after being freed.

Mrs Ballard, 63, told The Telegraph: “The damage Starmer did was devastating. It had a devastating effect on all of us. It shouldn’t have been allowed. What Starmer did had a terrible impact on my family. He’s just as much to blame for that as Stellato is.”

Her family required police protection and were finally forced to move to Spain.

Mrs Ballard’s son Craig, who was 16 at the time of the arson attack, suffered severe mental health problems and died 20 years later.

Priti Patel, the former home secretary, said: “Keir Starmer is a man who aspires to be the prime minister of our country but in his professional capacity as a criminal lawyer he helped to free from jail serious criminals who posed a threat to society and caused harm to others.

“This raises serious questions about his ability to ensure the public are protected and that dangerous criminals are kept behind bars.

“It is in the DNA of the Labour Party to be soft on crime. The Labour Party does not recognise the consequences of criminality on the victims of crime.”

The court victory set a legal precedent that led to the release of 15 other serious criminals, including violent criminals and sex offenders, who had been recalled to jail unlawfully.

The consequence of the ruling was that the home secretary was unable to recall to jail offenders who had breached the terms of their release under licence.

The judges - in agreement with Sir Keir’s “considerable force” of his argument - ruled that Stellato should be freed automatically and unconditionally after serving three quarters of his sentence under the 1991 Criminal Justice Act.

Tried to acquire grenades

A newer law - the 2003 Act - had been used to return Stellato to jail for breaching his licence but Sir Keir successfully argued that he should have been freed under the older 1991 Act.

Stellato, from Brackley, Northants, was subsequently imprisoned for theft, drug offences and finally jailed for life in 2018 after attempting to acquire three “indiscriminately lethal” fragmentation grenades from an undercover FBI agent after asking if the weapons would blow a hole in the side of a house.

He paid for the grenades in bitcoins, using the online name “CocaineKing247” but was arrested by the National Crime Agency in December 2016.

Following his release, it was reported that 15 other criminals were also entitled to be freed without conditions.

It is understood all 16 convicts were entitled to compensation for being held in jail unlawfully as a result of the Stellato ruling.

Those released under the ruling, according to reports at the time, included Gary Afflick, a sex offender, drug dealer and satanist, who lured youngsters into a life of crime.

Described as a “Fagin-like”’ character, Afflick had been jailed for 14 years in 1997 for 23 offences including supplying drugs, kidnap, blackmail and indecent assault.

He ran a gang of children in Bristol who were “kept in line” with a regime of beatings and sexual assault.

After being released in 2007, Afflick disappeared after registering at an address under the sex offenders’ register.

He was jailed again in September this year for breaching a sexual harm prevention order designed to protect children.

Another criminal released following the Stellato ruling was a rapist - named only as “Stan”, who had been sentenced to 10 years in prison before being freed early in 2007.

Stan gave an interview to the prisoners’ magazine Inside Time in 2007 in which he claimed he had been released with no explanation and with nowhere to go as a result of the Stellato ruling.

‘He had to represent people he doesn’t agree with’

A spokesman for the Labour Party leader said: “Keir Starmer was the country’s most senior prosecutor, serving under Labour and Tory governments.

“During this time, he oversaw the first ever prosecution of al-Qaeda terrorists, the jailing of the airline liquid bomb plotters and racist murderers of Stephen Lawrence.

“With his leadership, charge and conviction rates for sexual offences rose, victims were better supported, and the CPS was positively reformed.

“Of course, as a lawyer he has had to represent people whose views he doesn’t agree with - that’s what the job of a lawyer involves.

“These are simply desperate attacks from a Tory Party that has given up on running the country.”

Sir Keir qualified as a barrister in 1989 and was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2002, becoming joint head of Doughty Street Chambers, one of the Bar’s leading criminal and human rights practices.

He was appointed director of public prosecutions in 2008, where as head of the Crown Prosecution Service, he oversaw the prosecutions of Britain’s most dangerous criminals and terrorists among others.

Under the “cab rank” rule, barristers available for hire are meant to take the first case that comes along.

There can be exceptions and barristers can decline cases on the basis they are too busy with other work.

