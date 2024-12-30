Starmer knights Sadiq Khan in ‘reward for failure’

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has been knighted in Sir Keir Starmer’s first New Year Honours List, despite presiding over spiralling crime rates in the capital.

Since Sir Sadiq succeeded Boris Johnson in 2016, knife crime has increased by more than 50 per cent, and violent crime has soared despite a 71 per cent increase in the portion of council tax that Londoners pay to City Hall.

Earlier this year, families of young people killed in the capital said the Mayor had “completely lost control” of the streets.

Sir Sadiq said he was “truly humbled” to receive his knighthood. But a petition against him being knighted, which followed reports that it was in the pipeline, has attracted more than 200,000 signatures in less than a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said Londoners would be “furious” at Sir Sadiq’s knighthood, which amounted to “rewarding failure”.

He said: “Under Sadiq Khan, Londoners have faced a 61 per cent increase in knife crime, a housing crisis and a 70 per cent increase in council tax – they will rightly be furious his track record of failure is being rewarded.

“By rewarding the failing Sadiq Khan, Keir Starmer has shown once again that for Labour it is party first, country second.”

Sir Sadiq Khan, pictured alongside a waxwork of himself at its unveiling on the London Eye, has been made a knight - Jonathan Short

During his time in office, Sir Sadiq, 54, has waged war on London’s drivers with the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez).

His ideological approach to car travel has burdened nine million people in Greater London with a £12.50 daily charge for using vehicles deemed to be the most polluting, which critics say has hit the poorest workers the hardest as they cannot afford to replace older vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the war on motorists, which includes the introduction of 20mph zones, congestion has shot up.

Sir Keir has honoured Sir Sadiq three weeks before Donald Trump’s inauguration, despite a damaging spat between the two men during which Sir Sadiq said it was “un-British” to host a state visit for him. Mr Trump responded by calling him a “stone-cold loser”.

Sir Sadiq would be among those invited to a state banquet for Mr Trump if, as expected, he is offered a second visit, during which Sir Keir will be tasked with resurrecting negotiations for a trade deal with the US.

The London is seen as a possible successor to Sir Keir as the Labour leader and, like the Prime Minister, is a former human rights lawyer.

Click on the links below to explore other New Year Honours List recipients

Arts and culture

The actors Stephen Fry and Carey Mulligan lead a host of famous names honoured for contributions to the arts, charity work and campaigning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Stephen, 67, the host of QI and the star of shows including Jeeves and Wooster, as well as a former president of the MCC, is knighted for his services to mental health awareness, the environment and charity.

The president of the mental health charity Mind, who has been vocal about his struggles with bipolar disorder, is also vice-president of Fauna and Flora International, the conservation charity.

He said he was “startled and enchanted” by the award, adding: “My life has been one of – not just the mental health and connected to it – quite a few setbacks.

“When I was a child, I was expelled from a lot of schools, went to prison, and managed to get myself together to go to university, and things seemed to go right for me. And then the mental health struck, really.

“So I’d like to think that there’s hope for us all, that others who have been in the same position as me… may feel that I can at least be said to have set an example that it is possible to emerge from these things, and that there’s always hope.”

Sir Stephen Fry has been knighted for services to the arts, charity work and campaigning - Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There is also a knighthood for Loyd Grossman, 74. The former TV presenter said he was “utterly thrilled” to be recognised for his services to heritage after leading the transition of The Royal Parks from a government agency to a charity in his role as chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bafta winner and three-time Oscar nominee Mulligan, 39, was made a CBE for services to drama, as was the Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire, 60.

Lancashire, who also played barmaid Raquel in Coronation Street in the 1990s, said the award was an “unexpected delight”.

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire was made a CBE in the New Year Honours List - Matt Squire/BBC

There is a CBE for the broadcaster and gardening expert Alan Titchmarsh, 75, who said he was “thrilled to bits” to be honoured for services to horticulture and to charity.

He said it had been a “teary moment” telling his wife, Alison, and daughters about the award, and that after being made an MBE 25 years ago he had not expected an upgrade.

Eddie Marsan, 56, who has been a constant screen presence for decades, and most recently played Amy Winehouse’s father Mitch in the film Back to Black, was made an OBE for services to drama and said he wanted to share it with “my wife, my family and the people I grew up with in Bethnal Green”.

Kevin Whately, 73, best known for his role as detective Robbie Lewis in Inspector Morse and its sequel, Lewis, was also made an OBE, saying he was “grateful and delighted” by the award.

The Bafta-winning actor Anne-Marie Duff, 54, who was also made an OBE, said she was “incredibly lucky and privileged” to be honoured for doing a job she loves, and that “to be acknowledged in any way feels like an incredible blessing”.

Tom Baker, 90, the former Doctor Who who played the time traveller for longer than any other actor, was made an MBE for his services to television, as was the singer and broadcaster Myleene Klass, 46.

She said she was “absolutely over the moon” to be honoured for services to women’s health, miscarriage awareness and charity, having spoken publicly about her four miscarriages.

Sir Kazuo Ishiguro is made a Companion of Honour - Clara Molden

In the world of books, Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, the author of The Remains of the Day, is made a Companion of Honour, an order limited to 65 members at any one time, while the children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson has been made a Dame Grand Cross for services to literature.

Robert Harris, the novelist best known for his works set in Ancient Rome, has been made a CBE, as has Anne Reid, the former Coronation Street actress.

Click here to go back to the selection list

Politics

As well as an honour for Sir Sadiq, there is also a damehood for Emily Thornberry, the veteran Left-wing politician.

The former shadow attorney general, who was a Jeremy Corbyn loyalist, has described Mr Trump as a “racist, sexist predator”.

In 2014, she quit the shadow Cabinet after tweeting a picture of a house with three England flags and a white van parked on the drive, with the words “image from Rochester”. At the time, Ukip was beating Labour in the polls there, and the family who lived in the house described the tweet as “snobby”.

The honour may be seen as a consolation prize after she was overlooked for a ministerial post when Sir Keir became Prime Minister, something she said came as a “surprise”.

Senior Labour figures had said in the past that Sir Keir would never use the honours system to reward “cronies”.

Dame Emily Thornberry, pictured on the Game of Thrones set, was ‘surprised’ that Sir Keir Starmer did not invite her into his Cabinet

Dame Emily, who already has the title Lady Nugee as the wife of a knighted High Court Judge, has a property portfolio worth an estimated £4.6 million and was criticised for sending her children to a partially selective state school 14 miles from her home despite Labour opposing selection.

She said: “My husband was knighted a few years ago and I never felt comfortable sharing his title, calling myself ‘Lady Nugee’, but Dame Emily is a name I’d be proud to go by. I think of my grandmothers, neither of whom were even allowed to work as married women, and think how utterly delighted they’d be to see this.”

Opposition parties are also given an allocation of political nominations, and there are knighthoods for Sir Andy Street, the former Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, and Sir Nick Gibb, the former education minister.

He follows in the footsteps of his brother Sir Robert Gibb, who was knighted in Theresa May’s resignation honours in 2019 after working for her in Downing Street.

Meanwhile Patricia Hewitt, the former Labour health secretary from 2005 to 2007, is made a dame.

Click here to go back to the selection list

Sport

Gareth Southgate has been awarded a knighthood after becoming one of England’s most successful managers.

The 54 year-old was knighted for services to Association Football after leading the Three Lions to the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024 and the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup.

He becomes the fourth England boss to be knighted after Sir Walter Winterbottom, Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

Sir Gareth Southgate is the fourth England football manager to be knighted - Paul Grover

Sir Gareth was appointed captain of Crystal Palace at the age of 22 before going on to play for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough – lifting the League Cup for both clubs.

He won 57 caps for England between 1995 and 2004 and played at three major tournaments – Euro 1996, the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

Remembered for missing the decisive penalty in the Euro 1996 semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany, he used his strong character to bounce back from Wembley heartbreak.

Sir Gareth, who was made an OBE in 2019, then went on to lead England before leaving the role shortly after their 2-1 final defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July.

He joins sporting giants including Gerald Davies, the former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing, who has been knighted for services to his sport and for voluntary and charitable service in Wales.

Sir Gerald played for Wales between 1966 and 1978 and won three Grand Slams. He toured with the Lions in 1968 and 1971 making five appearances.

“I feel very emotional about it. I am surprised by it. Words are really quite inadequate to describe it,” he said. “It comes out of the blue. I was dumbstruck in many ways, but you don’t achieve these things on your own.”

Sir Gerald Davies said he ‘feels very emotional’ about being made a knight - Getty Images

Nine-time paralympic champion Hannah Cockcroft, who has been made a CBE, and Olympic 800 metres gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson, who was made an MBE, are among the stars of Great Britain’s Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games teams who have been honoured.

Cockroft, who won two more gold medals in Paris when she successfully defended her women’s T34 100m and 800 metres Paralympic titles, said the award was the “prefect ending to an incredible year”.

She added: “It’s been a big year with two golds and a silver medal at the World Championships in Japan in May, two gold medals at the Paralympics in Paris this summer, and a wedding – so it was a surprise to get my letter, but such a proud moment.”

Hodgkinson, who was recently crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year, is one of 14 Olympic champions in 2024 to be honoured.

She said: “It’s so amazing to be recognised and to have been given this award. This year has been incredibly special for so many reasons, and it’s such a nice surprise to have been honoured in this way. Bring on 2025.”

Keely Hodgkinson said: ‘It’s so amazing to be recognised and to have been given this award’ - Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Cyclist Tom Pidcock and swimmer Duncan Scott are both upgraded to become OBEs along with Helen Glover, who came out of retirement to land a rowing silver medal in the women’s four.

Alongside Cockroft, other Paralympic gold medallists from Paris are honoured, including OBEs for swimmers Tully Kearney and Alice Tai, cyclist Jaco Van Gass, and rowers Lauren Rowles and Erin Kennedy, the latter of whom is also acknowledged for her work with breast cancer awareness.

One of the youngest included in the New Year Honours List is paralympic swimmer William Ellard, 18, who was made an MBE after winning gold in the S14 200 metres freestyle at the Paralympics in Paris.

Helen Glover with husband, the BBC children’s TV personality Steve Backshall, and family - John Walton/PA

Also being made OBEs are the former Formula One racing driver and TV presenter Martin Brundle, for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting, and football coach David Moyes, whose most recent role was as manager of West Ham.

Alan Hansen, the Liverpool great and long-time BBC pundit, has been made an MBE for services to football and broadcasting.

Dawn Astle – who set up the Jeff Astle Foundation to campaign for more research into head injuries in football on behalf of her father, the England and West Brom striker who died of dementia in 2002 – has been made an MBE.

Alan Hansen (right), who has been made an MBE, alongside former Liverpool team-mates Graeme Souness and Kenny Dalglish - David Davies/PA Wire

Athletics stars Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who won her first Olympic medal with a heptathlon silver in Paris, and three-time medallist Dina Asher-Smith are also made MBEs.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognised in the King’s New Year Honours List for services to athletics,” Johnson-Thompson said.

“My small contribution has only been possible due to the huge contributions made by so many others in helping me to chase and achieve my dreams over the last 20 years.”

Click here to go back to the selection list

King’s household

The King has personally honoured senior staff from his household, particularly his medical team, after a year in which both he and the Princess of Wales have been treated for cancer.

His Majesty’s GP Dr Douglas Glass, who holds the official title of apothecary to the King, and his physician Prof Richard Leach have been given awards for their service to the Royal family.

Dr Glass, who was apothecary to Queen Elizabeth II and was in attendance when she died, has been made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, having previously been a Lieutenant of the RVO.

Douglas Glass, apothecary to the King, has been made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order

Awards under the RVO are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the wider Royal family in a personal way.

Prof Leach, a consultant physician at the private King Edward VII Hospital, in London, becomes a Lieutenant of the RVO.

The King is continuing to receive treatment for a cancer that was discovered during a check for an unrelated problem, while the Princess of Wales is making a gradual return to public engagements after her course of chemotherapy ended in the summer.

Others who appear in the RVO list include Dr Kirstin Ostle, apothecary to the Royal Household at Windsor Castle, and Dr Andrew Simpson, a GP in Gloucestershire, who are both made Lieutenants of the RVO.

Prof Richard Leach, a consultant physician at King Edward VII Hospital, in London, becomes a Lieutenant of the RVO - KCL

Dame Annabel Whitehead, one of Elizabeth II’s long-serving ladies-on-waiting and now a member of the King and Queen’s household, becomes a Dame Grand Cross of the RVO.

Among those made Lieutenants of the RVO are Roderick Benson, a vet who attends to the King’s animals at Highgrove, and Rev Neil Gardner, Domestic Chaplain to the King in Scotland.

Royal servants made Members of the RVO include Shona Williams, country dresser to the Queen and assistant house manager at her Ray Mill home in Wiltshire; personal protection officers Sgt Neil March and PC Ian Smith; dressmaker Roy Allen, of Mr Roy Couture; and Commander Robert Dixon, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s outgoing equerry.

Royal Victorian Medals are awarded to Alan Palmer, a tractor driver on the Windsor Estate; Luke Nash, an electrician at the Sandringham Estate; and Karen Napier, a cleaner at Windsor Castle.

Click here to go back to the selection list

Campaigners

A group of sub-postmasters and an infected blood survivor are among those who have been honoured for campaigns for justice.

Victims of the Post Office’s Horizon IT scandal Lee Castleton, Jo Hamilton, Christopher Head and Seema Misra have been made OBEs in the New Year Honours.

Mr Castleton was forced to declare bankruptcy after being pursued through a civil court by the Post Office over claims that he was responsible for a £26,000 hole in accounts.

But the sub-postmaster, whose story featured prominently in ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office drama, was vindicated after flaws in the Horizon IT system were uncovered, showing that it generated false accounting shortfalls for Post Office branches.

Lee Castleton, a former sub-postmaster, has been made an OBE - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Between 2000 and 2014, more than 700 sub-postmasters were prosecuted and convicted of crimes based on evidence generated by Horizon – and in some cases were dragged through the civil courts for debt recovery action.

They include Mrs Misra, who was eight weeks pregnant with her second child when she was handed a 15-month prison sentence in 2010 for six counts of false accounting and one of theft.

She had run a post office in West Byfleet, Surrey, for less than three years when her accounts were found to have a £74,600 shortfall as a result of faulty software.

Christopher Head, who was formerly Britain’s youngest sub-postmaster, was also pursued by the Post Office through civil proceedings, but the case was later dropped.

Ms Hamilton, whose case also featured in the ITV series, was falsely accused of stealing £36,000 from the branch she ran in South Warnborough, Hants. She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of false accounting to avoid going to jail and was prosecuted in 2006.

A public inquiry found that the faulty Horizon software caused these false accusations and so far £500 million has been paid to 3,300 victims through various compensation schemes.

Seema Misra, pictured with her family, becomes an OBE - Christopher Pledger

Mr Castleton said it was “wonderful” to be recognised alongside his fellow campaigners, adding: “Sometimes you have to step forward and shout as loud as you can because some of our group aren’t able to do that.

“I’m very honoured and very proud. Obviously, it’s one of those things where it’s not the end. It’s just sad that it’s been prolonged and protracted by the other side and it would be nice to just draw a line under everything with something like this – but onwards and upwards.”

Mrs Misra added: “It will give more weight to the fight, and we need to keep reminding people the scandal hasn’t been sorted out yet.”

Jonathan Reynolds, the Business Secretary, said: “I’m pleased to see a group of Horizon sub-postmasters recognised in this New Year Honours List.

“They deserve special recognition for their tireless campaign for postmasters who have waited far too long to get justice – and whilst this Government has doubled the total which has been paid out, we remain committed to seeing justice done.”

Elsewhere, Bill Wright has been recognised in the New Year Honours for his work on the infected blood scandal.

Mr Wright was chairman of Haemophilia Scotland for 12 years until he stood down in August, and he was described as the “driving force” behind its representation at the Infected Blood Inquiry and the previous Penrose Inquiry in Scotland.

Infected blood campaigner Bill Wright, who has been made an OBE, emphasised that ‘the story isn’t over’

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with deadly viruses after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s in the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS. Some 3,000 people died as a result, and survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, announced £11.8 billion in compensation for the victims of the scandal in her October Budget, and payouts began earlier in December.

Mr Wright, who himself was diagnosed with Hepatitis C after being given an infected blood product in 1986, becomes an OBE for services to people with bleeding disorders and to the Infected Blood Inquiry.

The 66 year-old said of his honour: “The main thing I’m particularly pleased about is the recognition for the issues that I’ve been involved in, which was the infected blood disaster which, in particular, seriously affected the community of people with bleeding disorders. That story continues, and I think it’s really important to emphasise that this story is not over.

“The recommendations of the public inquiry into infected blood are yet to be really met and that includes, for example, compensation to thousands of individuals, and that is taking a lot of time.

“In a sense, I feel that my own award or recognition does mean there has been both public and government recognition of the issues it raised. I welcome it, but there are many others who have campaigned on this issue who probably equally deserve some sort of recognition as well.”

Click here to go back to the selection list

Unsung heroes

A 103-year-old RAF Mosquito pilot has been recognised for his work with Bomber Command.

Colin Bell, the oldest person to be included in the New Year Honours List, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for charitable fundraising and public speaking.

The veteran, who also holds a Distinguished Flying Cross, served as a pathfinder with 608 Squadron and survived 50 bombing raids over Germany.

Mr Bell ended his full-time RAF service in 1946 flying out of Blackbushe, near Camberley, in Surrey, carrying diplomatic mail to embassies situated in various parts of Europe and Africa. After the war, he qualified as a chartered surveyor and ran his own firm.

He is one of three centenarians on this year’s list. Former RAF navigator George Kelly, 101, has been made an MBE for his services to the Royal British Legion and RAF veterans, while 100-year-old Roy Gibson receives a BEM, having been the first director-general of the European Space Agency.

John Hardy, 68, who served in the Royal Army Medical Corps during the first Gulf war and is registered blind, joined seven other recipients to celebrate their award at the Tower Of London.

Colin Bell, the oldest person to be included in the New Year Honours List, was awarded a British Empire Medal - Oliver Dixon

Mr Hardy, who receives a BEM for services to the veteran community, said: “This country runs on volunteers, we don’t have the resources to do everything… budgets only stretch so far, it’s important we all support each other.”

One of the youngest recipients is Mikayla Beames, 18, who was awarded a BEM for her fundraising efforts supporting children with cancer.

Ms Beames, who has been fighting brain cancer since the age of four, is responsible for creating the charity Team Mikayla after telling her mum she would like to help other children with cancer “get their smiles back”.

“I just couldn’t believe it, and I still don’t really believe it, it’s just amazing,” she said, retelling the moment she was told the news. “I said to my mum ‘what can I do to help children that are going through bad times like I am going through?’.

“I said to her that I would like to grant wishes to other children. Anything that’s the value of £500 a child has asked for, we will grant them.”

Click here to go back to the selection list

Charity heroes

Among those recognised for their charitable causes were Gail and Jason O’Shea, both 58, from Brentwood, in Essex, who are made MBEs.

Having co-founded Wipe Away Those Tears, over the last 18 years they have supported more than 1,000 children – raising over £1.5m.

They said: “We didn’t know what the letter was – we thought it was a parking fine or a speeding ticket. When we actually read it it was like, ‘wow’. It’s been quite hard keeping this a secret.”

They highlighted raising money to give a wheelchair-bound young girl with cancer a special £15,000 device enabling her to stand as one of their favourite memories. Mr O’Shea added: “It was a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Joanne Fitzpatrick, from Dundrum, in County Down, Northern Ireland, has been made an MBE, having worked for the charity PeacePlayers, which uses sport to bridge religious and cultural divides.

Also on the list is Michael Bennion, 72, from Crewe, Cheshire, who was made an MBE having been involved in the Scouts for 54 years.

Michael Bennion has been made an MBE for services to Scouting and to young people - James Manning/PA

Meanwhile, Gillian Yvonne Arukpe has been made an MBE for services to charity and mental health.

Ms Arukpe helped set up women’s refuges outside London, having been homeless as a teenager before finding work in a solicitor’s office.

The 65-year-old spoke of housing hundreds of homeless people when asked what she was most proud of. She said: “I am really, really humbled, and I am really thankful for the recognition.”

Click here to go back to the selection list