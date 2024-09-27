Starmer laughs off calling Israeli hostages ‘sausages’ in Labour conference gaffe

Sir Keir Starmer has laughed off the Labour conference speech slip-up which saw him accidentally refer to Israeli hostages as “sausages”.

The Prime Minister admitted he had “mangled” the key part of the address and said the error had given journalists the “opportunity to rib me”.

His remarks, during a trip to New York, are the first time he has commented on the gaffe that sparked a slew of articles and jokes on social media.

Sir Keir made the memorable slip-up on Tuesday, whilst he was delivering his first Labour conference speech as Prime Minister.

In a key part of the address about a ceasefire in Gaza, he called for the “return of the sausages” before correcting himself and saying hostages.

He said: “I call again for restraint and de-escalation between Lebanon and Israel. I call again for all parties to pull back from the brink.

“I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages... the hostages, and a recommitment to the two-state solution, a recognised Palestine and a safe and secure Israel.”

Sir Keir had meant to call for the return of Israeli hostages who were taken by Hamas during the October 7 terror attack in Israel last year.

During his trip to New York he was asked whether he had made the error because he was hungry, or if it had appeared on his autocue.

He replied: “I just mangled the beginning of the word. Have you never done that? These things are there to give you an opportunity to rib me.”

Keir Starmer's first conference in seven words:



Your taxes are going up.



Also, sausages. — Conservatives (@Conservatives) September 25, 2024

The gaffe prompted some criticism on social media, as well as gentle mocking.

In response to it, the Conservatives posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Keir Starmer uses his first big speech as Prime Minister to call for the return of the sausages.”

It then led to a Star Wars style title, saying: “Episode X: Return of the Sausages.”