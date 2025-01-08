Starmer hits out at Tories over Badenoch’s call for new grooming gang inquiry

David Hughes, Christopher McKeon and David Lynch, PA
·4 min read

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Conservatives of prioritising winning support on Elon Musk’s social media site over protecting children by pushing for a vote on a new nationwide child grooming investigation.

The Prime Minister said Tory leader Kemi Badenoch’s attempt to win parliamentary backing for a new inquiry was a “shocking tactic” because it would mean derailing legislation aimed at bolstering the safety of children.

Sir Keir’s Government has faced a slew of attacks from Mr Musk, the owner of social media site X, after Home Office minister Jess Phillips declined a request for a nationally-led inquiry in Oldham.

Ms Phillips said she faced an increased risk to her safety since Mr Musk called her a “rape genocide apologist”, and the Prime Minister has signalled that the businessman crossed a line with his criticism and was spreading misinformation.

Sir Keir told the Mirror: “No MP should be voting down children’s safeguarding measures. It’s shocking they are even thinking about this as a tactic.

“It’s the elevation of the desire for retweets over any real interest in the safeguarding of children.”

In response to Labour’s opposition to calls for a national inquiry, Mr Musk called Sir Keir “Starmtrooper”, accusing him of trying to cover up “terrible things”.

Domestic abuse protection notices and orders
Home Office minister Jess Phillips has been the target of attacks from Elon Musk (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Tories have joined calls by Mr Musk for a new UK-wide inquiry into child sexual abuse, despite a wide-ranging independent probe having concluded its work in 2022.

The Opposition tabled an amendment to the Government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill calling for ministers “to develop new legislative proposals for children’s wellbeing including establishing a national statutory inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation, focused on grooming gangs”.

“It’s a shocking tactic, completely short-sighted,” the Prime Minister said.

“I would implore any right-thinking Tory MP to vote for the Bill because this would kill the Bill, this would kill the legislation.”

The amendment is unlikely to be approved in the Commons due to Labour’s massive majority, as the Government wants to roll out the recommendations of the investigation led by Professor Alexis Jay rather than open a new inquiry.

If it was passed, the amendment would halt the progress of the Bill, which includes measures aimed at improving safeguarding for children.

The Bill will see parents no longer have an automatic right to take their children out of school for home education if the young person is subject to a child protection investigation or suspected of being at risk of significant harm.

Sara Sharif, 10, was pulled out of school just months before she was murdered by her father and stepmother.

Homeschooling allowed her abuse to carry on “beyond the gaze of the authorities”, the judge sentencing her killers warned in December.

Critics of Sir Keir have claimed he wants to avoid a national inquiry as it could put the focus on his time as director of public prosecutions between 2008 and 2013.

The Prime Minister has defended his record, pointing out that he brought the “first major prosecution of an Asian grooming gang” and changed the approach to dealing with similar cases.

But Mr Musk said: “Now why would Keir Starmtrooper order his own party to block such an inquiry?

“Because he is hiding terrible things. That is why.”

In response to the increasingly bitter debate, shadow education secretary Laura Trott said calls for a national inquiry into grooming gangs should be considered “without calling each other names”.

She told Sky News that the Conservatives’ calls for a national inquiry followed further details about the issue becoming known after the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse had been established.

Report of the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse
Professor Alexis Jay, who led the independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has said the ‘time has passed’ for another lengthy examination of grooming gangs (IICSA/PA)

Ms Trott said: “There is much more information that has come to light, this is an evolving picture.

“There is more that we need to understand and, as a result, it makes sense to do a national inquiry alongside taking forward further steps to help support and protect victims.”

Pointing to a report from the grooming gangs taskforce just before the election that showed 550 people had been arrested in the past year, she added: “This is about new information which is coming forward about the extent of what’s happening and us needing more information to take this forward.

“I would like this to be done on a cross-party basis, where we talk about these things, we are able to have policy debates, without people calling each other names.”

Professor Jay, who led the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has said “the time has passed” for another lengthy examination of grooming gangs.

On Monday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government would begin to implement Professor Jay’s call for mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse.

