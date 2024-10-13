Starmer to pledge to scrap regulation to woo investors at business summit

Helen Corbett, PA Political Correspondent
·3 min read

Sir Keir Starmer will pledge to get rid of regulation that “needlessly holds back investment” at a major business conference on Monday.

The Government is expected to unveil investment deals worth billions in AI, life sciences and infrastructure at its first International Investment Summit.

A row over criticism of P&O Ferries that reportedly jeopardised a £1 billion investment by its Dubai-based owner DP World has been smoothed over, with the company saying it will attend the conference.

The Government is eager to show it is making progress on its mission to deliver economic growth after marking 100 days in office and ahead of the Chancellor’s first Budget on October 30.

Record level of child abuse inquiries
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has warned of ‘tough decisions’ as Labour says it needs to plug a £22 billion ‘black hole’ in the public finances left by the Conservatives (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has warned of “tough decisions” at the spending review as Labour says it needs to plug a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances left by the Conservatives.

The Government says that international investment will help with its goals to create jobs, improve living standards, and make communities and families across the country better off.

It will ask the Competition and Markets Authority to prioritise growth, investment and innovation and will review the focus of other major regulators to “curb red tape” and put the UK “at the front of the queue” for opportunities.

In a keynote speech at the summit, Sir Keir is expected to pitch Britain as a stable bet for investors, saying he will “do everything in my power to galvanise growth including getting rid of regulation that needlessly holds back investment”.

He will say: “We have a golden opportunity to use our mandate, to end chop and change, policy churn and sticking plasters that make it so hard for investors to assess the value of any proposition.

“We have the determination, the focus on clear long-term ends, a mission-led mindset that thinks in years, not the days or hours of the news grid, needed to unlock that potential. Do not doubt that.

Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We are focusing on investment because the mission of growth, in this country especially, demands it. Private sector investment is the way we rebuild our country and pay our way in the world.”

Five of the world’s biggest banks, private ­equity firms, insurers and tech giants gave a signal of support in a joint letter to The Times.

“We are optimistic about the future of the economy, and believe it is time to ­invest in Britain,” they said, citing greater stability and growth in the technology and energy sectors.

Banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, insurers Aviva and L&G, and private equity firms including Blackstone and KKR are among the 14 signatories.

Labour has warned of “tough choices” to come in the budget and sparked fears of further cuts after it cut back winter fuel payments to pensioners.

There has been speculation as to which taxes could be raised in the Budget after Labour committed not to increase national insurance, income tax or VAT.

Ms Reeves must also choose whether to amend fiscal rules to allow more borrowing to fund public spending.

Consumer health firm Haleon has announced a £130 million investment in a new Global Oral Health Innovation centre in Weybridge, Surrey to coincide with the summit.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris the R-Word at Dinner with Billionaire Donors: Report

    The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • ‘Nitpicking Everything’: JD Vance Fumes as ABC News Host Calls Out Bogus Claims About Colorado City

    JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly

  • Trump Goes 0 for 2 with Back-to-Back Teleprompter Claims

    Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • Trump campaign swipes at Harris following medical report release

    Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as…

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • What former Secret Service agent thinks about Trump’s request for military assets

    CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow&nbsp;discusses&nbsp;former President Donald Trump’s ramped up requests for security,&nbsp;including transport by military aircraft and additional security measures on the ground at the former president’s campaign stops.

  • Meghan McCain on Harris invoking her father: ‘Democrats want to reinvent history’

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…

  • ‘They stole our dream’: Couple’s retirement plans scuttled after thieves stole their vacant Massachusetts property and sold it for half its worth

    A South Carolina couple’s dream of retiring near Boston was stolen after their property was fraudulently sold by imposters.

  • Ukraine’s Rocky Past With Poland Is Haunting Zelenskiy

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was left seething after a meeting last month with Poland’s top diplomat, who made a show of putting the brakes on Ukraine’s ambitions for fast-track accession to the European Union. Most Read from BloombergDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Return

  • Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau

    OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet.

  • Iran engages in urgent diplomacy as it braces for Israel’s response to missile attacks

    Iran’s government is extremely nervous and has been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East to gauge whether they can reduce the scale of Israel’s response to its missile attack earlier this month and – if that fails – help protect Tehran, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

  • Meghan McCain Ready To Spill 'Tea' On Dad's Real Opinion Of Harris

    In a Friday social media post, John McCain's daughter accused Democrats of trying to "bastardize" the late senator's legacy for political gain.

  • Fines headed up drivers, builders who snarl Toronto traffic

    Drivers blocking live lanes of traffic and builders taking up space in roadways will face increased fines after city council greenlit new measures to fight gridlock on Toronto's streets.The changes are part of the latest version of the city's congestion management plan. Councillors approved the suite of measures this week, including new steps to speed up construction on major streets, better coordination of road closures and increased enforcement against drivers who violate the rules. Deputy May

  • Zelenskiy says North Koreans fighting with Russians in Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that defence relationships with his country's partners would have to change in light of North Korean transfers of people as well as weapons to Russian forces in Ukraine. The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed South Korean assertions that North Korea may have sent some military personnel to help Russia against Ukraine and might be weighing a bigger deployment. "We see that the alliance between Russia and such regimes as the North Korean one is getting stronger," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

  • How Saudi Arabia could create a crisis for Russia's economy

    Saudi Arabia has signaled that is is ready to flood the market with oil if OPEC doesn't commit to curbing supply. That bodes ill for Russia.

  • Why Did ‘The Apprentice’ Bomb? Maybe Because the Most Chilling Thing About Donald Trump Is Offscreen

    In May, after I saw and reviewed the how-Donald-Trump-learned-to-be-Donald-Trump biopic “The Apprentice” at the Cannes Film Festival, I had dinner with a group of very sharp-minded film folks, and we all agreed that the movie, if treated with the right marketing savvy, had the potential to make a splash. A few days later, I woke …

  • TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Looking for stocks that create perfect passive income? This TFSA dream team is the perfect portfolio just waiting to happen. The post TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.