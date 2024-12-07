Starmer’s ‘historic’ trip to Cyprus overshadowed by fears for UK bases and Turkish Cypriot snub

David Maddox
·6 min read
Starmer’s previous meeting with the Republic of Cyprus’ president Nikos Christodoulides - the pair will meet again as the UK prime minister aims to build relations with EU leaders (Dan Kitwood/PA Wire)
Starmer’s previous meeting with the Republic of Cyprus’ president Nikos Christodoulides - the pair will meet again as the UK prime minister aims to build relations with EU leaders (Dan Kitwood/PA Wire)

Keir Starmer is making a historic trip to Cyprus next week at a time when concerns are being raised over the future of the two crucial UK bases on the Mediterranean island in the wake of the deal to hand over Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The trip by Sir Keir on his way back from a brief tour of Arab Gulf states will be the first time a UK prime minister has visited for a one-to-one bilateral meeting with the president of Cyprus for 53 years since Ted Heath visited the island in 1971.

Since then only John Major visited in his role as prime minister for a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government in 1993.

Starmer’s previous meeting with the Republic of Cyprus’ president Nikos Christodoulides (Dan Kitwood/PA Wire)
Starmer’s previous meeting with the Republic of Cyprus’ president Nikos Christodoulides (Dan Kitwood/PA Wire)

The trip is part of the post-Brexit reset to help build relations with EU leaders. However, Sir Keir arrives amid growing demands in Cyprus for the UK to hand back its two crucial bases on the island.

The demands have been fuelled by his controversial deal to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius involving the status of the Diego Garcia base. This has come at a time when protests over the UK bases in Cyprus have started up again.

While Downing Street sources have indicated that the future of the bases will not be up for discussion, the Tories are seeking public reassurances.

Tory shadow armed forces minister Mark Francois said: “Given the ongoing instability in the Middle East, the strategic importance of our sovereign base facilities in Cyprus is plainly obvious. Having already attempted to surrender one vital British military installation - in the Chagos Islands - let’s hope our prime minister is not about to commence the surrender of those in Cyprus now too.”

Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel added: “The threats to Britain are only growing and evolving. Having a strong international presence is becoming increasingly important, so we welcome strengthening partnerships with international allies.

"However, the prime minister must be clear that he has no intention to hand over another strategically important military base. This must not be another fiasco like the international embarrassment of the Chagos deal.”

TRNC president Ersin Tatar with the president of the Republic of Cyprus (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
TRNC president Ersin Tatar with the president of the Republic of Cyprus (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The importance of the UK bases and their listening posts for the Middle East has been underlined in the last week over the latest outbreak of civil war in Syria. The government has previously said that the bases in Cyprus are not affected by the Chagos deal and are secure.

Added to that, The Independent has learnt that the president of the breakaway and unrecognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has been left surprised after claiming Sir Keir had not informed him of his visit.

The office of the TRNC’s president Ersin Tatar is requesting a meeting.

In a statement released exclusively to The Independent, the office said: “As one of the guarantor powers, the UK has an obligation to treat the two sides on an equal footing, notwithstanding the fact that the visit is being staged at a time when the UN Secretary-General will be hosting a broader informal meeting on the Cyprus issue, to which the UK will also be represented.

“There are two sides in Cyprus and any settlement to be reached requires dialogue, cooperation and understanding between the sides. Simply ignoring the existence of Turkish Cypriot people and speaking to only one side of the conflicting parties will only undermine efforts to build trust and ways to paving the way for meaningful cooperation across different areas between the sides.

“We expect for common sense and reason to prevail, and for the UK prime minister to accept meeting with President Ersin Tatar during his visit to the Island.”

The visit is taking place in the year where both sides of the island have marked the partition following the outbreak of civil war and intervention by Turkey in 1974. Turkey has remained in bases there since in what the TRNC regards as a protective force and the Republic of Cyprus and United Nations describe as illegal occupation.

Tory shadow armed forces minister Mark Francois says Sir Keir mustn’t surrender bases in Cyprus (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)
Tory shadow armed forces minister Mark Francois says Sir Keir mustn’t surrender bases in Cyprus (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

This year Labour’s former foreign secretary Jack Straw, who was part of the Annan Plan to reunite the island, which failed in 2004 when Cyprus vetoed it, added his support for a two-state solution to recognise both halves of the island.

The prime minister arrives on Monday night and will meet President Nikos Christodoulides in the capital Nicosia on Tuesday, before travelling to meet British troops deployed over Christmas.

Downing Street said that the prime minister and president are expected to discuss how to deepen cooperation on shared security challenges in the region, including Russian illicit finance and tackling serious organised crime.

Cyprus’ deputy high commissioner to the UK Spyros Miltiades said: “This is a historic visit by a British PM to the Republic of Cyprus. The two principals will discuss the reinforced bilateral UK - Cyprus ties, including defence and security, trade, education, investments, as well as the role of Cyprus in the region. They will also discuss the Cyprus issue and the process to restart negotiations.”

The trip follows follows visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

Sir Keir will hold a bilateral in the UAE with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday morning, before flying to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud later that day.

The prime minister is set to pursue closer ties with United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, some of the UK’s most vital modern-day partners, to increase investment, deepen defence and security ties, and drive growth and new opportunities to deliver change that is felt by working people.

Ahead of the trip he said: “Driving long term growth at home requires us to strengthen partnerships abroad. That is why I am travelling to the Gulf this week, to build a network of partners for the UK that is focused on driving high quality growth, boosting opportunities, and delivering for the people at home.

“There is huge untapped potential in this region, which is why, while here, I will be making the case to accelerate progress on the Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement, deepen our research and development collaboration and partner on projects of the future, whether that be in Artificial Intelligence or in defence and security programmes.

“By doing so, hardworking British people will reap the rewards for generation to come.”

Latest Stories

  • Syria’s Assad is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • Pete Hegseth Torched For Defiant Comment About Who He Answers To

    Critics were not impressed with the secretary of defense nominee’s remark to reporters.

  • Russian bases in Syria threatened by insurgent advance, say Moscow's war bloggers

    (Reuters) -Two strategically-important Russian military facilities in Syria and Moscow's very presence in the Middle East are under serious threat from rapidly advancing insurgents, Russian war bloggers have warned. With Russian military resources mostly tied down in Ukraine where Moscow's forces are rushing to take more territory before Donald Trump comes to power in the U.S. in January, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground in Syria is far more limited than in 2015 when it intervened decisively to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Rapid advances by the insurgents threaten to undermine Russia's geopolitical clout in the Middle East and its ability to project power in the region, across the Mediterranean and into Africa.

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s QAnon Praising

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillips played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising both adherents to and the central figure of the QAnon, which posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power in Washington, DC.

  • Donald Trump influencing Canadian border security is 'ironic and actually sad,' says MP

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's tariff threats and concerns over the border have influenced discussions about security in Canada, something the MP for Windsor West says he's been attempting to do for years.NDP MP Brian Masse said Canada needs to restore between 2,000 to 3,000 border officers that were cut during the Harper government and haven't been restored under the Liberals. In Windsor, he estimates a few hundred Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers are needed, especially as

  • Trump is welcomed by Macron to Paris with presidential pomp and joined by Zelenskyy for their talks

    PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Donald Trump to Paris on Saturday with a full dose of presidential pomp as the two held a hastily arranged meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy before celebrating the grand reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

  • 'He Knows That He F**ked Up': James Carville Calls Biden 'Most Tragic Figure' In U.S. Politics

    The Democratic strategist slammed Biden for not exiting the presidential race sooner and lamented that his otherwise "stunning" legacy is now overshadowed.

  • Trump Directly Addresses Pete Hegseth Alcoholism Allegations

    President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air on Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Pete Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had suf

  • How a narrowly divided nation could frustrate Trump’s vast ambitions

    Sen. John Kennedy’s folksy patter can be funny, often offensive and occasionally contrived. But the Louisiana Republican on Thursday put his finger on one of President-elect Donald Trump’s greatest challenges.

  • Donald Trump’s $10 Billion “Generalized Grievance” Suit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down With Kamala Harris Should Be Tossed, CBS Urges

    Donald Trump was the winner in the election against Kamala Harris last month, but CBS believes the past and soon-to-be current POTUS should be the loser in his $10 billion so-called deceptive editing lawsuit over an October 60 Minutes interview with the Vice President. “Plaintiff’s attempt to punish Defendants for their editorial judgments is barred …

  • Bahamian PM 'firmly rejects' Trump's proposal to take in deported migrants

    The Bahamas has rejected a proposal from the US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team to receive deported migrants as the former president looks to fulfil promises to ‘control immigration’.View on euronews

  • Hegseth and Collins’ push for cutting veterans’ health benefits alarms service members and veterans groups

    Pete Hegseth, now Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, had been a vocal and persistent advocate for veterans having unfettered access to private health care, rather than having to go through the VA to keep their benefits.

  • AOC Battles Lawmaker Twice Her Age to Lead Dems’ Trump Fightback

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is lobbying to lead the fightback against the Trump administration from Capitol Hill. According to her colleagues, the New York congresswoman wants to be the top Democrat on the key House Oversight Committee. But first she must get past another Democratic Party lawmaker who is more than twice her age.

  • Russia's ability to outmatch Ukraine with artillery on battlefield significantly reduced

    Russia's ability to outmatch Ukraine&nbsp;with artillery barrages on the battlefield has significantly reduced to just 1.5 Russian rounds for every Ukrainian shell fired back, Western officials have said.

  • Vance, GOP committees ask Supreme Court to strike down coordination limits

    Vice President-elect JD Vance and Republican committees asked the Supreme Court to overturn federal limits that restrict political parties from coordinating spending with candidates on the grounds that they violate the First Amendment. Limits on contributions to candidates are much lower than they are to party committees such as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC)…

  • Shocked Romanians Watch Their Country Go Into Political Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Romanians abroad had already started casting their ballots for a new president when the country’s top judiciary decided to cancel the election, and voting even continued for three hours before being halted. Now, like people at home, they’re left wondering what’s coming next.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • In Syria, a ruthless dictator is under siege. Will anyone step up to save him?

    Across northern and central Syria this week, families who've been torn apart by more than a decade of civil war have been holding joyous reunions."I didn't believe it, it was very emotional," said Ismail Alabullah, a volunteer with the Syrian NGO the White Helmets, as he described returning to the city of Aleppo for the first time since 2013 and reuniting with his sister."I couldn't believe I was seeing her again," he told CBC News from northern Syria. "I lost my brother, my mother and father ov

  • Video of military police officer throwing man off bridge sparks anger in Brazil

    A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.

  • Opinion - 5 reasons Trump 47 will govern like no president in history

    Trump's second term is expected to be marked by constitutional conflicts, business conflicts of interest, loyalty tests for generals, a hostile takeover of government, and a machismo attitude of revenge and retribution, which could forever change the government, military, executive branch, nation, and world.

  • Insurgents reach gates of Syria’s capital, threatening to upend decades of Assad rule

    BEIRUT (AP) — Insurgents' stunning march across Syria accelerated Saturday with news that they had reached the gates of the capital and that government forces had abandoned the central city of Homs. The government was forced to deny rumors that President Bashar Assad had fled the country.