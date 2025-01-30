Starmer will not celebrate Brexit anniversary

Sir Keir Starmer reveals he has no plans to celebrate five years since the UK officially withdrew from the European Union - Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

Downing Street has said the Prime Minister had no plans to celebrate five years since Britain officially left the European Union, at 11pm on Jan 31 2020.

Sir Keir championed a second Brexit referendum while serving as Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow minister for exiting the European Union.

The promise featured in the Labour manifesto, but was dropped when Sir Keir became party leader.

The Prime Minister will head to Brussels on Monday to join EU leaders to discuss European security matters, a further signal of Labour’s desire to “reset” relations with the bloc.

In August he insisted that his plans were not “reversing Brexit” but a “closer relationship on a number of fronts” including on defence and the economy.

On the day that Britain officially left the European Union, Downing Street was lit up in red, white and blue and a clock was projected onto the building to count down to the moment.

Boris Johnson gave an address to the nation, calling it “the moment when dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act”.

He drank English sparkling wine at a Downing Street reception, and reportedly banged a small gong to mark the moment.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK and key figure of the Brexit campaign, will be marking the anniversary at an event in Kemi Badenoch’s constituency of North West Essex.

Mr Farage has referred to Brexit as Britain’s “independence day”, and on Jan 31 2020 he addressed 100,000 supporters on Parliament Square.

Rishi Sunak issued a statement on the third anniversary of Brexit, saying that the UK had taken “huge strides”.