Starmer pledges to reset Anglo-Irish relationship as he meets Taoiseach

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is pleased to have the opportunity to “reset” the UK’s relationship with Ireland.

The Prime Minister made the comments in a brief bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Simon Harris at Chequers before the two leaders have dinner together at the country house.

Sir Keir said: “I am very pleased to have this very early opportunity to, what I see as resetting, strengthening and deepening our relationship.”

Mr Harris responded: “I am delighted to be here too, to congratulate you in person.

“It means a lot to us, a lot to Ireland.”

Simon Harris and Sir Keir Starmer enjoy a pint of Guinness at Chequers (Carl Court/PA)

Mr Harris is the first international leader to visit the UK since Sir Keir was elected as Prime Minister.

The relationship between London and Dublin has been under severe strain in recent years.

The turbulence caused by Brexit and the Conservative government’s controversial laws to deal with the legacy of the Troubles were areas of major tension.

It was confirmed in the King’s Speech on Wednesday that the Labour government will repeal the Legacy Act.

One of Sir Keir’s first actions after entering Downing Street was to hold a phone conversation with the Taoiseach and to invite him to the face-to-face meeting.

Mr Harris had said in advance that he expected to discuss Northern Ireland and the situations in Gaza and Ukraine during his meeting with the Prime Minister.

The meeting between the two leaders is taking place on the eve of a major summit of European leaders at Blenheim Palace.