Starmer’s new national security adviser wants ‘relaxed attitude’ to terrorists in bid to end conflict

Sir Keir Starmer’s new national security adviser wrote an article a year ago in which he recommended a “more relaxed attitude” to engaging with terrorist groups.

Jonathan Powell, who was Tony Blair’s chief of staff during the last Labour government, was appointed to the crucial role by Sir Keir after the prime minister ditched Rishi Sunak’s choice, vice-chief of the defence staff General Gwyn Jenkins.

Mr Powell comes to the role from negotiating the controversial handover of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to Mauritius, but also brings a great deal of experience to the job.

As Mr Blair’s chief of staff, he played a critical role in bringing about the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland and ending the Troubles there.

Jonathan Powell, who served in Tony Blair’s New Labour government, brings a great deal of experience to the role (PA Archive)

He would later be brought back into government by Tory prime minister David Cameron to help resolve the problems in Libya in 2014. He was asked to lead the Chagos talks by former Tory prime minister Liz Truss and her then foreigjn secretary James Cleverly.

But in a piece for The New Statesman in October 2023, Mr Powell also laid out his vision for the diplomatic role of the UK in matters of global security.

This included a suggestion that Britain “could unilaterally adopt a more relaxed attitude to engaging with non-state armed groups (which others call terrorists) and bring warring sides together here in the UK without having to worry about visas or clearing their travel plans with other states”.

Drawing on his own experience, he wrote: “We don’t have to try to be Switzerland or Norway, but we do have real-world experience in resolving our own conflicts, such as in Northern Ireland, as well as trying to prevent them elsewhere.

“We could play a role in resolving those conflicts where the US is not focused, including in Libya, Syria, Somalia, Israel/Palestine and, above all, the tragedy of the Sahel from Mali to Niger."

His suggestion appears to support engaging more readily with militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, whose status as terrorist groups has been a matter of controversy in some quarters.

The appointment has been criticised by the Tories, who are angry that Mr Sunak’s choice was rejected.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “It’s disappointing the government have appointed another Labour apparatchik to a senior role, sidelining an experienced general. Mr Powell’s previous comments about the unimportance of British overseas territories are extremely concerning, and many will be worried that there is more to come.”

However, Sir Keir insisted that Mr Powell is “uniquely qualified” for the job, in which he will replace Tim Barrow.

He said: “Jonathan has devoted his career to protecting the interests of the country, having served for 17 years as a diplomat in the Foreign Office and 10 years as chief of staff in No 10, and I am delighted to appoint him to this important role.”