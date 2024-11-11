Starmer to join Macron for Armistice Day events in Paris

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will join French President Emmanuel Macron for Armistice Day events in Paris on Monday morning, with the two men set to hold talks on European security and the likely impact of a second Trump presidency in the US.

There is uncertainty about Donald Trump's support for Ukraine after he said he could end the war with Russia "in one day".

Ahead of attending a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Macron and Starmer are expected to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Downing Street said.

Sir Keir, who is believed to be the first British leader to attend the ceremony on the Champs Elysee since Winston Churchill in 1944.

Sir Keir will also meet French Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Questions have been raised following Trump's US presidential election victory about what his second term could mean for US support for Ukraine and Nato.

The UK and France have said backing Ukraine against Russia is essential when it comes to to protecting the European continent as a whole.

Trump has previously told Nato members to increase defence spending, saying he would let aggressors such as Russia do "whatever the hell it wants" to those that do not.

On Sunday, Treasury Minister Darren Jones told BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that the government wanted to increase defence spending from 2.3% to 2.5% of the national income.

However, he did not say when the target would be reached or whether it would be met before the next election, which could be held in 2029, at the latest.

Sir Keir joined other political leaders and members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, for the annual National Service of Remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday.

King Charles led the nation in two minutes of silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives serving in the two world wars or other conflicts.

As on Remembrance Sunday, two minutes of silence will be held on Armistice Day at 11:00 GMT.

It marks the moment World War One ended, at 11:00 on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.