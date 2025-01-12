Starmer ‘will listen’ to Tulip Siddiq inquiry findings, minister says

Claudia Savage and Chris McKeon, PA
·3 min read

The Prime Minister will act on the findings of an independent investigation into Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq, a Cabinet minister has said.

Science Secretary Peter Kyle said Ms Siddiq has “done exactly the right thing” in referring herself to the Parliamentary watchdog over allegations about properties linked to her aunt’s political movement in Bangladesh.

Following reports that she lived in properties in London linked to allies of her aunt, former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Ms Siddiq referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards Sir Laurie Magnus on Monday.

In a letter to Sir Laurie asking for an investigation to be opened, she maintained she had done nothing wrong.

Tulip Siddiq ethics referral
Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq has referred herself to the Prime Minister’s ethics tsar following controversies over properties linked to her family and her aunt’s political movement in Bangladesh (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Kyle said that “inquiry needs to go through”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “I think the right way to go through this is to allow the authorities to investigate, we have given more powers to those authorities to do independent investigations, and you know full well when it comes to Keir Starmer he will listen to what the authorities say.”

Mr Kyle contrasted this approach with an investigation under the previous government into Dame Priti Patel for allegations of bullying while she was home secretary, saying: “The results came out, she was found guilty, and no action happened.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
BBC handout photo of Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride echoed Tory leader Kemi Badenoch calls for Sir Keir to sack Ms Siddiq, saying he needs to “get a grip” as it is now “impossible” for her to do her job.

He told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “What is not right is that the Prime Minister is not moving her out of that position and getting her to step down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because she is the anti-corruption minister, she has serious charges laid against her now, or serious accusations around corruption, and it’s going to be really impossible for her to do that job under current circumstances.

“So she should step down, and the Prime Minister needs to get a grip of that.”

Sir Keir has previously stated that Ms Siddiq had “acted entirely properly” in referring herself to Sir Laurie and that he had “confidence in her”.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus said London properties used by Ms Siddiq should be investigated and handed back to his government if they were acquired through “plain robbery”.

He also called on her to apologise and resign, saying: “She becomes the minister for anti-corruption and defends herself.

“Maybe you didn’t realise it, but now you realise it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Siddiq’s aunt was deposed in August last year following an uprising against her leadership, and fled to India.

The former prime minister is facing an investigation by an anti-corruption commission in Bangladesh, with Ms Siddiq reportedly named as part of the case.

She was alleged to have been involved in brokering a 2013 deal with Russia for a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh in which large sums of cash are said to have been embezzled.

Ms Siddiq’s decision to refer herself to the ministerial standards watchdog came after the Sunday Times and Financial Times reported she had lived in properties linked to her aunt’s regime.

Latest Stories

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canadian cars, lumber or dairy. Consumers may not agree

    When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023, for e

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Republican Rep Slammed After Calling For Disaster Relief Halt Amid L.A. Fire Nightmare

    Ohio congressman Warren Davidson faced an intense backlash after insisting that federal disaster relief should be withheld from California until the state’s forestry management policies change. “No doubt we need to address fires, but the problem with California is forestry management,” the MAGA politician told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo during a segment Friday. “All these things that they’re doing are making it far easier for fires to grow and spread and be huge.” “If they want the money, the

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than… Donald Trump is president and now th

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Jimmy Fallon Puts His Finger On What Obama And Trump Were Laughing About Together

    "I wonder what those two guys could both find funny?" the "Tonight Show" host asked.

  • Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

    Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Donald Trump is a convicted felon. We did it, America! We elected a crook! | Opinion

    We did it, America! We finally put a convicted felon in the White House. Donald Trump was sentenced Friday for falsifying business records.

  • Liberals aren't popular in the West. But 3 likely leadership contenders can play up regional roots

    Whoever emerges from the upcoming Liberal leadership race will face a formidable Conservative challenger with a populist message and deep connections to Alberta. And this battle for the nation's top political post has a distinctly western Canadian flavour, with three major figures tied to the region.On Friday, CBC News reported former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is expected to formally announce his bid to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau late next week, backed by more than 30 MPs. C

  • Trump, Musk and MAGA douse California wildfires with conspiracies, hate and lies | Opinion

    While wildfires rage across Los Angeles, Donald Trump and weirdo presidential wingman Elon Musk are doing all they can to make things worse.

  • Russia's elites say they are tired of waiting for the war to end: report

    High-ranking sources told independent Russian outlet Meduza that Russia's elites are disappointed the Ukraine war didn't end in 2024 and feel fatigue.

  • Opinion: Trump’s Trial Judge Tied Himself Into a Gordian Knot

    The sentencing of former (and future) President Donald J. Trump in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday was the culmination of a titanic legal saga that tested, and arguably rent, the legal and political structure of the United States. But while one might have expected that such a struggle would conclude with a roar, it instead ended with a quiet whimper. It didn’t have to be that way. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had revived the election interference case against Trump after first nearly