Starmer and his law chief fought for terror suspect to come to Britain

Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Hermer acted together for Hilal al-Jedda as he appealed his detention by American and British forces during the Iraq war - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing/Getty

Sir Keir Starmer and his Attorney General previously worked together to try to bring a terror suspect back to Britain, it can be revealed.

The pair argued that it would be “irrational” not to bring the man, who was later stripped of his British citizenship twice, back to Britain from Iraq for a trial.

The Prime Minister and Lord Hermer acted together for Hilal al-Jedda in 2006 when he was appealing his detention by American and British forces during the Iraq war.

Mr al-Jedda had been arrested by western forces in the country in 2004, suspected of taking part in attacks on UK-US coalition forces in the country. He was suspected of associating with Islamist groups then operating in Iraq following the invasion by America and Britain.

But Mr al-Jedda’s legal team, led by Sir Keir and Mr Hermer, argued that their client’s detention was unlawful, citing conventions of international law, such as the European Convention on Human Rights.

They also argued that, because Mr al-Jedda was a British citizen, he should be tried in Britain under British law, not in Iraq under the Iraqi law enforced by western forces following the invasion.

‘One-off’ deal offered to asylum seekers

The disclosure comes at a time when the Attorney General is facing intense scrutiny, after it was revealed he represented Gerry Adams in a compensation dispute.

When the Government announced plans to amend legislation in a way that could potentially benefit former detainees in Northern Ireland, including Mr Adams, questions surrounding a possible conflict of interest were raised.

Mr Hermer was then pulled into a fresh conflict of interest row after the Sunday Telegraph revealed that asylum seekers he had represented during his years of private practice were offered a “one-off” deal to come to Britain shortly after he entered government.

Critics have also raised concerns about an apparent pattern involving the Attorney General taking up legal battles that they say are contrary to the interests of Britain.

In the al-Jedda case, the Prime Minister and Attorney General’s claim was dismissed by the court, with appeals rolling on for a number of years.

In 2007, the then Labour government stripped Mr al-Jedda of his British citizenship.

‘Matter for secretary of state to decide’

After a High Court appeal in 2010, this decision was overturned, and his citizenship was reinstated. Mr Hermer once again acted for Mr al-Jedda in the 2010 case, though Sir Keir did not as he had since become Director of Public Prosecutions.

Following a Supreme Court judgment in 2013, he was once again stripped of his British citizenship.

Mr al-Jedda had obtained British citizenship after seeking asylum in Britain during the years of Saddam Hussein’s rule in Iraq.

In the 2006 case, the court ruled that since British and American troops operating in the Multi-National Force were acting in the war zone of Iraq, this would not be appropriate.

A record of the judgement in the case, seen by the Sunday Telegraph, reads: “Mr Starmer renewed in this court his contention that the secretary of state was acting irrationally when he declined to direct that Mr al-Jedda be returned to this country.

“This was very much a matter for the secretary of state to decide, even supposing that he had the consent of the Iraqi authorities to remove Mr al-Jedda, who is an Iraqi national as well as being a British national, out of Iraq.”

Mr Hermer, a long-standing friend of the Prime Minister, was a surprise appointment to the Cabinet in July when he was made Attorney General and given a place in the House of Lords.

Like Sir Keir, he was known as a lawyer who championed international law in British courts. The Prime Minister gave the toast at Mr Hermer’s silk ceremony, while Mr Hermer donated £5,000 to Sir Keir’s campaign to lead the Labour party in 2020.

The Government has said it has rigorous procedures to prevent conflicts of interest.