Starmer makes historic Armistice trip in big Brexit reset move to woo Macron

Sir Keir Starmer is set to be the first UK leader to attend a French Armistice Day ceremony since the Second World War following a personal invitation from Emmanuel Macron, in what is a major step in his plans for a Brexit reset.

The prime minister, who has put a revival of relations with Brussels at the heart of his mission, will attend 106th anniversary of the Armistice of 1918 in Paris on Monday, becoming the first UK leader to attend the ceremony since Winston Churchill in 1944. Paris had been liberated that summer.

Amid the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s administration in Germany, Sir Keir will be keen to woo the French president and build bridges with one of the EU’s strongest powers.

During the visit the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with Mr Macron and new French prime minister Michel Barnier – the first time the two have met since Mr Barnier took office.

Sir Keir will head to France on Monday (EPA)

Sir Keir’s visit comes after a personal invitation from Mr Macron, Downing Street confirmed, saying the PM will join French and British veterans, and the public, to pay tribute to the fallen of the first world war and veterans of subsequent conflicts.

A No 10 spokesperson said the prime minister’s attendance at Monday’s event “symbolises the close and enduring friendship between the UK and France”.

The visit comes as the PM announces more than £10m to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day next year.

“The national commemorative events will pay tribute to the tens of thousands of service personnel from across the UK and Commonwealth who served in the Second World War on all fronts”, Downing Street said.

Alongside Mr Macron, the prime minister is expected to lay a wreath at war memorials close to the Champ-Élysées and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe, a national symbol in France for those who died in the First World War.

“I am honoured to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today”, Sir Keir said.

“These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors, and aviators live on for generations to come.

“That is why this Government will bring the nation together in a moment of national reflection to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day next year, delivering on our commitment to strengthen community spirit and cohesion and remember the fallen.”

The visit comes as Sir Keir attempts to pursue a “reset” with the EU, pledging to “make Brexit work” by renegotiating the deal agreed upon by Boris Johnson and the Tories.

But his hopes of restoring the relationship with the bloc took a knock after the collapse of Mr Scholz’ government.

Sir Keir had developed a close working relation with the German chancellor since his election victory and just last month, the prime minister secured the first major success of his plans for a Brexit reset with a landmark defence deal between the two countries.

A general election is now expected in Germany early next year, with Mr Scholz widely expected to lose.