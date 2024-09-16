Starmer will keep taking gifts from Labour peer amid row over clothes donations

Nina Lloyd, PA Political Correspondent in Rome
·4 min read

Sir Keir Starmer has signalled he would carry on taking gifts from Labour peer Lord Alli amid a backlash over his wife’s clothes.

The Prime Minister insisted there was a “massive difference between declarations and corruption” as he faced questions over his alleged failure to register high-end clothing given to Lady Starmer by the prominent party donor on time.

Speaking to journalists travelling with him on his visit to Rome, Sir Keir dismissed the idea that taxpayers should fund such expenses for prime ministers and their spouses, but suggested it would be “pushing it a bit far” to deny him the right to accept certain kinds of hospitality.

Giving the example of football tickets, which the Prime Minister is known to accept as gifts, he said: “I’m a massive Arsenal fan. I can’t go into the stands because of security reasons. Therefore, if I don’t accept a gift of hospitality, I can’t go to a game. You could say, ‘well, bad luck’. That’s why gifts have to be registered.

“But, you know, never going to an Arsenal game again because I can’t accept hospitality is pushing it a bit far.”

It comes amid a row over Sir Keir’s alleged breach of parliamentary rules by failing to declare donations of clothing for his wife, Lady Starmer, within the designated time limit.

The Tories have demanded a full investigation into the Starmers’ links with Lord Alli and said the acceptance of luxury gifts “beggars belief” in the wake of the Labour Government’s decision to strip all but the country’s poorest pensioners of the winter fuel payment.

The Sunday Times reported the donations covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations for Lady Starmer both before and after Labour’s election win in July.

MPs are required to register gifts and donations within 28 days.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy later suggested that Sir Keir and his wife Victoria accept such gifts to “look their best” for the country and rely on donations where other countries allow lavish, taxpayer-funded budgets for clothing for their leaders.

Asked whether British taxpayers should foot the bill for such expenses, the Prime Minister said: “I certainly don’t think we should have a budget for it at taxpayers’ expense. In relation to gifts of any sort – there are different sorts of gifts – the rules are the framework.

“All MPs get gifts. The rules then say, over a certain value, you’ve got to declare the gifts, so everybody can see what it was, how much it was, who it came from, and so that you and others can ask questions about it. That’s a good framework. It’s the right framework.

“That’s why I asked my team to make sure we’re complying with the framework, which is why they reached out for advice on what to do in this situation. When they got further advice, they made the declaration. I think it’s really important everybody else follows the rules.”

Asked whether he would consider introducing an anti-corruption adviser, similar to the role carried out by former MP John Penrose under the Tories between 2017 and 2022, Sir Keir replied: “Well, there’s a massive difference between declarations and corruption.

Andrew Griffith MP
Andrew Griffith accused Labour of making ‘damaging decisions’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Declarations (are) about declaring, so you and everybody else can see properly-made declarations.

“I haven’t looked at that particular issue but I’m happy to look at it and come back to you at a future date.”

Number 10 has said it sought advice from the authorities on the issue of declarations and believed its conduct had been compliant “however, following further interrogation this month, we have declared further items”.

In a letter to Daniel Greenberg CB, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, a Conservative MP called for an investigation into Sir Keir’s “failure to declare”.

The letter states: “In August it was then reported that Lord Alli had been given a temporary Downing Street security pass despite having no formal government role. It was reported that he had played an active role in selecting Cabinet (and other) appointments.

“It has now emerged that at the same time Sir Keir Starmer failed to declare a substantial gift of designer clothes, tailoring and a personal shopper bought for his wife by Lord Alli, both prior to the general election on July 4 and following it.”

The letter also states: “There must be a full investigation into this scandal given this is not the first instance of the Prime Minister failing to declare donations and abiding by parliamentary rules.”

Conservative MP Andrew Griffith said: “It beggars belief that the Prime Minister thinks it’s acceptable that pensioners on £13,000 a year can afford to heat their home when he earns 12 times that, but apparently can’t afford to clothe himself or his wife.

“While his top team want a taxpayer-funded clothes budget to look sharp, people across the country are forced to make tough choices in the face of Labour’s damaging decisions.”

