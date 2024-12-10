Starmer holds talks with Cypriot president in first PM visit since 1971
Sir Keir Starmer said the UK-Cyprus relationship could be taken to “an even stronger level” as he met the country’s president in Nicosia for talks on the Middle East amid fresh upheaval in Syria. The Prime Minister also thanked military personnel at the Akrotiri base on the island, where British troops have been deployed, for their work during a “volatile” period in the region. Sir Keir’s meeting with Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides was the first of its kind in 53 years.