Starmer praises ‘real progress’ in UK’s ties with Germany as he hosts Scholz

Harry Stedman and David Lynch, PA
·2 min read

Sir Keir Starmer praised the “real progress” in the UK’s relationship with Germany as he welcomed Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Chequers on Sunday.

The two leaders met at the Prime Minister’s country residence ahead of his visit to Belgium on Monday, where he will meet with EU chiefs in an effort to “reset” relations with the block.

Ukraine and the Middle East were among the topics of conversation as Mr Scholz met with Sir Keir at the Buckinghamshire country house, a No 10 spokesperson said.

The two leaders warmly shook hands and posed for photos as Mr Scholz arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the the top of their meeting, the Prime Minister said: “Olaf, my friend, you’re very, very welcome here at Chequers and thank you so much for making the time for this important meeting, particularly when you’re in the middle of an election campaign.

“When I started as Prime Minister seven months ago now, I was determined to strengthen the relationship between our two countries – already very good, but I thought it could be stronger on a number of fronts.

“And thanks to your leadership, I think we’ve made real progress.”

The UK and Germany share a “common approach on key issues and challenges”, including the war in Ukraine, Sir Keir told his counterpart.

As he plans to fly to Belgium to meet European leaders, Sir Keir added: “I’m very much looking forward to coming for the dinner on Monday on the eve of the EU Council, and of course the wider reset in relations between the UK and EU.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Scholz echoed that his visit to Chequers was “a good sign of the very good relations between our two countries, and indeed between the two of us.”

Sir Keir and Mr Scholz also enjoyed a private walk through the estate grounds before having lunch in the dining room, spending around two and a half hours together.

Latest Stories

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • Canadian Lawmaker Hits Back At Trump, Mar-A-Lago's 'Gangster Class' Over Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • Mexico Pledges Tariffs on US While Calling for Cooperation

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks global trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Congestion TollMexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is readying counter-tariffs against the US after President D

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t

  • Democratic senators introduce bill to check Trump’s tariff authority

    Two Democratic senators introduced a bill that would require President Trump to get congressional approval for proposed tariffs on trading partners before imposing them, a push coming just days before the president is set to impose new ones on Mexico and Canada. Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) brought forward the Stopping Tariffs…

  • Canadians largely against proposal to merge with US: Survey

    The majority of Canadians are opposed to their country merging with the U.S., something President Trump has suggested in recent weeks, according to new surveys published on Friday. The new YouGov polls, conducted in both the U.S. and Canada, found that 77 percent of Canadians are strongly or somewhat against Canada becoming a part of…

  • White House faces decision on Gabbard after shaky confirmation hearing

    The White House faces a decision on how to move forward with director of national intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard — wait and see if any GOP senators publicly oppose her, or launch a pressure campaign like the one that helped Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth get confirmed. A number of Republicans emerged from Gabbard’s confirmation hearing…

  • Trump fires the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover.

  • White House, Emmer call for Jeffries to apologize

    The White House on Friday called for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to apologize for remarks pledging to push back against the Trump administration’s agenda. Jeffries at a press briefing stressed “the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that…

  • Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Elon Musk's Tesla in a tariff fight

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package to send a message that an attack on Canadian trade would not be cost-free for Trump's allies.

  • With Trump, every day is 'Groundhog Day.' A nightmare over and over again. | Opinion

    Liberals don't care about Groundhog Day or six more weeks of winter. We're stuck in the nightmare of four more years of Donald Trump.

  • Trump's tariffs hit China hard before - this time, it's ready

    Trump has imposed a 10% levy - but his campaign included promises of 60% tariffs against Chinese imports.

  • Michael Steele hits Trump for attempts to distance from FBI firings: ‘Cut the crap’

    Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele said President Trump should “cut the crap” when it comes to accusations about his involvement in the firing of FBI officials and prosecutors involved in his criminal proceedings. “The reality of it is Trump said that, oh, I had no idea about these firings. I didn’t request any…

  • Panama president: ‘Impossible’ to negotiate over canal

    Panama President José Raúl Mulino rejected negotiations over ownership of the Panama Canal, in the face of President Trump’s fixation on the U.S. retaking the trade waterway. Mulino’s remarks come ahead of a visit this weekend by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has called for Panama to kick out a Hong Kong-based company that…

  • Kansas Media Slams Trump’s ‘DEI and Dwarfs’ Plane Crash Rant

    A local news outlet in Wichita, the Kansas city reeling from the Washington, D.C., midair collision, has lobbed a scathing attack on Donald Trump for glossing over the loss of 67 lives and talking about “DEI and dwarfs.” The Wichita Eagle’s opinion page hit out after the president’s press conference the morning after the tragedy. The publication, the biggest in the area and owned by the McClatchy Company, slammed Trump for displaying a lack of empathy over the American Airlines flight that depar