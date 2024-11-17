Starmer open to paying countries that stop migrants coming to Britain

Sir Keir Starmer says it’s the ‘right thing’ for the UK to dissuade people leaving their home countries - PA

Sir Keir Starmer has backed plans to pay countries such as Vietnam and Kurdistan in an attempt to cut the number of illegal migrants leaving each year for Britain.

The Prime Minister said it was the “right thing” for the UK to dissuade people leaving their home countries in the first place, rather than allowing them to make the perilous journey across the Channel in small boats.

It came after reports that the Home Office is in negotiations with countries including Vietnam, Kurdistan and Turkey to beef up cooperation and security agreements with nations that are sources for Channel migrants and people smuggling gangs.

Home Office sources said its initial focus was intelligence sharing and border security, rather than agreeing funding to deter people from coming to Britain or to make it more attractive for them to remain at home.

It follows successful efforts by Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s prime minister, to reduce the surge in migrants crossing the Mediterranean by striking new agreements with Tunisia and Libya, the main sources for those crossing into Europe.

Speaking on the way to the G20 conference in Brazil, Sir Keir backed the initiative – alongside Labour’s wider plans to tackle the criminal gangs who facilitate people smuggling.

Starmer says taking down gangs is the single most effective way of stopping small boat crossings - GETTY

Asked about paying countries to stop migrants leaving in the first place, he said: “Anything else we can do to stop people leaving in the first place is the right thing, whatever point of impact.”

Downing Street said the money could be used to support border staff in identifying people whose travel was being facilitated by gangs as well as paying for information campaigns on the risks of trying to come to the UK.

Sir Keir also suggested that the Government was pursuing returns deals with a number of countries on top of agreements with countries like Albania that are already in place.

“Obviously the returns are very important when people do get here, that’s why I am pleased a large number of people have been returned,” he said. Some 9,000 people have been returned to their country of origin since the election, according to the Government.

Frontex, the EU’s border force, has calculated a 64 per cent fall in the number of people arriving from North Africa and Malta. The Italian government claims that financial deals, struck with Tunisia and Libya, have played a key role in this decline.

The EU paid Tunisia £88 million last year to boost border security and train its coastguard. Italy supplied the country with patrol vessels and gave the government another £83 million to support small companies and invest in education and renewable energy.

Migrants arrive at Dover Port after being picked up by a Border Force vessel in September - DAN KITWOOD/GETTY

Britain has not ruled out similar incentives, which are likely to be far more costly than help with border security, but government sources played down the suggestion that they would form part of initial co-operation and security deals, and rejected parallels with Meloni’s approach.

Sir Keir said: “I don’t think this is an area where we should just do one thing. We have got to do everything that we can. I am absolutely clear in my mind that taking down the gangs is the single most effective way of stopping the boats going across the Channel.

“People are making a huge amount of money for the journeys people are making across obviously several countries to the north coast of France.

“Intercepting and taking those gangs down is hugely important and it will be one of the biggest disincentives if we can break the gangs that are running these.

“I have never accepted that these gangs can’t be taken down. I know I have said this many times but I have worked for five years as chief prosecutor when we took down terrorist gangs, we took down people who were moving guns and drugs and people across borders.”