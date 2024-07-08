Starmer to meet O’Neill and Little-Pengelly in first NI trip as PM

Jonathan McCambridge, PA
·4 min read

Sir Keir Starmer will meet Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as he continues his tour of the UK.

The Prime Minister is visiting Belfast following his trip to Scotland on Sunday.

He will be at Stormont on Monday morning as he begins his first full week in office, ahead of travelling to the Nato summit in Washington on Tuesday.

Sir Keir will have talks with the leaders of the Stormont powersharing Executive as well as with representatives from the main political parties.

Hilary Benn meeting First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn meeting First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Caste on Saturday (Kelvin Boyes/PA)

He is likely to face questions about funding for cash-strapped public services in Northern Ireland as well as coming under pressure from Ms O’Neill to commit to funding the redevelopment of the Casement Park stadium, which has been earmarked to host Euro 2028 matches.

He is also likely to be asked about delivering on his party’s manifesto pledge to repeal the controversial Legacy Act.

Sinn Fein emerged from last week’s election as the Northern Ireland party with the largest representation at Westminster and the republican party’s president Mary Lou McDonald has urged the new Prime Minister to “embrace the right of Irish self-determination and constitutional change toward Irish reunification”.

Sir Keir has already spoken by phone with Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly.

He has also had a conversation with Irish Premier Simon Harris and the two leaders are due to meet later this month.

The Prime Minister said he was seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between the Westminster Government and devolved nations as he announced his UK tour.

He said his landslide victory in the General Election has given Labour “a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom”.

New Northern Ireland Secretary visits Belfast
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn made his first visit to Belfast at the weekend since being appointed (Niall Carson/PA)

His new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn made his first visit to the region since being appointed at the weekend.

He held talks with Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle on Saturday and said his priority is to establish a new relationship between the UK Government and Stormont’s powersharing Executive.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he would use his meeting with Sir Keir at Stormont to make the case for “fair and sustainable funding for our essential public services”.

He added: “I welcome the commitment from the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State that the election outcome again reaffirms support for our place within the United Kingdom and that this new government intends to treat all parts and regions of the Kingdom with respect.

“Now is a time for new beginnings.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson
DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he would use his meeting with the PM to raise the issue of funding for public services (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Robinson added: “I look forward to hearing from the PM on his plans for the UK’s future relations with the European Union and his plans to ensure barriers within the United Kingdom are removed.”

The Prime Minister is expected to visit Wales later on Monday.

During his trip to Edinburgh on Sunday, Sir Keir said he discussed a “constructive” working relationship on the economy, energy and future of the Grangemouth refinery.

Sir Keir Starmer’s tour of the UK
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting First Minister of Scotland John Swinney at Bute House, Edinburgh on Sunday (Scott Heppell/PA)

Speaking after his meeting with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, the Prime Minister said there were “clearly differences of opinion” on the constitutional issue of Scottish independence.

Sir Keir said: “The point of this meeting was to reset the relationship in a respectful way, in a constructive way, and to recognise that on the economy, energy and very pressingly on Grangemouth, there is room for us to have a constructive way of delivering for very many people across Scotland.”

He added the pair had a “joint view” of working constructively, adding: “I am absolutely clear that during the campaign I made a commitment that my Labour Government would deliver for Scotland.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • France's far right 'sad and disappointed' over election result

    With the champagne on ice, they thought they were on the brink of victory - but it didn't happen.

  • 5 takeaways from President Biden’s big interview with George Stephanopoulos

    President Biden gave the most important TV interview of his career Friday. Biden spoke to George Stephanopoulos of ABC News for 22 minutes during a campaign trip to Wisconsin. The conversation came with his presidency in real peril. There has been profound agitation among Democrats over Biden’s disastrous performance at his June 27 debate with…

  • Opinion: Could Trump Be Considering Divorcing Melania if He Wins?

    When Donald Trump squared off in a high-stakes debate in Atlanta last week, his wife Melania wasn’t there to offer the traditional post-debate smooch. When Trump received a guilty verdict in a Manhattan fraud trial, Melania wasn’t there for the traditional hand-holding walk out of the courthouse. While Trump crisscrosses the country holding rallies, Melania has confined her campaigning to venues just down the hall. In April, she joined Caitlyn Jenner and Mehmet Oz in addressing Log Cabin republi

  • Trump Ripped for Denying Project 2025 Connections, Despite the Evidence

    Media outlets and political pundits have ripped into Donald Trump after he claimed to have no knowledge about Project 2025.Amid growing calls to address the right-wing plan, which has seemingly emerged from the dark corners of the internet overnight, Trump took to Truth Social to deny his involvement in a way that left many scratching their heads.“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're s

  • Here’s the hush money evidence at the center of Trump’s immunity claims

    Former President Trump has argued prosecutors at his recent hush money trial introduced evidence that is protected under the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling, an assertion that could upend his conviction. Trump does not assert immunity from the 34 guilty counts themselves, but he argues the verdict must be set aside because certain pieces of…

  • Putin's Foreign Minister Had Quite The Bizarre Take On Labour's Landslide Victory

    A bit of head-scratcher, this one.

  • Meghan McCain: Biden won’t be elected to a second term ‘one way or another’

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), said President Biden will not be elected to another term “one way or another.” “Joe Biden can step aside for another candidate or lose in historic numbers in a few months — but one way or another he will not be President soon and…

  • Democrats call for 'action' against Supreme Court after Trump immunity ruling

    The U.S. Supreme Court ruling granting presidential immunity for official acts -- seen as benefiting Donald Trump in his Jan. 6 trial -- has renewed calls to impeach or take other "aggressive oversight" against conservative members of the court. The day the ruling came down, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vowed to file articles of impeachment when Congress returns next week, although that would be a political long shot. "The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control," said Ocasio-Cortez in a social media post.

  • Beijing's 'monster ship,' the world's largest coastguard vessel, dropped anchor in the South China Sea

    The 12,000-ton CCG 5901 anchored in Manila's exclusive economic zone earlier this week, ramping up tensions in the region.

  • In Canada for 7 years, family fights deportation to Nigeria

    After six years living in Ottawa, a father with Canadian-born children is waiting in jail as he, his wife and one daughter face deportation to Nigeria.Dapo Makinde was detained on June 25, two days before his family was required to report for deportation, and is now being held at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.The African Canadian Association of Ottawa is fighting for the Makinde family to stay. It says removing them would uproot a family with deep ties to Canada formed while waiting for a

  • SCOTUS Immunity Ruling Will Let Trump be Führer, Here’s My Proof: Michael Cohen

    When the Supreme Court declared presidents immune from prosecution for their official acts Monday, one man immediately feared what it meant: Donald Trump’s fixer-turned-nemesis, Michael Cohen.Now he is revealing fresh details of his tussles with Trump when his former boss was in the Oval Office, telling The Daily Beast that they show how the SCOTUS ruling would unleash him as a “Führer” if he wins the election."He’ll run the country like a king, like a supreme leader, like a monarch, like a dict

  • China anchors 'monster ship' in South China Sea, Philippine coast guard says

    The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Saturday that China's largest coastguard vessel has anchored in Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, and is meant to intimidate its smaller Asian neighbour. The China coastguard's 165-meter 'monster ship' entered Manila's 200-nautical mile EEZ on July 2, spokesperson for the PCG Jay Tarriela told a news forum. The PCG warned the Chinese vessel it was in the Philippine's EEZ and asked about their intentions, he said.

  • Biden narrows Trump’s lead in swing states after debate debacle: Survey

    President Biden, in the wake of a poor debate performance and growing calls for him to step aside, has narrowed Trump’s lead in the key swing states, according to a new survey. The Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll, published Saturday, showed Biden leading Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin. In Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, the incumbent…

  • Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi draws large crowd at Calgary Stampede breakfast

    CALGARY — Newly-crowned leader of Alberta's New Democrats Naheed Nenshi drew a turnout at his first official Calgary Stampede breakfast that eclipsed last year's party pancake event, and veteran members say it demonstrates momentum.

  • Federal judge pauses some deadlines in Trump’s classified documents case after SCOTUS ruling

    A federal judge paused some filing deadlines in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump in a brief order Saturday, and agreed to additional briefings on whether she should pause the case to consider what effect the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling may have on the criminal proceedings in Florida.

  • A Ukrainian drone triggers warehouse explosions in Russia as a war of attrition grinds on

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A village in a border region of western Russia was evacuated Sunday following a series of explosions after debris from a downed Ukrainian drone set fire to a nearby warehouse, local officials said.

  • Sen. Tuberville Pushes Conspiracy Theory: ‘Schumer, Pelosi, Obama’ Are Running the Country

    "The Deep State has total control of this," the senator claimed

  • Hawaii governor says Biden could decide within days whether to remain in the presidential race

    President Joe Biden could make a decision within days whether to remain a candidate for reelection, said Hawaii’s governor who participated in a recent meeting with Biden and other Democratic governors and whose family has known the president for years.

  • Ukraine says it fooled Russia into striking fake planes and air defense systems with Iskander-M ballistic missiles

    Ukraine's air force commander said Russia struck the targets with Iskander-M missiles — road mobile short-range ballistic missiles.

  • Opinion: Why Kamala Harris Is the Prosecutor This Nation Needs

    In the criminal cases against Donald Trump, prosecutors seem to have only boosted his chances of getting elected.But, as the Democrats seek to make a political case against a second Trump term, a prosecutor is exactly what they need, to call him on his lies built upon lies built upon lies.And, long before she became vice-president and a possible replacement for President Biden on the Democratic ticket, Kamala Harris developed formidable prosecutorial skills as an assistant district attorney in A